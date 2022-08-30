ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

Man charged with multiple felonies during search warrant at Huntington home

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Columbus, Ohio, man was charged with multiple felonies Friday morning after police executed a search warrant at a Huntington home. Tavoyn Billy Morrison, 22, is charged with possession with intent to deliver, two counts of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and armed robbery, according to a news release from the Huntington Police Department.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Woman killed in head-on crash in Meigs County, Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — An Ohio woman was killed in a head-on crash early Wednesday morning in Meigs County, investigators said. Ashley Sizemore, 36, of Syracuse, Ohio, was traveling southbound on State Route 7 when her vehicle crashed head-on with another vehicle traveling northbound, according to a news release from Ohio State Highway Patrol.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Tractor-trailer crash closes U.S. 52 on ramp in Ironton, Ohio

IRONTON, Ohio (WCHS) — A tractor-trailer crash closed the eastbound on ramp to U.S. 52 in Ironton, Ohio, on Friday. Lawrence County dispatchers said the crash was reported on the eastbound ramp about 7 a.m. The tractor-trailer, which was hauling coal, overturned at the ramp. No injuries were reported...
IRONTON, OH
Portsmouth River Days is Ohio's longest continuous running festival

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCHS) — Portsmouth River Days is off and running. It's the longest continuous running festival in Ohio This year is the 59th annual event that brings thousands to the area. For years Portsmouth River Days has been held in various locations throughout the city, but this year...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Inaugural Nitro and St. Albans Fireworks Display: What to Know

KANAWHA COUNTY W.Va. (WCHS) — Labor Day is a time for fireworks, barbecues, and spending time with family. Nitro and St. Albans collaborated to provide a fireworks display that is sure to light up your holiday. "This bridge has been iconic for me, absolutely iconic," Staff Sergeant Cheyenne Lender...
NITRO, WV

