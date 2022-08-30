Attorneys of Ocala woman charged with murder withdraw ask for detention hearing

Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Villager ordered to drive son directly to rehab after trio of arrests this year
A Villager has been ordered to drive her son directly to rehab after a trio of arrests this year. Judge Mary Hatcher last month in Sumter County Court ordered the mother of 22-year-old Jake Thomas Bledsoe to drive her son “directly” to the Believe Treatment Center in Palm Beach Gardens.
villages-news.com
Villagers’ son with lengthy criminal history served with multiple warrants
A Villages couple’s son with a lengthy criminal history has beens served with multiple warrants. Sean Vincent Sheehan, 44, who is already serving time with the Florida Department of Corrections, was returned this week to the Sumter County Detention Center due to a court order. While at the jail, Sheehan was served with multiple Sumter County warrants, charging him with fleeing to elude law enforcement, resisting arrest and theft.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods seeks help in finding man, woman wanted on vehicle theft charge
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help in locating a 32-year-old man and 28-year-old woman who are accused of stealing a pickup truck. Sheriff Woods, in his regular “Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook, asked for assistance in finding Jonathan Whitaker and Kristina Visnich who are wanted for grand theft of a motor vehicle.
WCJB
Charges dropped against man for 2021 case
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - State prosecutors have dropped murder charges against a man from Marion County. The State Attorney’s Office dismissed second-degree murder charges against 28-year-old Tyre Patrick Meggie. In August of 2021, Ocala Police officers arrested Meggie for possessing a weapon as a convicted felon during the time...
villages-news.com
Suspect in theft of woman’s E-bike from Target lands back behind bars
A man suspected in the theft of an E-bike from Target has landed back behind bars. Martin Daniel Falls, 47, of Leesburg, was being held on $20,000 bond at the Lake County Jail following his arrest Wednesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear on a charge of grand theft. He had been turned in by a bail bondsman. The warrant had been issued after Falls skipped a mandatory July 11 court date.
Florida Man Arrested After Renting U-Haul And Just Keeping It
A 19-year-old Florida man has been arrested after renting a U-Haul truck and well, just keeping it. According to investigators, a deputy responded to the U-Haul rental store on S Pine Avenue in Marion County, in reference to a U-Haul rental truck that had not
82-Year-Old Florida Man Charged In Brutal Stabbing Death Of His Wife
An 82-year-old Florida man has been charged in the brutal stabbing death of his wife, according to investigators. On Wednesday, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Major Crimes Detective Daniel Pinder charged Ronald Vince Foreman, 82, with Second-Degree Murder. Foreman was already in custody at the
villages-news.com
Wildwood man found guilty in crash that killed woman who worked in The Villages
A Wildwood man who had been running from police has been found guilty in a crash that claimed the life of a woman who worked in The Villages. A Sumter County Jury this week found 33-year-old Anthony Nepoleon Brown guilty of third-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Laura Price of Inverness, who was the head of catering at McAlister’s Deli in The Villages.
Citrus County Chronicle
Jury finds former firefighter not guilty of infant son's manslaughter, neglect
Jurors acquitted former Citrus County Fire Rescue firefighter Jose Dorta III of his 2-month-old son’s aggravated child manslaughter and child neglect. A jury of three men and three women found the Inverness 35-year-old not guilty of both charges Thursday, Sept. 1, in Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard Howard’s courtroom, after almost four hours of deliberations over lunch.
marioncoherald.com
Suspects arrested in Friday evening shooting incident, JP unharmed
Two suspects have been arrested following a Friday evening shooting aimed at Marion County Justice of the Peace Lena Pope. Pope was not physically injured in the incident. According to a press release from Marion County Sheriff David Capps, Pope was in route to Smith Bockmon Rd. at approximately 7 p.m. to conduct an inquest when her vehicle was fired upon by Joseph Faulk.
WCJB
Driver found unresponsive on Marion County roadside, declared dead at hospital
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after his car was found in Marion County Friday. At 3:15 p.m., a Department of Transportation road ranger came across a car on the side of the road. It was sitting on the west shoulder of I-75 South by the weigh station...
Citrus County Chronicle
Wildwood man convicted of killing Inverness woman in fatal Sumter County crash
A jury found a Wildwood man guilty of leading police in an August 2017 vehicle chase and causing a four-vehicle collision near his hometown that killed a woman from Citrus County. Sumter County court records show jurors on Wednesday, Aug. 31, convicted 33-year-old Anthony Nepoleon Brown of Laura Lee Price’s...
WCJB
Marion County sheriff’s deputies released a list of the number of people arrested for DUIs in August
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies released a list of people who were arrested for DUIs. Sheriff’s deputies are naming every person who blew over the legal limit in August. In total, 15 people were arrested for driving under the influence of either drugs or alcohol.
villages-news.com
Canadian snowbird to pay $116 fine in crash at Winn-Dixie that killed couple
An 89-year-old Canadian snowbird has been fined $116 in a crash that claimed the lives of a Stonecrest couple who had been buying groceries at a Winn-Dixie in The Villages. Wilfred Maybee offered a plea in abstenia last month in Lake County Court to a reduced charge of driving on an expired license (of less than six months.) The Collingwood, Ontario resident was fined $116 and ordered to pay $100 in prosecution costs, according to a plea agreement.
Villages Daily Sun
The path to prison is much wider from the 5th Circuit
The five-county judicial circuit in and around The Villages is one of the tops in the state at sending criminals to prison compared with the majority of circuits in Florida’s court system. In the first six months of this year, 5th Circuit State Attorney Bill Gladson and his team...
WESH
Deputies: Clermont man beat wife, stepson to death with hammer before raping witness
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — New details came in on a double murder and rape uncovered in Lake County Wednesday. Investigators say Justin Jones killed two people with a hammer and one of the victims was a teenager. Justin Jones, 41, refused to go in front of a judge Thursday...
Citrus County Chronicle
After found with pistol, narcotics, Inverness man tells deputies he was going to drug deal
An Inverness man and repeat felon taken into custody for allegedly concealing a loaded pistol alongside a baggie of various narcotics told authorities he was on his way to a drug deal. Brian John Murphy, 42, also admitted to Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies during an Aug. 21 traffic stop...
villages-news.com
Woman followed by stranger’s vehicle from Clermont to Sumter County
A woman frantically sought help from a deputy after she was followed by a stranger’s vehicle from Clermont to Sumter County. The woman had been driving a beige 2017 Toyota Camry on Wednesday night when she spotted a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy’s patrol car at Bevilles liquor store in Bushnell. The woman rolled down her window and appeared to be in “emotional distress.” She said a white 2017 Chevrolet Malibu had followed her from Clermont to Webster. She said she did not go home, because she did not want to the driver to discover where she lived.
villages-news.com
Speeding BMW driver who ran red light arrested on DUI charge
A speeding BMW driver who ran a red light was arrested on a drunk driving charge early Wednesday morning on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. Joshua Anthony Payne, 34, of Ocoee, was at the wheel of the black BMW when he ran the stop light at about 2 a.m. and was caught on radar traveling at 59 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated near the entrance to Water Oak Golf & Country Club on U.S. Hwy. 27441.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hernando man federally indicted for possessing short-barreled shotgun as felon
A federal indictment formally accused a Hernando man with a criminal record of having an undocumented short-barreled shotgun. A grand jury charged 29-year-old Timothy James Roberts Tuesday, Aug. 30, with possessing an unregistered National Firearms Act (NFA) weapon, and possessing a firearm as a felon.
