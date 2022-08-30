ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal report shows Missouri Medicaid application wait times among worst in nation

A federal report released Thursday shows that Missouri ranks at or near the bottom nationally in terms of processing Medicaid applications in the federally-permitted time. The report, issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, contains the first data covering the period since Missouri expanded Medicaid eligibility late last year. CMS used to release the reports annually but will now publish them on a quarterly basis.
Where refugees in Missouri are arriving from

The United States has officially accepted more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. The vast majority of these refugees are entering the country on humanitarian parole, which grants them temporary legal status in the U.S. These types of admittances are not tracked in the refugee case management system being used by the Refugee Processing Center.
The health of honey bee colonies in Missouri

It is estimated that the honey bee’s annual contribution to the United States economy is at least $15 billion. Beyond the profitable products and byproducts harvested directly from honey bee colonies such as honey, wax, propolis, and royal jelly, more than 90 different crops—about one-third of total crop production in the U.S.—are dependent upon these prolific pollinators for their survival and prosperity.
Counties with the most seniors in Missouri

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
EPA moves to designate PFAS as hazardous material

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is drafting a new rule that would designate PFAS, a class of man-made chemicals that is a likely carcinogen, as a hazardous material. The chemicals, often used for waterproofing, have been used in everything from Scotchgard to Teflon to a special...
Steamboat from 1870 wreck reappears in Missouri River

SOUTH DAKOTA – A famous steamboat that sank in the 19th century reappears from time to time in the Missouri River. The National Park Service recently shared a photo of the “North Alabama” steamboat that resurfaced amid an apparent drought along the Missouri River. The vessel sank in 1870 when it hit a snag in the Goat Island region near the South Dakota-Nebraska state line, according to NPS.
Michigan police investigating voting machine sold on eBay

(The Hill) – Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced on Thursday that the state government is working with police to investigate a possible illegal selling of a voter assist terminal. “We are actively working with law enforcement to investigate allegations of an illegal attempt to sell a voter...
Crypto ATMs are popping up throughout California

(KTLA) – When you think of buying or selling cryptocurrency, maybe you think of high-tech trading floors. Maybe you think of state-of-the-art apps. What you probably don’t think of is an ATM in a gas-station convenience store or payday-loan shop. Increasingly, however, that’s how many working-class people are...
LOS ANGELES, CA
