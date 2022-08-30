Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: Wootton wills Buckeyes to 1-0 win at Bowling GreenThe LanternBowling Green, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the CountryTravel MavenMonroe, MI
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
WTOL-TV
Man dies after stabbing in north Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 44-year-old man is dead after being stabbed on Saturday afternoon, according to Toledo police. Terry Austin was rushed to the hospital just after 4 p.m. after being found seriously wounded on the 1300 block of Peck St. in north Toledo. Police say Austin was stabbed...
nbc24.com
Toledo police issue warrants for 2 suspects in July murder
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are searching for two individuals wanted in connection to the death of a murder suspect. According to a press release from the Police Department, on July 31 officers responded to a reported shooting at North Detroit Avenue and Council Street where they found 28-year-old Catherine Craig who had been shot while driving on North Detroit Avenue and later died at Toledo Hospital.
nbc24.com
Man charged with murder in East Toledo shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives have arrested a man in connection to a fatal Friday afternoon shooting. According to a press release from the Police Department, officers responded to a reported person shot at 12:20 p.m. at Weiler Homes. On scene they found 22-year-old Corey Coley suffering from...
nbc24.com
Police arrest 3 in North Toledo barricade situation
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police resolved a standoff Thursday afternoon at a house on the 2000 block of Summit Street near Galena Street. The SWAT team had been at the home for roughly two hours before ultimately arresting three people. No one was injured in the incident.
Airport Stop carryout robbed by teen 'approximately 13 years of age,' police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Airport Stop carryout on Airport Highway in south Toledo was robbed by a teenager who appeared "approximately 13 years of age" on Wednesday evening around 8 p.m., according to a report released by Toledo police. Police were informed that the suspect entered the store wearing...
13abc.com
3 in custody after barricade situation in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three male suspects are in police custody after a barricade situation in Toledo. Police negotiators and SWAT were called out to Riverside Ct Thursday afternoon for a barricade Toledo Police said was related to a possible shooting. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. Summit...
crawfordcountynow.com
Five students overdose at Upper Sandusky High School ends in drug arrest
UPPER SANDUSKY— On Friday, Officers with the Upper Sandusky Police Department were dispatched to the Upper Sandusky High School in reference to several students having an adverse reaction to illegal narcotics. When officers and Wyandot County Emergency Medical Services arrived, the student’s medical needs were attended to, and then...
13abc.com
Murder warrants issued in death of Catherine Craig
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two murder warrants have been issued by the Toledo Police Department in relation to the death of Catherine Craig, according to a TPD press release. A warrant was issued for Daevon Higgs, 22, on Aug. 2. However, three days later, Higgs was found murdered in Ravine Park Village on Aug. 5, the press release said.
13abc.com
Toledo man shot while working on car
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was shot in Toledo while working on a car in a garage, police said. It happened in the 400 block of Burbank around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Police say a 42-year-old man was working on a car in a garage with some friends when an unknown suspect came in and fired multiple shots. The suspect fled the scene.
wlen.com
Attorney For Deputy-Involved Shooting Victim Issues Statement
Adrian, MI – The lawyer representing the victim of the Sheriff’s Deputy involved shooting back in April reached out to WLEN News with comments from her client. This is what was sent:. “My name is Tamaris Henagan and I represent the victim in the officer-involved shooting. My client...
Local woman's death ruled homicide from head injuries in mid-August
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — A local woman was pronounced dead Monday night due to blunt force head injuries sustained in an Aug. 12 homicide, according to a Lucas County Coroner's Office autopsy conducted on Tuesday. A press release from the coroner's office specifically cites "pulmonary thromboemboli (blood clots in...
sent-trib.com
Vehicles vandalized in BG
The Bowling Green Police Division is investigating reports of vehicle vandalism. A BGPD spokesperson said Thursday that there are at least eight from the 700 and 800 blocks of Napoleon Road and also some on Ada and Palmer avenues.
sent-trib.com
Rossford man indicted for vandalism
A Rossford man has been indicted for vandalism after he allegedly trashed a city motel room. A Wood County grand jury on Aug. 17 indicted Jason McMillion, 44, for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. On July 22, he allegedly caused property damage to a motel...
downriversundaytimes.com
Toledo woman caught shoplifting
TAYLOR — JCPenney loss prevention personnel at Southland Center apprehended a 50-year-old Toledo woman the evening of Aug. 19 after she attempted to steal five pieces of men’s clothing, collectively valued at $255, which she had concealed in her purse. The woman exited a dressing room with fewer...
Man suspected of stealing multiple snowmobiles, trailers arrested in Lenawee County
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A man suspected of committing a series of thefts in Monroe County including stealing multiple snowmobiles from a storage facility has been arrested in Lenawee County. After receiving a series of tips from the public, police were able to identify and locate the suspect at...
Family remembers mom, grandmother killed in brutal attack
OREGON, Ohio — Betty Shiffler's family said she was a woman with a heart as big as her smile. She had three children: eldest son Ronnie, middle daughter Sonya and youngest daughter Tonya. They all loved her dearly. Sonya said her father, Ray Shiffler, and brother Ronnie are taking Betty's death the hardest.
sent-trib.com
Hamler man pleads guilty in fatal I-75 crash
A Hamler man who killed two people in an Interstate 75 crash has pleaded guilty to the charges. Nicholas Luderman, 25, appeared Aug. 19 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. He was traveling southbound on I-75 near Cygnet Road around 10 p.m. on April 3...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman brake checks driver behind her, fires shots in I-96 road rage incident, police say
DETROIT – A woman brake checked a driver behind her and then fired shots at the car during a road rage incident on I-96 in Detroit, police said. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 1) in the eastbound lanes of I-96 Express near Wyoming Avenue, according to authorities.
13abc.com
Trailer fire along Ohio turnpike
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning, a trailer was seen on fire along the Ohio Turnpike just after 12:00 a.m. A semi-truck and trailer were both seen on the side of the road heading eastbound near Perrysburg. The flames appeared to come from the back of the trailer. No...
TFRD: Several pets dead in Wednesday fire in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Several pets died in a Wednesday evening fire in west Toledo. No people were injured, according to the Toledo Fire Department. Toledo fire crews were called to the home in the 2000 block of Jutland Street just before 7 p.m. The cause of the fire is...
