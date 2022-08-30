ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lecanto, FL

John Hedberg
4d ago

holy crap. 2 kids get in a fight and the teachers can't handle it. that was a regular occurrence back in the day. glad I'm not a kid in today's time. the school system has failed across the board if you. ask me. no common sense whatsoever. staff or students

Citrus County Chronicle

Seven Rivers Christian School gains first-ever School Safety Deputy

With the topic of school safety being increasingly prevalent with each passing year, local private schools have been doubling down on improving security alongside public schools and, as of Monday, Aug. 29, Seven Rivers Christian School (SRCS) has its very first School Safety Deputy on campus, Deputy Joe Gentile. This...
LECANTO, FL
villages-news.com

Early Childhood Center goes on lockdown when ex-employee shows up

The Villages Early Childhood Center administration initiated a lockdown Friday afternoon after an ex-employee showed up. The ex-employee, who demanded to speak to a supervisor, was described as “disgruntled.” The name of the ex-employee was not released. “Once the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office was notified the subject was...
THE VILLAGES, FL
suncoastnews.com

Doctor finds Spring Hill perfect fit for American Dream

No matter where you begin in the world, the process of learning to be a doctor is long and complicated, with a seemingly endless list of courses to be taken, rigorous testing and the continued need to keep up with new diseases, methods and more. Getting through that and still...
SPRING HILL, FL
Lecanto High School
villages-news.com

Villager drops charges after reporting sister stole from money his golf cart

A Villager has opted to drop charges after previously reporting his sister stole from money his golf cart. The owner of the golf cart reported that he had been at church on June 19 when 69-year-old Dana Patric Buss of the Village of Dunedin went to his residence in the Village of Virginia Trace and took $60 in cash from his golf cart, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Buss had been caught on a surveillance camera “rummaging” around in her brother’s golf cart. The cash had been wrapped in a rubber band with an inactive debit card and some miscellaneous business cards.
DUNEDIN, FL
swampysflorida.com

Swampy’s Florida Friday Train Stops: Dunnellon train yard, 1906.

It’s 1906 and the railroad repair yard in Dunnellon, in western Marion County, is busy. Notice the steam coming from the locomotive and the people in the background to the right. I’d be curious to know how this photo was taken. Maybe from someone up a light pole or a tree. Even today a building doesn’t sit in Dunnellon to get an angle at this height.
DUNNELLON, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods seeks help in finding man, woman wanted on vehicle theft charge

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help in locating a 32-year-old man and 28-year-old woman who are accused of stealing a pickup truck. Sheriff Woods, in his regular “Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook, asked for assistance in finding Jonathan Whitaker and Kristina Visnich who are wanted for grand theft of a motor vehicle.
MARION COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Parent company of Leesburg hospital reveals another major data breach

The University of Florida Health has announced nearly 1,000 patients may have had their medical records accessed in a new data breach. “On Aug. 9, 2022, University of Florida Health Shands learned that an employee may have inappropriately accessed information in patients’ medical records outside the scope of the employee’s job duties between April 27, 2021 and July 21, 2022,” the hospital system said in a statement.
LEESBURG, FL
hernandosun.com

No injuries reported in vehicle fire

At approximately 3:00 on September 3, 2022, The Hernando Sun encountered a vehicle on fire off of Jacqueline road. The occupants of the vehicle escaped the blaze, which was extinguished in minutes when the Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services team arrived at the scene.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL

