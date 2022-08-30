DRYING OUT: Here’s when Arkansas sees a break from the humidity

LITTLE ROCK Ark. – High humidity is normal for Arkansas in the summer, so when we see a break from it, it’s definitely something to write about!

Whenever we talk about humidity, we are going to focus on the dew point temperature. The dew point is the measure of the amount of moisture in the air, and when the dew point is in the 70s the air feels sticky and uncomfortable. For the majority of the summer, the dewpoint has been in the 70s.

Arkansas is going to see relief from the muggy air thanks to a cold front. A cold front will move through Arkansas from north to south Wednesday. This cold front will act like a broom and sweep all the sticky air out of here. Watch how the dew points drop from the 70s to the 50s by Thursday!

Dry air is much easier to cool down and heat up. This means we will see cool mornings with hot and dry afternoons. Temperatures will start in the 60s Thursday morning and reach the upper 80s and low 90s by the afternoon.

The dry air won’t last very long. We will see humid air return this weekend.

Fortunately, the humidity that returns this weekend won’t be as sticky as what we’ve been dealing with for the last few weeks. Dew points will stay below 70°!

