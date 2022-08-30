ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Attorneys of Ocala woman charged with murder withdraw ask for detention hearing

By Buster Thompson Chronicle Reporter
Citrus County Chronicle
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
villages-news.com

Villagers’ son with lengthy criminal history served with multiple warrants

A Villages couple’s son with a lengthy criminal history has beens served with multiple warrants. Sean Vincent Sheehan, 44, who is already serving time with the Florida Department of Corrections, was returned this week to the Sumter County Detention Center due to a court order. While at the jail, Sheehan was served with multiple Sumter County warrants, charging him with fleeing to elude law enforcement, resisting arrest and theft.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods seeks help in finding man, woman wanted on vehicle theft charge

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help in locating a 32-year-old man and 28-year-old woman who are accused of stealing a pickup truck. Sheriff Woods, in his regular “Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook, asked for assistance in finding Jonathan Whitaker and Kristina Visnich who are wanted for grand theft of a motor vehicle.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Charges dropped against man for 2021 case

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - State prosecutors have dropped murder charges against a man from Marion County. The State Attorney’s Office dismissed second-degree murder charges against 28-year-old Tyre Patrick Meggie. In August of 2021, Ocala Police officers arrested Meggie for possessing a weapon as a convicted felon during the time...
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Ocala#Second Degree Murder#Beverly Hills#Violent Crime#Pine Ridge
villages-news.com

Suspect in theft of woman’s E-bike from Target lands back behind bars

A man suspected in the theft of an E-bike from Target has landed back behind bars. Martin Daniel Falls, 47, of Leesburg, was being held on $20,000 bond at the Lake County Jail following his arrest Wednesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear on a charge of grand theft. He had been turned in by a bail bondsman. The warrant had been issued after Falls skipped a mandatory July 11 court date.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood man found guilty in crash that killed woman who worked in The Villages

A Wildwood man who had been running from police has been found guilty in a crash that claimed the life of a woman who worked in The Villages. A Sumter County Jury this week found 33-year-old Anthony Nepoleon Brown guilty of third-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Laura Price of Inverness, who was the head of catering at McAlister’s Deli in The Villages.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Jury finds former firefighter not guilty of infant son's manslaughter, neglect

Jurors acquitted former Citrus County Fire Rescue firefighter Jose Dorta III of his 2-month-old son’s aggravated child manslaughter and child neglect. A jury of three men and three women found the Inverness 35-year-old not guilty of both charges Thursday, Sept. 1, in Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard Howard’s courtroom, after almost four hours of deliberations over lunch.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
marioncoherald.com

Suspects arrested in Friday evening shooting incident, JP unharmed

Two suspects have been arrested following a Friday evening shooting aimed at Marion County Justice of the Peace Lena Pope. Pope was not physically injured in the incident. According to a press release from Marion County Sheriff David Capps, Pope was in route to Smith Bockmon Rd. at approximately 7 p.m. to conduct an inquest when her vehicle was fired upon by Joseph Faulk.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Canadian snowbird to pay $116 fine in crash at Winn-Dixie that killed couple

An 89-year-old Canadian snowbird has been fined $116 in a crash that claimed the lives of a Stonecrest couple who had been buying groceries at a Winn-Dixie in The Villages. Wilfred Maybee offered a plea in abstenia last month in Lake County Court to a reduced charge of driving on an expired license (of less than six months.) The Collingwood, Ontario resident was fined $116 and ordered to pay $100 in prosecution costs, according to a plea agreement.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

The path to prison is much wider from the 5th Circuit

The five-county judicial circuit in and around The Villages is one of the tops in the state at sending criminals to prison compared with the majority of circuits in Florida’s court system. In the first six months of this year, 5th Circuit State Attorney Bill Gladson and his team...
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Woman followed by stranger’s vehicle from Clermont to Sumter County

A woman frantically sought help from a deputy after she was followed by a stranger’s vehicle from Clermont to Sumter County. The woman had been driving a beige 2017 Toyota Camry on Wednesday night when she spotted a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy’s patrol car at Bevilles liquor store in Bushnell. The woman rolled down her window and appeared to be in “emotional distress.” She said a white 2017 Chevrolet Malibu had followed her from Clermont to Webster. She said she did not go home, because she did not want to the driver to discover where she lived.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Speeding BMW driver who ran red light arrested on DUI charge

A speeding BMW driver who ran a red light was arrested on a drunk driving charge early Wednesday morning on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. Joshua Anthony Payne, 34, of Ocoee, was at the wheel of the black BMW when he ran the stop light at about 2 a.m. and was caught on radar traveling at 59 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated near the entrance to Water Oak Golf & Country Club on U.S. Hwy. 27441.
LADY LAKE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy