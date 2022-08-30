Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla Plans to Build a New Battery Assembly in FremontAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says SuperintendentThomas SmithLafayette, CA
A Toxic Red Tide Has Killed An 'Uncountable' Number of Fish in the Bay AreaDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
San Fran Businesses Threaten Tax Strike If Homeless Population Is Not RemovedTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
Stephen Curry Receives His College Degree 13 Years After Leaving School to Pursue his NBA DreamAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Related
berkeleyside.org
What emergency services are offered in Berkeley on hot and smoky days?
Climate change has been driving temperatures up across the West Coast, intensifying heat waves and creating more destructive wildfires. While Berkeley is insulated from some of the harshest impacts due to its geography, residents who live or work outside are still vulnerable to the worsening conditions. Berkeley has one official...
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley Rep to open downtown housing next to theater for visiting artists
On a typical evening when a show is in town at the Berkeley Repertory Theatre, actors, directors and staff spend hours rehearsing into the night, bussing back and forth between apartments rented by the theater scattered around the city. The costs for this housing have skyrocketed in tandem with Berkeley...
berkeleyside.org
Local groups want to fix up Berkeley’s Civic Center. Here’s what it looks like today.
The next few months could prove pivotal for the future of Berkeley’s forlorn Civic Center. City officials are launching a public process this fall that aims to gather community input on what residents want to see in a revitalization of Civic Center Park, the Veterans Memorial Building and the former city hall now called the Maudelle Shirek Building.
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley may mandate health coverage for workers on big construction projects
Berkeley could soon require contractors to provide apprenticeship programs and health care coverage for workers on large construction projects. Mayor Jesse Arreguín unveiled a proposal to set those standards at a news conference Thursday with union leaders and construction workers, who said the local labor rules would be the first of their kind in California.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
berkeleyside.org
Toilets? Cannabis grows? Rising temps? We looked into theories and history behind the Bay Area algae bloom
“Mystery epidemic kills fish in Lake Merritt,” announced an Oakland Tribune headline. “The lake water became a rusty color,” another journalist reported, causing “the drowning of countless bass.”. Sound familiar? Those reports come from newspapers in 1939, when a mass fish die-off, not unlike this week’s tragedy,...
berkeleyside.org
Parks throughout the East Bay hills will close Sunday, Monday due to fire risk
Tilden Regional Park, Wildcat and Claremont canyons and parks throughout the East Bay hills will be closed on Sunday and Monday due to extreme heat and elevated fire danger. The East Bay Regional Park District is closing 40 parks in all in Alameda and Contra Costa counties because of “possible high fire risk.”
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley man, 18, charged with 2 armed robberies and a vehicle theft
A local man has been charged with a mini-crime spree in Berkeley in June involving two armed robberies and a separate vehicle theft, according to authorities and court papers. On Thursday morning, Berkeley robbery detectives made a second arrest in the case as well. Available details of that arrest, which took place in Oakland, have been limited because the suspect was a juvenile at the time of the crimes, BPD told Berkeleyside.
berkeleyside.org
Remembering Audrey Craig, cake decorator, movie distributor who brought home wayward cats
Berkeley native and resident, Audrey Craig, was born at Alta Bates Hospital and attended Cragmont, Columbus (now Rosa Parks), Martin Luther King, and Berkeley High School (class of 1975). A highly creative soul, as a teen, Audrey engaged in a serious study of tap dancing and turned her bedroom into...
IN THIS ARTICLE
berkeleyside.org
Oaklandia Cafe comes full circle to open inside former Specialty’s
555 12th St. (the ground floor of 555 City Center), Oakland. 371 30th St. (between Summit and Webster streets), Oakland. “We are still hiring and working out all the bugs and kinks of being in a new space,” Oaklandia Cafe founder Latorra Monk told Nosh this week, but the second location of her lunch destination is now open for business in downtown Oakland.
berkeleyside.org
Whirlwind of openings for local playwright
Jonathan Spector, the writer of “Eureka Day” debuting in London in September, returns to Aurora Theatre Company Sept. 2 with his new play, “This Much I Know.”. Spector’s new play was inspired by Daniel Kahneman’s book, “Thinking, Fast and Slow.” A voracious reader, Spector says books are a major influence on his work.
Comments / 0