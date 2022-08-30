Read full article on original website
More than a million may vote in the primary, Galvin says
Secretary of State Bill Galvin expects 1.1 million voters to turn out during the 2022 primary election. That estimate is about 21% lower than the record-high in 2020, when Massachusetts introduced mail-in voting in response to the pandemic. There were also several tough U.S. senate and congressional races. "You don't...
Bus ambassadors help new immigrants navigate transit systems in southern Maine
Navigating any public transportation system in the U.S. as a new immigrant can be confusing and intimidating. It's why a man in southern Maine founded a network of multilingual volunteers to help new immigrants get to their appointments and run errands easily. Ari Snider of Maine Public Radio reports.
The state's public utilities department oversees the MBTA. Some say it's not the right agency for the job
The Federal Transit Administration on Wednesday admonished officials at the state's Department of Public Utilities to "do their jobs" overseeing the troubled MBTA. But close observers of the T say the utility regulator has fallen short in monitoring the transit system thus far and may not be the right agency for that critical role.
The latest on Jackson, Mississippi's water crisis
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd gets the latest on the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi. from Nsombi Lambright, the executive director of One Voice Mississippi, a group that's been working on the ground to support the community for years.
Here's what to expect if you're traveling this Labor Day weekend
Increased traffic congestion due to Labor Day weekend travel is expected to start early Friday afternoon. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation advised drivers in Greater Boston to consult mobile navigation apps like Google Maps, Apple Maps and Waze before hitting the road. State Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said the agency...
