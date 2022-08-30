Colorado State defensive coordinator Freddie Banks is the balance to offense's "Air Raid"

Colorado State defensive coordinator watches from the sidelines during a scrimmage on Aug. 17 at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins. Tyler King, The Denver Gazette

FORT COLLINS — There was an educated hunch among some of the players on the Nevada defense during the 2020 season that Freddie Banks, then the cornerbacks coach for the Wolf Pack, would soon be a defensive coordinator.

Angel King, now a safety at Colorado State, was a freshman on that Nevada team. He assumed when defensive coordinator Brian Ward would relay messages from the coaches’ booth to the sideline, nine times out of 10, Banks had already given the defense the same message.

King and the rest of his teammates at Nevada weren’t wrong with their prediction.

Banks was hired away from Nevada following the 2020 season to be the defensive coordinator at FCS powerhouse Montana State. He quickly helped the program make its first appearance in the FCS National Championship game since 1984.

Soon after his season was over, Banks was headed to Fort Collins to once again work for Jay Norvell and for the first time, he was a defensive coordinator at an FBS school.

“Every job you take, regardless of whether they’re No. 1 in the country or last in the country, your job is to make them better,” Banks told The Denver Gazette. “We took on that challenge (at Montana State) and we had a lot of guys that were missing from the D-line and we moved a lot of guys around. Our personnel decisions is probably what helped us be successful. We had really good players, but we moved them around and put those guys in the best situation to make plays. I think we did that at Montana State and we plan to do that here.”

Banks' first thought when he was hired was simple: what does it take to win here?

“You start talking to players, you start talking to fans, you start talking to people who’ve coached against CSU, (wondering) what’s the issue,” Banks said. “You get a lot of different stories, then you get to work.”

Banks didn’t waste any time. All he wanted to know was where his office was so he could get his staff hired, watch some film and start bringing players in.

A lot has been made about the transfers on the offensive side of the ball that are expected to make an immediate impact for the Rams. Quarterback Clay Millen, wide receivers Tory Horton and Melquan Stovall, four starters on the offensive line. The list goes on.

But Banks also made some key additions to his defense as well. That includes King, who was at Nevada, as well as new faces like CJ Onyechi (from Rutgers) and Chigozie Anusiem (Cal). Add that talent to players that have been in the CSU program — Dequan Jackson, Devin Phillips, Cam’Ron Carter, among them — and the defensive coaches have a group to work with.

“The biggest thing we focused on was improving every single day and seeing if he could maximize this group,” Banks said. “If you maximize the group that you have every year, you’re probably going to be pretty good. We don’t want to leave any stone unturned."

Leading the defense for a head coach like Norvell isn’t like a lot of places around the country. With how involved Norvell is with the offense, he puts a lot of trust in his defensive coordinator. It says plenty that Norvell put his faith in a 34-year-old with just one year of experience as a coordinator.

“[Norvell] is really a mentor to me,” Banks said. “That’s why I was excited to come work for him. He’s always throwing nuggets at me. He doesn’t know this, but I keep notes of stuff that he tells me. It’s important to me to take advantage of it. I’m not going to be around [Norvell] forever.”

Norvell isn’t the only one who knows Banks may be a rising star in the college football coaching ranks. ESPN released a list of 45 minority coaches under the age of 45 to watch for future head coaching jobs in the coming years, and Banks was on the list.

“I don’t really care about the hype,” Banks said. “I’m more concerned about doing what we’ve gotta do to win games. Air Raid is a fun thing to talk about and it is fun to see, trust me. But it’s about what we can do on Saturdays and (how) we can win football games.

“I'm a really simple dude. I just like to win and go back to work. Win and go back to work.”