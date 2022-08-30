ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
WBUR

More than a million may vote in the primary, Galvin says

Secretary of State Bill Galvin expects 1.1 million voters to turn out during the 2022 primary election. That estimate is about 21% lower than the record-high in 2020, when Massachusetts introduced mail-in voting in response to the pandemic. There were also several tough U.S. senate and congressional races. "You don't...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

The latest on Jackson, Mississippi's water crisis

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd gets the latest on the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi. from Nsombi Lambright, the executive director of One Voice Mississippi, a group that's been working on the ground to support the community for years.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
WBUR

Here's what to expect if you're traveling this Labor Day weekend

Increased traffic congestion due to Labor Day weekend travel is expected to start early Friday afternoon. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation advised drivers in Greater Boston to consult mobile navigation apps like Google Maps, Apple Maps and Waze before hitting the road. State Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said the agency...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy