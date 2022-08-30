ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

WTOL-TV

Man dies after stabbing in north Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 44-year-old man is dead after being stabbed on Saturday afternoon, according to Toledo police. Terry Austin was rushed to the hospital just after 4 p.m. after being found seriously wounded on the 1300 block of Peck St. in north Toledo. Police say Austin was stabbed...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Toledo police issue warrants for 2 suspects in July murder

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are searching for two individuals wanted in connection to the death of a murder suspect. According to a press release from the Police Department, on July 31 officers responded to a reported shooting at North Detroit Avenue and Council Street where they found 28-year-old Catherine Craig who had been shot while driving on North Detroit Avenue and later died at Toledo Hospital.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Man charged with murder in East Toledo shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives have arrested a man in connection to a fatal Friday afternoon shooting. According to a press release from the Police Department, officers responded to a reported person shot at 12:20 p.m. at Weiler Homes. On scene they found 22-year-old Corey Coley suffering from...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Police arrest 3 in North Toledo barricade situation

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police resolved a standoff Thursday afternoon at a house on the 2000 block of Summit Street near Galena Street. The SWAT team had been at the home for roughly two hours before ultimately arresting three people. No one was injured in the incident.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

3 in custody after barricade situation in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three male suspects are in police custody after a barricade situation in Toledo. Police negotiators and SWAT were called out to Riverside Ct Thursday afternoon for a barricade Toledo Police said was related to a possible shooting. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. Summit...
TOLEDO, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Five students overdose at Upper Sandusky High School ends in drug arrest

UPPER SANDUSKY— On Friday, Officers with the Upper Sandusky Police Department were dispatched to the Upper Sandusky High School in reference to several students having an adverse reaction to illegal narcotics. When officers and Wyandot County Emergency Medical Services arrived, the student’s medical needs were attended to, and then...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

Murder warrants issued in death of Catherine Craig

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two murder warrants have been issued by the Toledo Police Department in relation to the death of Catherine Craig, according to a TPD press release. A warrant was issued for Daevon Higgs, 22, on Aug. 2. However, three days later, Higgs was found murdered in Ravine Park Village on Aug. 5, the press release said.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gps#Violent Crime#Toledo Hospital#Toledo Municipal Court
13abc.com

Toledo man shot while working on car

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was shot in Toledo while working on a car in a garage, police said. It happened in the 400 block of Burbank around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say a 42-year-old man was working on a car in a garage with some friends when an unknown suspect came in and fired multiple shots. The suspect fled the scene.
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

Attorney For Deputy-Involved Shooting Victim Issues Statement

Adrian, MI – The lawyer representing the victim of the Sheriff’s Deputy involved shooting back in April reached out to WLEN News with comments from her client. This is what was sent:. “My name is Tamaris Henagan and I represent the victim in the officer-involved shooting. My client...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

Local woman's death ruled homicide from head injuries in mid-August

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A local woman was pronounced dead Monday night due to blunt force head injuries sustained in an Aug. 12 homicide, according to a Lucas County Coroner's Office autopsy conducted on Tuesday. A press release from the coroner's office specifically cites "pulmonary thromboemboli (blood clots in...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Vehicles vandalized in BG

The Bowling Green Police Division is investigating reports of vehicle vandalism. A BGPD spokesperson said Thursday that there are at least eight from the 700 and 800 blocks of Napoleon Road and also some on Ada and Palmer avenues.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Rossford man indicted for vandalism

A Rossford man has been indicted for vandalism after he allegedly trashed a city motel room. A Wood County grand jury on Aug. 17 indicted Jason McMillion, 44, for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. On July 22, he allegedly caused property damage to a motel...
ROSSFORD, OH
downriversundaytimes.com

Toledo woman caught shoplifting

TAYLOR — JCPenney loss prevention personnel at Southland Center apprehended a 50-year-old Toledo woman the evening of Aug. 19 after she attempted to steal five pieces of men’s clothing, collectively valued at $255, which she had concealed in her purse. The woman exited a dressing room with fewer...
TAYLOR, MI
WTOL 11

Family remembers mom, grandmother killed in brutal attack

OREGON, Ohio — Betty Shiffler's family said she was a woman with a heart as big as her smile. She had three children: eldest son Ronnie, middle daughter Sonya and youngest daughter Tonya. They all loved her dearly. Sonya said her father, Ray Shiffler, and brother Ronnie are taking Betty's death the hardest.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Hamler man pleads guilty in fatal I-75 crash

A Hamler man who killed two people in an Interstate 75 crash has pleaded guilty to the charges. Nicholas Luderman, 25, appeared Aug. 19 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. He was traveling southbound on I-75 near Cygnet Road around 10 p.m. on April 3...
HAMLER, OH
13abc.com

Trailer fire along Ohio turnpike

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning, a trailer was seen on fire along the Ohio Turnpike just after 12:00 a.m. A semi-truck and trailer were both seen on the side of the road heading eastbound near Perrysburg. The flames appeared to come from the back of the trailer. No...
PERRYSBURG, OH

