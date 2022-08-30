ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIV Golf players allowed to wear shorts, says Greg Norman

LIV Golf endeavours to be different and provide a unique experience for the players at each event and they have strived to do this with a brand-new innovation at the Boston Invitational. At the conclusion of the first round at The International, Greg Norman announced on social media that LIV...
Serena Williams vs. Ajla Tomljanovic odds, 2022 U.S. Open predictions: Tennis expert reveals third-round picks

The biggest story of the 2022 U.S. Open continues Friday at 7 p.m. ET as Serena Williams takes on Jla Tomljanovic in the third round at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows. The 40-year-old Williams has drawn the attention of both the sports and entertainment worlds as she is expected to retire at the conclusion of the tournament. Her hopes for a seventh U.S. Open championship and record-tying 24th Grand Slam title remained alive when she upset World No. 2 and second seed Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 6-2 in the second round on Wednesday.
