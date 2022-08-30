Read full article on original website
kpq.com
Colville Tribes Getting Involved in Skookum Sign Fight
The Colville Confederated Tribes are getting involved in the City of Wenatchee's fight to bring the Skookum Indian sign back into public view. Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz and Executive Services Director Laura Gloria met with the Colville Confederated Tribes' Cultural Committee late last month the discuss attempts to acquire the sign.
ifiberone.com
Grant County to put on its first annual Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday
Renew Behavioral Health and Wellness (formerly Grant Integrated Services) and the Grant County Health District plan to pull off Grant County's first annual Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday. The two entities will host Overdose Awareness Day as an event at the Grant County Courthouse in Ephrata from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31.
kpq.com
Smoke Near Leavenworth Reach Unhealthy Air Quality Levels
Smoke surrounding Leavenworth and Lake Wenatchee areas have reached unhealthy levels. The air quality in northern Chelan County has reached an unhealthy air quality level due to the smoke coming from the White River and Irving Peak Fires, roughly 15 miles northwest of Plain. According to this fire and smoke...
ncwlife.com
Smoke hanging over the Wenatchee Valley hasn't yet caused serious issues
Fires burning to the north have sent smoke into the Wenatchee Valley this week that caused hazy skies but few serious air quality issues. The state Department of Ecology reported this morning that most of North Central Washington was experiencing moderate air quality, with Cashmere just edging just into the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
KATU.com
Yakama Nation demands illegal bridge blocking salmon be demolished
YAKIMA-- The Yakama Nation is demanding an illegal causeway be taken down, as the bridge has blocked salmon and invited invasive species into the Yakima and Columbia rivers. Yakama Nation leaders and supporters gathered on Thursday, Sept. 1, to bring focus to salmon restoration along the rivers. The event was...
Yakima Herald Republic
Man hopes to locate owner of photo albums found along a road outside of Yakima
With their bright floral graphics, the photo albums look like they’d hold prints from the groovy 1970s. Thomas Hull knows almost all of the photos are older than that, with some from the early 20th century. But Hull doesn’t know much more about the photos other than years written...
ncwlife.com
PUDs warn of fluctuating Columbia River flows this weekend
Boaters and recreationists using the Columbia River around Wenatchee should be wary of changing water levels this weekend. The PUDs that maintain river flow in the Wenatchee Valley are warning that summer heat and energy demands may force water level fluctuations around hydropower dams, including Rock Island, Rocky Reach and Wells Dam.
Pick a Peck! 8 Apple Orchards to Visit This Fall
Apples abound in the Evergreen State, and September is prime picking season. Celebrate fall with a trip to a nearby apple picking orchard to get your own delicious, juicy fruit (whether it comes in your CSA or not) straight from the tree. Grab your boots and baskets and head to one of these local (and not-so-local) apple orchards to have your own quintessential autumn adventure.
andnowuknow.com
CMI Orchards Announces Multiple Leadership Transitions; Bob Mast Comments
WENATCHEE, WA - A period of tremendous growth is coming for CMI Orchards, and there are several leaders who are taking up the charge. As the supplier readies to implement its latest developmental strategies, multiple leadership transitions are taking place across the organization. Robb Myers has been promoted to Vice...
kpq.com
Evacuations Reduced North of Chelan
Evacuation levels have been reduced in the Union Valley area north of Chelan after a 3rd-alarm brush fire Tuesday afternoon forced residents to leave their homes. Chelan Fire and Rescue Chief Brandon Asher said fire activity overnight was minimal. Local fire crews from places Orondo, Entiat, Manson and Wenatchee as well as the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Bureau of Land Management responded with ground and air resources.
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake furniture store donates large sum of money to five families who lost their homes to Lind fire
MOSES LAKE - Initially, Home Center owner Roger McSteen was reluctant to speak to the media about his charitable donation to help those who lost everything in the Lind fire on Aug. 4. However, iFIBER ONE News ensured the Moses Lake business owner that the public would be informed that we reached out to him after taking notice of several expressions of gratitude towards he and his business on social media. The longtime furniture store owner would not disclose the total amount donated, but he did underline the fact that he gave back to one of the many small communities that consistently support his business.
ifiberone.com
Local Circle K gas stations cut fuel costs by 40 cents on Thursday in light of Labor Day weekend travel
All Circle K fuel stations across the United States dropped fuel prices by 40 cents a gallon on Thursday in observance of Labor Day weekend travel. Customers only had a three-hour window to take advantage of the discount which lasted from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time with no limits on how much fuel you could buy. Circle K has fuel stations in Ellensburg, Moses Lake, Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and Connell.
ncwlife.com
Charges leveled in Mission Street shooting
WENATCHEE — Chelan County prosecutors have begun issuing criminal charges for three suspects in a Saturday drive-by shooting, two of whom are juveniles. On Thursday, 17-year-old Omar Romero of East Wenatchee was charged with first-degree assault and drive-by shooting for his alleged part in the gunfire, which wounded a man in the 1600 block of South Mission Street. Police believe Romero was driving the white Honda Accord when one or more passengers opened fire.
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Wenatchee middle school student's bike found, suspect arrested
UPDATE — A student’s bicycle that was stolen outside Pioneer Middle School in Wenatchee has been recovered thanks to tips from the community. The mountain bike was recovered Thursday afternoon, according to Wenatchee police. The suspect, whose name was not released, was also taken into custody for the...
ncwlife.com
Multiple ground and air crews were able to halt Union Valley fire
Evacuation levels have been lowered or lifted and most roads reopened after a wildfire Tuesday afternoon in Union Valley between Chelan and Manson. Firefighters from several regional and state agencies used ground and air resources to limit the fire burning in brush and timber to about 20 acres. At one...
ncwlife.com
Investigators seeking video from area where Union Valley fire started
Fire investigators are asking for the public’s help in determining the cause of the Union Valley fire that burned this week between Chelan and Manson. The fire was first reported at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday as several small fires that apparently later merged into one fire that burned an estimated 20 acres.
ifiberone.com
Chelan man killed in Yakima County crash
WEST VALLEY - The Yakima Herald Republic reports a Chelan man is dead after wrecking his vehicle in West Valley just outside of Yakima on Tuesday. The publication wrote that Kenneth Charley Nichols of Chelan was driving in the 19000 block of Cottonwood Canyon Road at about 12:30 p.m. when the crash happened.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Deceased man found in Jefferson Park identified
WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla police reports the adult subject found deceased Monday afternoon in Jefferson Park has been identified as Ricky L. LaForge, 59, with a last known address in Yakima. At 12 p.m. Monday, dispatch was notified via 911 that there was an adult suspect who appeared...
kpq.com
Red Flag Warning for Extreme Heat and Smoke for North Central Washington
A Red Flag Warning was issued for Friday and Saturday due to increased heat and wind, bringing the risk for extreme wildfire activity. The National Weather Service station in Spokane forecast extreme hot and dry weather conditions for Chelan, Douglas, Grant, and Adams counties. Friday will have a high of...
andnowuknow.com
Stemilt's Brianna Shales Shares Exclusive Apple Market Update
WENATCHEE, WA - The apple market is always a hot topic here at AndNowUKnow, and Stemilt’s Brianna Shales never fails to give us an in-depth look into all the category has to offer. With September and October promotions lending themselves to a bevy of opportunities, I got in touch with the Marketing Director and apple expert for some exclusive insights.
