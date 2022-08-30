OREGON — On Aug. 30 at approximately 3:13 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 8,000 block of South Illinois Route 38. Deputies attempted to make contact with the driver of a green Pontiac Grand Prix, but the male driver refused to cooperate before leaving the scene and traveling eastbound on Illinois Route 38. Deputies pursued the vehicle before losing sight of the vehicle in Rochelle. A short time later, deputies located the driver, Steven Baldwin, 59, of Rochelle and vehicle in the 400 block of North 6th Street. Baldwin was taken into custody and charged with aggravated fleeing to elude, obstructing a police officer and fleeing to elude a police officer. Baldwin was additionally issued citations for operating an uninsured vehicle, improper lane usage, speeding over 26-34 m.p.h. over the speed limit, use of headset receivers, expired registration and use of an electronic communications device. Baldwin was transported to the Ogle County Jail where he was held pending a court appearance in front of a judge.

