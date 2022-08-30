The biggest story of the 2022 U.S. Open continues Friday at 7 p.m. ET as Serena Williams takes on Jla Tomljanovic in the third round at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows. The 40-year-old Williams has drawn the attention of both the sports and entertainment worlds as she is expected to retire at the conclusion of the tournament. Her hopes for a seventh U.S. Open championship and record-tying 24th Grand Slam title remained alive when she upset World No. 2 and second seed Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 6-2 in the second round on Wednesday.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO