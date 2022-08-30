Read full article on original website
How about praising the females instead of the color? Media inciting division 🫠
Venus and Serena Williams became great through unity. A shared farewell was perfect
Serena Williams often says there would be no her without Venus. So if this was indeed their last tournament together, it is fitting that they went out in the doubles on Thursday night in the same manner as they arrived more than two decades ago: as a team – The Williams sisters.
Tennis-Gauff crushes Keys to reach U.S. Open last 16
NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Coco Gauff dominated fellow American Madison Keys to win 6-2 6-3 on Friday and reach the U.S. Open fourth round for the first time. The 18-year-old Gauff, who was once again called on to warm up Arthur Ashe Stadium court for Serena Williams ahead of her compatriot's highly-anticipated night match, has now made the second week of all four Grand Slams.
Tennis great Serena Williams is eliminated from the U.S. Open, likely marking the end of her storied career
Serena Williams' inspiring run through the U.S. Open came to a close Friday night with a third-round loss to Australian Ajla Tomljanović, likely bringing down the curtain on the all-time great's storied career. Tomljanović, the tournament’s world’s No. 46 ranked player, won the match 7-5, 6-7, 6-1 at 10:22...
Baseball stars rally around injured little leaguer
A 12-year-old boy fell off a bunk bed and suffered a serious brain injury before his team's first game in the Little League World Series. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez has the story of how some major names in professional baseball are showing their support for the boy’s recovery. Sept. 2, 2022.
Erriyon Knighton bounces back, American records fall: Brussels Diamond League recap, results, highlights
After a sixth-place finish in Lausanne last week, 18-year-old phenom Erriyon Knighton bounced back with a win in the 200m at the Brussels Diamond League, the final meet of the season before the two-day final in Zurich. Knighton ran 20.07, edging out second-place Alexander Ogando of the Dominican Republic and Canada’s Aaron Brown, for the first Diamond League win of his career. The meet was the final opportunity for athletes to earn points and qualify for the Diamond League final. Knighton’s win secured him a spot – the full Diamond League standings are here.
Figure skating champion Bradie Tennell, a competitive “shark,” making her comeback in new waters
A week after chronic foot pain forced Bradie Tennell to withdraw from the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships, the impact of that situation hit her full force. Tennell was the defending national champion, a good bet to make the 2022 Olympic team had she been healthy. But she was lying in bed in her family home in the Chicago suburbs as nationals was going on in Nashville.
Serena Williams’ U.S. Open run inspiring people of all ages
Imagine if they could bottle a potion called “Just Serena.”. That was Serena Williams’ succinct, smiling explanation for how she’d managed — at nearly 41, and match-rusty — to defeat the world’s second-ranked player and advance Wednesday to the third round of a U.S. Open that so far, doesn’t feel much like a farewell. “I’m just Serena,” she said, to roaring fans.
