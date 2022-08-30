ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

thecomeback.com

Argentina cancels all soccer game for wild reason

It’s fairly common for soccer matches and sports contests of any kind to be suspended due to weather or natural disasters, but all of Argentina’s professional soccer games have been canceled on Friday for quite a more jarring reason – an assassination attempt on one of the nation’s leaders.
SOCCER

