Berkeley, CA

berkeleyside.org

What emergency services are offered in Berkeley on hot and smoky days?

Climate change has been driving temperatures up across the West Coast, intensifying heat waves and creating more destructive wildfires. While Berkeley is insulated from some of the harshest impacts due to its geography, residents who live or work outside are still vulnerable to the worsening conditions. Berkeley has one official...
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Berkeley Rep to open downtown housing next to theater for visiting artists

On a typical evening when a show is in town at the Berkeley Repertory Theatre, actors, directors and staff spend hours rehearsing into the night, bussing back and forth between apartments rented by the theater scattered around the city. The costs for this housing have skyrocketed in tandem with Berkeley...
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Berkeley may mandate health coverage for workers on big construction projects

Berkeley could soon require contractors to provide apprenticeship programs and health care coverage for workers on large construction projects. Mayor Jesse Arreguín unveiled a proposal to set those standards at a news conference Thursday with union leaders and construction workers, who said the local labor rules would be the first of their kind in California.
BERKELEY, CA
Berkeley, CA
berkeleyside.org

Berkeley man, 18, charged with 2 armed robberies and a vehicle theft

A local man has been charged with a mini-crime spree in Berkeley in June involving two armed robberies and a separate vehicle theft, according to authorities and court papers. On Thursday morning, Berkeley robbery detectives made a second arrest in the case as well. Available details of that arrest, which took place in Oakland, have been limited because the suspect was a juvenile at the time of the crimes, BPD told Berkeleyside.
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Oaklandia Cafe comes full circle to open inside former Specialty’s

555 12th St. (the ground floor of 555 City Center), Oakland. 371 30th St. (between Summit and Webster streets), Oakland. “We are still hiring and working out all the bugs and kinks of being in a new space,” Oaklandia Cafe founder Latorra Monk told Nosh this week, but the second location of her lunch destination is now open for business in downtown Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyside.org

Whirlwind of openings for local playwright

Jonathan Spector, the writer of “Eureka Day” debuting in London in September, returns to Aurora Theatre Company Sept. 2 with his new play, “This Much I Know.”. Spector’s new play was inspired by Daniel Kahneman’s book, “Thinking, Fast and Slow.” A voracious reader, Spector says books are a major influence on his work.
BERKELEY, CA

