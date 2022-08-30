Read full article on original website
Related
Fresh Crop of LIV Golf Defectors Have Complaints After Taking Huge Paydays
Now members of the 48-man field that will hit the course on Friday for the start of the LIV Golf Invitational Boston after defecting from the PGA Tour earlier this week, Cameron Smith and Harold Varner III are already complaining about some of the harsh realities of being a part of their new pro circuit.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf players allowed to wear shorts, says Greg Norman
LIV Golf endeavours to be different and provide a unique experience for the players at each event and they have strived to do this with a brand-new innovation at the Boston Invitational. At the conclusion of the first round at The International, Greg Norman announced on social media that LIV...
GOLF・
LIV Golf Enlists David Ortiz To Welcome Fans To Boston Event
LIV Golf is turning to one of the most popular athletes in New England sports history to promote its Boston tournament: David “Big Papi” Ortiz. The Boston Red Sox legend will appear in a video for the LIV Golf Invitational Boston this weekend, according to Will Staeger, LIV’s chief media officer.
CBS Sports
Serena Williams vs. Ajla Tomljanovic odds, 2022 U.S. Open predictions: Tennis expert reveals third-round picks
The biggest story of the 2022 U.S. Open continues Friday at 7 p.m. ET as Serena Williams takes on Jla Tomljanovic in the third round at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows. The 40-year-old Williams has drawn the attention of both the sports and entertainment worlds as she is expected to retire at the conclusion of the tournament. Her hopes for a seventh U.S. Open championship and record-tying 24th Grand Slam title remained alive when she upset World No. 2 and second seed Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 6-2 in the second round on Wednesday.
Front Office Sports
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
871K+
Views
ABOUT
The business of sports.https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN
Comments / 0