Rochelle, IL

MyStateline.com

Crash blocks traffic on East State Street

Rockford, Ill. (WTVO) — A crash near downtown Rockford Saturday night blocked traffic. It happened at East State St. and Longwood St. around 9:456pm. Police had both streets blocked at the intersection. A black sedan was involved and has heavy front end damage. Right now, it’s not know what...
ROCKFORD, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Nonprofit Pegasus Special Riders sustains storm damage for 2nd time this year

OREGON — The facilities at Pegasus Special Riders sustained storm damage on Aug. 28 for the second time this year, PSR Board President Donna Fellows said Tuesday. The nonprofit, located at 6668 S. Carthage Road near Oregon, has been operating since 1997. It’s a therapeutic riding program for children and adults with special needs. Volunteers perform all of the required duties, such as working with the riders, caring for the horses and facilities, raising funds and providing the necessary administrative support.
OREGON, IL
959theriver.com

Rebuild Illinois Announces Major Projects for Will County

Entering Year Four of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced multiple projects in Will County that are underway or planned to begin in the near future. Six major projects represent a total investment of $50 million under the state of Illinois’ Rebuild Illinois plan. Projects and traffic...
WILL COUNTY, IL
City
Rochelle, IL
Rochelle, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Chicago, IL
Rochelle, IL
Traffic
City
Joliet, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

One taken to hospital after Belvidere rollover

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Boone County Saturday. The single-vehicle crash happened at Spring Creek and Town Hall Roads. Boone County Fire Protection District 2 said that the car went off the road before ending up about 200 feet into a cornfield. The impact knocked […]
BELVIDERE, IL
starvedrock.media

UPDATE: 7:45pm Saturday: Two people killed in rural Peru house explosion

Two people were killed late Saturday morning in a rural Peru house explosion. The La Salle County Sheriff's Office announced the findings early Saturday evening. The Sheriff's office is not releasing the victim's names at this time. The release added that the cause remains under investigation. One person was life-flighted north apparently to Rockford. Their condition is not known. It's also unknown how many occupants were involved in the incident.
PERU, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three hurt after Belvidere car crash

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a car crash Saturday morning. Two cars collided at the intersection of Squaw Prairie and Grange Hall Roads around 9:30 a.m. An SUV received heavy front-end damage, and the car involved had its driver side door smashed in. The crash caused the car […]
BELVIDERE, IL
positivelynaperville.com

The old swinging bridge over DuPage River

Reprinted from Positively Naperville Vol. 1 No. 10, June 2002. My friend was egging me on as we raced across the old swinging bridge. If you’ve ever been on a bridge like that, you’ll know that running is something to be avoided. One person running at a time is bad enough, but two racing across at the same time is something else. With each step, even while walking, the boards beneath you move in another direction. Each motion starts another and soon the whole thing is whipping around with you on it. The only sensible thing to do is to just stop and hope the whole thing will just go away.
NAPERVILLE, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Accident with injuries, Near Cherry Valley

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
CHERRY VALLEY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: 2 Automobile Accidents on the West Side

ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport intersection closed for water main repairs

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Water main repairs shutdown a Freeport intersection Tuesday. Crews started work in the morning at Park Boulevard and Laurel Street. A new water main is being installed. No traffic is being allowed through the intersection, and drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Work should be done by Thursday.
FREEPORT, IL
100fmrockford.com

What the ‘F’ is wrong with the Rockford sign? Here’s what’s being done to fix it

ROCKFORD — Rockford has an effed up problem. Or to put it more plainly, the Rockford sign had an upside down F. The picturesque sign at the gateway to Davis Park in downtown has been a popular spot to stop for photos, but for weeks the fifth letter has gone through a variety of bends and breaks that left it tilted, slanted or otherwise off-kilter. Attempts at short-term fixes never seemed to stick, and on Wednesday the letter F was flipped off its mount and rested upside down and in reverse.
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

IDOT in Dixon Says They Need You for Over the Winter Months

Even though it is warm and sunny right now, the fact remains that in a few months the farming season and the construction season will be winding down and finish for the year. This may mean that some people will find themselves out of work. The Illinois Department of Transportation...
DIXON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

ATVs and dirt bikes required to register, starting Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Starting Thursday, Rockford ATV and dirt bike owners are required to begin registering their vehicles with the city, or face the impound. Rockford City Council members approved the ordinance earlier this month, classifying ATVs and dirt bikes as “nuisance vehicles.” Among the stipulations in the ordinance: the vehicles are not allowed […]
ROCKFORD, IL

