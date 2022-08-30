Read full article on original website
MyStateline.com
Crash blocks traffic on East State Street
Rockford, Ill. (WTVO) — A crash near downtown Rockford Saturday night blocked traffic. It happened at East State St. and Longwood St. around 9:456pm. Police had both streets blocked at the intersection. A black sedan was involved and has heavy front end damage. Right now, it’s not know what...
Rochelle News-Leader
Nonprofit Pegasus Special Riders sustains storm damage for 2nd time this year
OREGON — The facilities at Pegasus Special Riders sustained storm damage on Aug. 28 for the second time this year, PSR Board President Donna Fellows said Tuesday. The nonprofit, located at 6668 S. Carthage Road near Oregon, has been operating since 1997. It’s a therapeutic riding program for children and adults with special needs. Volunteers perform all of the required duties, such as working with the riders, caring for the horses and facilities, raising funds and providing the necessary administrative support.
nrgmediadixon.com
City of Dixon Sending Out Bid Requests for Infrastructure Work at Gateway to Begin This Fall
Lee County Industrial Development Association Director Kevin Marx recently told the Lee County Board that things may look rather quiet at the Dixon Gateway Development area, but in reality, it is not. Marx said the city is now sending out bid requests for the installation of infrastructure at the site...
959theriver.com
Rebuild Illinois Announces Major Projects for Will County
Entering Year Four of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced multiple projects in Will County that are underway or planned to begin in the near future. Six major projects represent a total investment of $50 million under the state of Illinois’ Rebuild Illinois plan. Projects and traffic...
WSPY NEWS
Take an early ride on the centerpiece of the Sandwich Fair; 70 years of steam
For 70 years, trains have been a way of life in this family. First Augie, now sons Norman and Allen have always shared the ride. There was the Iron Pony, named in a storefront display contest. That was the Iron Pony whistle, still running to this day, although on Channel...
NBC Chicago
City of Wheaton Reports ‘All Clear' Following Large Police Presence in Neighborhood
Police in the western Chicago suburb of Wheaton have reported an "all clear" after directing some residents to remain indoors while officers respond to a barricaded subject, the city says. According to a statement posted to social media from the city, at 9:40 a.m. Friday, a heavy police presence was...
rockrivercurrent.com
Winnebago County property values hit highest mark ever, and bigger tax bills could follow
ROCKFORD — The taxable value of property across Winnebago County has hit its highest mark on record, and rising values are contributing to bigger tax bills for most residents. The countywide equalized assessed value of property this year is more than $5.8 billion, nearly $3 million more than the...
One taken to hospital after Belvidere rollover
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Boone County Saturday. The single-vehicle crash happened at Spring Creek and Town Hall Roads. Boone County Fire Protection District 2 said that the car went off the road before ending up about 200 feet into a cornfield. The impact knocked […]
wcsjnews.com
City of Morris No Longer Taking Credit Card Payments Via Phone or at City Hall
The City of Morris announced they will no longer be able to take credit card payments over the phone or at the clerk's office. That will begin on September 6th. City officials say you can make a payment using their automated payment system by calling 815-513-0055 or by paying online at morrisil.org.
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: 7:45pm Saturday: Two people killed in rural Peru house explosion
Two people were killed late Saturday morning in a rural Peru house explosion. The La Salle County Sheriff's Office announced the findings early Saturday evening. The Sheriff's office is not releasing the victim's names at this time. The release added that the cause remains under investigation. One person was life-flighted north apparently to Rockford. Their condition is not known. It's also unknown how many occupants were involved in the incident.
Three hurt after Belvidere car crash
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a car crash Saturday morning. Two cars collided at the intersection of Squaw Prairie and Grange Hall Roads around 9:30 a.m. An SUV received heavy front-end damage, and the car involved had its driver side door smashed in. The crash caused the car […]
positivelynaperville.com
The old swinging bridge over DuPage River
Reprinted from Positively Naperville Vol. 1 No. 10, June 2002. My friend was egging me on as we raced across the old swinging bridge. If you’ve ever been on a bridge like that, you’ll know that running is something to be avoided. One person running at a time is bad enough, but two racing across at the same time is something else. With each step, even while walking, the boards beneath you move in another direction. Each motion starts another and soon the whole thing is whipping around with you on it. The only sensible thing to do is to just stop and hope the whole thing will just go away.
Flush with revenue, suburb drops vehicle sticker requirement
Instead of going on sale today, the suburb is eliminating the annual fee for drivers. Once the current stickers expire at the end of next month, Palatine drivers won’t have to buy or display new ones.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Accident with injuries, Near Cherry Valley
Rockford Scanner™: Accident with injuries, Near Cherry Valley
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: 2 Automobile Accidents on the West Side
Rockford Scanner™: 2 Automobile Accidents on the West Side
Freeport intersection closed for water main repairs
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Water main repairs shutdown a Freeport intersection Tuesday. Crews started work in the morning at Park Boulevard and Laurel Street. A new water main is being installed. No traffic is being allowed through the intersection, and drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Work should be done by Thursday.
100fmrockford.com
What the ‘F’ is wrong with the Rockford sign? Here’s what’s being done to fix it
ROCKFORD — Rockford has an effed up problem. Or to put it more plainly, the Rockford sign had an upside down F. The picturesque sign at the gateway to Davis Park in downtown has been a popular spot to stop for photos, but for weeks the fifth letter has gone through a variety of bends and breaks that left it tilted, slanted or otherwise off-kilter. Attempts at short-term fixes never seemed to stick, and on Wednesday the letter F was flipped off its mount and rested upside down and in reverse.
nrgmediadixon.com
IDOT in Dixon Says They Need You for Over the Winter Months
Even though it is warm and sunny right now, the fact remains that in a few months the farming season and the construction season will be winding down and finish for the year. This may mean that some people will find themselves out of work. The Illinois Department of Transportation...
McHenry County residents: Pay fines and traffic tickets with no late fees this month
McHenry County will be offering residents amnesty on past-due court fines and unpaid traffic tickets in September. The program will allow people to pay past-due court fines and unpaid traffic tickets without collection fees or interest.
ATVs and dirt bikes required to register, starting Thursday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Starting Thursday, Rockford ATV and dirt bike owners are required to begin registering their vehicles with the city, or face the impound. Rockford City Council members approved the ordinance earlier this month, classifying ATVs and dirt bikes as “nuisance vehicles.” Among the stipulations in the ordinance: the vehicles are not allowed […]
