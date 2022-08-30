Read full article on original website
Federal report shows Missouri Medicaid application wait times among worst in nation
A federal report released Thursday shows that Missouri ranks at or near the bottom nationally in terms of processing Medicaid applications in the federally-permitted time. The report, issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, contains the first data covering the period since Missouri expanded Medicaid eligibility late last year. CMS used to release the reports annually but will now publish them on a quarterly basis.
Challenges to citizen-led ballot initiatives in Missouri, other states
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people signed petitions this year backing proposed ballot initiatives to expand voting access, ensure abortion rights and legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona, Arkansas and Michigan. Yet voters might not get a say because Republican officials or judges have blocked the...
Missouri attorney general Eric Schmitt seeks journalism school records
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed an open records request seeking correspondence between two journalism professors connected to the University of Missouri and the executive director of a fact-checking group.
Where refugees in Missouri are arriving from
The United States has officially accepted more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. The vast majority of these refugees are entering the country on humanitarian parole, which grants them temporary legal status in the U.S. These types of admittances are not tracked in the refugee case management system being used by the Refugee Processing Center.
Texas Gov. Abbott: Rape victims can prevent pregnancy by taking Plan B
(The Hill/NEXSTAR) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said rape victims in the state can prevent pregnancies by using emergency contraception pills such as Plan B, The Dallas Morning News reported Friday. In Texas, abortions are banned. There are no exceptions for rape or incest. Late last month, a...
The health of honey bee colonies in Missouri
It is estimated that the honey bee’s annual contribution to the United States economy is at least $15 billion. Beyond the profitable products and byproducts harvested directly from honey bee colonies such as honey, wax, propolis, and royal jelly, more than 90 different crops—about one-third of total crop production in the U.S.—are dependent upon these prolific pollinators for their survival and prosperity.
Planned Parenthood clinics in Missouri, nearby to close ‘temporarily’ next week
Planned Parenthood Great Plains, which operates abortion clinics in Missouri and three other states, will close doors temporarily starting Saturday.
Counties with the most seniors in Missouri
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
Lawsuit seeking to knock marijuana legalization off Missouri ballot faces tight deadline
Whether or not Missourians will vote this November on legalizing recreational marijuana could be determined next week. Cole County Circuit Court Judge Cotton Walker faces a Sept. 13 deadline to rule in a lawsuit seeking to block the marijuana initiative petition from the ballot. The lawsuit, which was filed last...
Missouri named third-most affordable state to retire, study says
For those planning to retire soon and maximize their earnings, the Show-Me State could be one of the top destinations to settle.
Wendy’s E. coli outbreak spreads to New York, Kentucky, CDC says
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Food poisoning incidents, thought to be caused by bad lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants, have spread to both New York and Kentucky, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. The new cases raised the number of states where diners have fallen ill to...
Pinner officially drops out of STL County race
Republican nominee for the St. Louis County Executive has again changed her mind and is now officially out of the race.
The Texas Chainsaw Copyright Infringement? Business sued by film owner
(KXAN) — The holders of “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” copyright are suing a central Texas business — accusing its owners of marketing and selling “at least 66 illicit items” with trademarked logos and images related to the classic 1974 horror film. According to a...
EPA moves to designate PFAS as hazardous material
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is drafting a new rule that would designate PFAS, a class of man-made chemicals that is a likely carcinogen, as a hazardous material. The chemicals, often used for waterproofing, have been used in everything from Scotchgard to Teflon to a special...
Steamboat from 1870 wreck reappears in Missouri River
SOUTH DAKOTA – A famous steamboat that sank in the 19th century reappears from time to time in the Missouri River. The National Park Service recently shared a photo of the “North Alabama” steamboat that resurfaced amid an apparent drought along the Missouri River. The vessel sank in 1870 when it hit a snag in the Goat Island region near the South Dakota-Nebraska state line, according to NPS.
Michigan police investigating voting machine sold on eBay
(The Hill) – Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced on Thursday that the state government is working with police to investigate a possible illegal selling of a voter assist terminal. “We are actively working with law enforcement to investigate allegations of an illegal attempt to sell a voter...
Republican St. Louis County Executive candidate to withdraw from race, again
CLAYTON, Mo. – The Republican candidate for St. Louis County Executive has filed to officially take her name off the ballot. This may mark the end of a surprising and sometimes confusing campaign. Court officials tell FOX 2 that Katherine Pinner was representing herself this morning when she appeared...
Crypto ATMs are popping up throughout California
(KTLA) – When you think of buying or selling cryptocurrency, maybe you think of high-tech trading floors. Maybe you think of state-of-the-art apps. What you probably don’t think of is an ATM in a gas-station convenience store or payday-loan shop. Increasingly, however, that’s how many working-class people are...
St. Louis Board of Aldermen proposes new law to make intersections safer for emergency vehicles and drivers
The St. Louis Board of Aldermen is getting prepared to introduce a new law to make intersections safer for emergency vehicles and drivers.
Many St. Louis events kick-off the Labor Day weekend
There are many events kicking off this weekend for Labor Day around the St. Louis area including the Cardinals and Cubs series.
