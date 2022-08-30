Read full article on original website
Rochelle News-Leader
May School could see use in future due to potential preschool requirements
ROCHELLE — May School could again be used in the future if a possible state mandate requires the implementation of universal preschool, Rochelle Elementary School District Superintendent Jason Harper said Aug. 19. The elementary school at 1033 N. 2nd St. was closed by the school board before the 2021-2022...
Rochelle News-Leader
Kiwanis Golden K, school clubs prepare new benches
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Kiwanis Golden K along with the Rochelle Township High School Key Club, the Rochelle Middle School Builders Club and the Creston Grade School Builders Club collected bottle caps to be recycled into six-foot benches. Additional funding was provided by employees of the Northern Illinois Disposal...
Rochelle News-Leader
Nonprofit Pegasus Special Riders sustains storm damage for 2nd time this year
OREGON — The facilities at Pegasus Special Riders sustained storm damage on Aug. 28 for the second time this year, PSR Board President Donna Fellows said Tuesday. The nonprofit, located at 6668 S. Carthage Road near Oregon, has been operating since 1997. It’s a therapeutic riding program for children and adults with special needs. Volunteers perform all of the required duties, such as working with the riders, caring for the horses and facilities, raising funds and providing the necessary administrative support.
Rochelle News-Leader
Boys Basketball: Gould transfers to Judson University
Rebounding and athleticism on defense are how former Rochelle student-athlete Seth Gould earned his starting role with the Kishwaukee College men’s basketball team this past season. Gould will look to take on a similar role when he continues his academics and his basketball career at Judson University in Elgin. Gould intends to study health promotion and performance.
Rochelle News-Leader
Football: Hubs exact revenge on Herscher
HERSCHER — One week removed from winning without a single rushing touchdown, the Rochelle Hub varsity football team rediscovered its identity in explosion fashion Friday evening, when the Hubs stampeded for over 400 rushing yards against the Herscher Tigers on the road. Looking for revenge after falling against Herscher...
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Aug. 30-Sept. 2
OREGON — On Aug. 30 at approximately 3:13 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 8,000 block of South Illinois Route 38. Deputies attempted to make contact with the driver of a green Pontiac Grand Prix, but the male driver refused to cooperate before leaving the scene and traveling eastbound on Illinois Route 38. Deputies pursued the vehicle before losing sight of the vehicle in Rochelle. A short time later, deputies located the driver, Steven Baldwin, 59, of Rochelle and vehicle in the 400 block of North 6th Street. Baldwin was taken into custody and charged with aggravated fleeing to elude, obstructing a police officer and fleeing to elude a police officer. Baldwin was additionally issued citations for operating an uninsured vehicle, improper lane usage, speeding over 26-34 m.p.h. over the speed limit, use of headset receivers, expired registration and use of an electronic communications device. Baldwin was transported to the Ogle County Jail where he was held pending a court appearance in front of a judge.
