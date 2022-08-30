ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JustObserving
4d ago

How about praising the females instead of the color? Media inciting division 🫠

Reuters

Tennis-Gauff crushes Keys to reach U.S. Open last 16

NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Coco Gauff dominated fellow American Madison Keys to win 6-2 6-3 on Friday and reach the U.S. Open fourth round for the first time. The 18-year-old Gauff, who was once again called on to warm up Arthur Ashe Stadium court for Serena Williams ahead of her compatriot's highly-anticipated night match, has now made the second week of all four Grand Slams.
NBC News

Baseball stars rally around injured little leaguer

A 12-year-old boy fell off a bunk bed and suffered a serious brain injury before his team's first game in the Little League World Series. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez has the story of how some major names in professional baseball are showing their support for the boy’s recovery. Sept. 2, 2022.
NBC Sports

Erriyon Knighton bounces back, American records fall: Brussels Diamond League recap, results, highlights

After a sixth-place finish in Lausanne last week, 18-year-old phenom Erriyon Knighton bounced back with a win in the 200m at the Brussels Diamond League, the final meet of the season before the two-day final in Zurich. Knighton ran 20.07, edging out second-place Alexander Ogando of the Dominican Republic and Canada’s Aaron Brown, for the first Diamond League win of his career. The meet was the final opportunity for athletes to earn points and qualify for the Diamond League final. Knighton’s win secured him a spot – the full Diamond League standings are here.
NBC Sports

Figure skating champion Bradie Tennell, a competitive “shark,” making her comeback in new waters

A week after chronic foot pain forced Bradie Tennell to withdraw from the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships, the impact of that situation hit her full force. Tennell was the defending national champion, a good bet to make the 2022 Olympic team had she been healthy. But she was lying in bed in her family home in the Chicago suburbs as nationals was going on in Nashville.
NBC News

Serena Williams’ U.S. Open run inspiring people of all ages

Imagine if they could bottle a potion called “Just Serena.”. That was Serena Williams’ succinct, smiling explanation for how she’d managed — at nearly 41, and match-rusty — to defeat the world’s second-ranked player and advance Wednesday to the third round of a U.S. Open that so far, doesn’t feel much like a farewell. “I’m just Serena,” she said, to roaring fans.
NBC News

NBC News

