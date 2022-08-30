Freshman QB Clay Millen ready to lead next era at Colorado State

Colorado State quarterback prepares for the snap during a scrimmage on Aug. 17 at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins. Tyler King, The Denver Gazette

FORT COLLINS — Jay Norvell walked into the Colorado State football facilities after Sunday morning mass a few weeks ago and found one player in the building watching film — Clay Millen.

“That’s the kind of kid he is,” Norvell said of his freshman starting quarterback.

And that’s exactly why Norvell and the new coaching staff sought to bring Millen with them when they made the leap from Nevada to CSU last December.

Originally committed to Arizona back in 2020, Millen changed plans in early 2021, signing on to play for Norvell at Nevada a month later. Then, only 10 months later, he was in the transfer portal after Norvell was hired away from Reno to lead the Rams in Fort Collins.

“Obviously we had a good season at Nevada last year and we had three really close games that if they went our way, we would’ve had 11 wins last year,” Millen told The Denver Gazette. “There was a little bit of talk between the teammates that maybe [Norvell] would get hired somewhere else. I kind of thought that there was a chance that would happen.”

Millen was awoken by his roommates to find out that Norvell was headed to another team in the Mountain West and before he could even tell his family what was going on, he was in a meeting with the offensive coaching staff and was being asked to come with them to CSU.

It was a natural decision for Millen. His mom’s from Littleton and he’s got plenty of family members in the Denver area who are excited to be only an hour's drive from his home games at Canvas Stadium.

“Obviously changing schools, it’s not always ideal, but it was a pretty quick decision,” Millen said. “The reason I went to Nevada was to play for those coaches.”

Sure enough, four days into the transfer portal, he announced a CSU commitment.

What came next was another period of transition for Millen. He spent just one semester at Nevada and barely had a chance to get acclimated to the community and life as a college student before he was packing all of things up and moving to Fort Collins.

Fortunately for Millen, he wasn’t doing it alone. He was joined by the likes of Melquan Stovall, Tory Horton, Avery Morrow and a handful more players in making the move from Nevada.

This past offseason was always going to be an important one for Millen. He went to Nevada knowing he would sit behind Carson Strong, a two-time Mountain West Player of the Year, with the possibility of being a four-year starter once Strong left for the NFL.

“That was one of the big things when I committed to Nevada,” Millen said. “I knew Carson was in his fourth year and he was going to go to the NFL, so I wanted to come in the fall and learn from Carson with no expectations to play.”

That situation has played exactly how he thought — only in a different place.

“He’s improved tremendously from the spring to the summer and now through training camp,” Norvell said. “He’s still a young guy, but we’re at the point as a team where we gotta start playing games. It really doesn’t matter who we play, we just need to play games. That’s going to be interesting as we start to do that. I’m excited for Clay. He’s got an opportunity to really start this year off and have an excellent year. He’s going to have some growing pains as all young quarterbacks do, but we’re going to have to support him and help him through that.”

The ingredients are there for Millen to follow a similar path that Strong did at Nevada. Similar to Strong, Millen is a tall, big-armed quarterback with young wide receivers and a chance to put up big stats for multiple seasons.

“We’ve got a lot of young players, but for me personally, I don’t want to just build this thing for the future,” Millen said. “There’s a lot of older guys that have never been to a bowl game before, so I want to do everything I can to help the team get to a bowl game this year.”