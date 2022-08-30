Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
Man charged with multiple felonies during search warrant at Huntington home
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Columbus, Ohio, man was charged with multiple felonies Friday morning after police executed a search warrant at a Huntington home. Tavoyn Billy Morrison, 22, is charged with possession with intent to deliver, two counts of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and armed robbery, according to a news release from the Huntington Police Department.
wchstv.com
Boone County man sentenced to prison for attempting to damage mine property
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Federal prosecutors said a Boone County man was sentenced to prison Thursday for attempting to damage property at a mine in Boone in Lincoln counties. Brandon Beverly, 46, of Whitesville was sentenced to two years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised...
wchstv.com
Woman killed in head-on crash in Meigs County, Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — An Ohio woman was killed in a head-on crash early Wednesday morning in Meigs County, investigators said. Ashley Sizemore, 36, of Syracuse, Ohio, was traveling southbound on State Route 7 when her vehicle crashed head-on with another vehicle traveling northbound, according to a news release from Ohio State Highway Patrol.
wchstv.com
Charleston, Huntington, Logan chosen for major industrial revitalization funding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Millions of dollars in federal grant money is coming to Southern West Virginia, with Charleston, Huntington and Logan all to see industrial revitalization. The three cities are winners of the Build Back Better Regional Challenge. The Appalachian Climate Technology (ACT) Now Coalition has received...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wchstv.com
Tractor-trailer crash closes U.S. 52 on ramp in Ironton, Ohio
IRONTON, Ohio (WCHS) — A tractor-trailer crash closed the eastbound on ramp to U.S. 52 in Ironton, Ohio, on Friday. Lawrence County dispatchers said the crash was reported on the eastbound ramp about 7 a.m. The tractor-trailer, which was hauling coal, overturned at the ramp. No injuries were reported...
wchstv.com
Portsmouth River Days is Ohio's longest continuous running festival
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCHS) — Portsmouth River Days is off and running. It's the longest continuous running festival in Ohio This year is the 59th annual event that brings thousands to the area. For years Portsmouth River Days has been held in various locations throughout the city, but this year...
wchstv.com
Huntington awarded $15 million to develop former industrial sites; first tenants announced
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The City of Huntington announced Friday that it has received millions of dollars in federal funding to help develop two former industrial sites into manufacturing hubs. The Appalachian Climate Technology Now Coalition of West Virginia, which the city is a part of, recently received $62.8...
wchstv.com
Inaugural Nitro and St. Albans Fireworks Display: What to Know
KANAWHA COUNTY W.Va. (WCHS) — Labor Day is a time for fireworks, barbecues, and spending time with family. Nitro and St. Albans collaborated to provide a fireworks display that is sure to light up your holiday. "This bridge has been iconic for me, absolutely iconic," Staff Sergeant Cheyenne Lender...
Comments / 0