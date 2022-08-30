Read full article on original website
Related
In a world first, a study tests brain implants to stop binge eating
In a ground-breaking pilot study, researchers surgically implanted a device into the brains of two obese binge-eating problem sufferers. With encouraging results, establishing the groundwork for a future in which implants can manage a range of impulsive behaviors, the gadget was created to identify and block brain signals linked to binge-eating food cravings.
Healthline
What’s the Link Between Bipolar Disorder and Binge Eating?
Bipolar disorder, a mental health condition that involves distinct shifts in mood, affects of American adults at some point in their lives. episodes of depression, or periods where you have a “down” or low mood. episodes of mania or hypomania, or periods where you have an “up” or...
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency: The ‘feeling’ in your feet that’s a sign
Vitamin B12 deficiency, or folate deficiency anaemia, starts off without symptoms. But over time, a range of symptoms including dizziness, hair loss, shortness of breath, and more, can occur at the same time or separately. Many people with the deficiency will experience a strange sensation in their hands and feet.
9 signs you're having a heart attack that you probably don't know, including those more likely to affect women
Chest pain is the most common heart attack symptom, but women are more likely to have additional signs, according to the American Heart Association.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What are the best supplements for anxiety?
Supplements for anxiety are becoming increasingly popular, with research suggesting that they may help to reduce some of the symptoms experienced by people with anxiety disorders. Anxiety is a complex condition that often comes hand in hand with other mental health conditions, such as depression or PTSD. Often prescribed medications...
Medical News Today
What are the best medications to treat generalized anxiety disorder?
There is no best medication for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Doctors base treatment plans on factors such as the severity of symptoms and the person’s response to the recommended drugs. However, antidepressants are the first-line medications to treat GAD. What one person finds effective for GAD may not be...
Medical News Today
What medications treat panic attacks, and which might suit me?
Panic attacks may be a symptom of panic disorder, which can severely affect a person’s quality of life. Medications and other treatments may help reduce the frequency and severity of panic attacks. Panic attacks are sudden and intense feelings of fear or terror that occur without warning and can...
Medical News Today
How to choose the best medication for anxiety alongside depression
Anxiety and depression are two of the most common mental health diagnoses. For some, they occur as comorbidities, meaning a person has both at the same time. Many of the same medications treat both conditions, though dosages may differ. It is. to experience anxiety every once in a while. Symptoms...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MindMed's First Patient Dosing Clinical Trial With LSD For Treatment Of Generalized Anxiety Disorder
The clinical-stage biopharma company Mind Medicine -also known as MindMed MNMD, which recently made headlines regarding its stock, announced it will begin dosing patients within its Phase 2b trial on LSD compound, MM-120, for the treatment of Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD). The randomized, placebo-controlled and dose-optimization clinical study will follow...
Psych Centra
Thought Disorder in Schizophrenia
Schizophrenia and thought disorder are different mental health conditions, but they share some overlap. Formal thought disorders (FTDs) are a form of disordered thinking that can make it challenging to communicate effectively. Doctors diagnose FTD when symptoms cause a significant negative impact on your everyday interactions and the ability to communicate.
Medical News Today
Which medication is best for adult ADHD?
Selecting the best medication for an adult with ADHD can be a process of trial and error. The most effective type of medication and its timing and dosage depends on a person’s history, genetics, and response to the drug. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is one of the most...
Medical News Today
What to know about depression therapy
Many people will feel negative emotions in response to difficult life events. A person with depression may experience negative thoughts and feelings for no obvious reason that last for a prolonged period of time. The symptoms of depression can be overwhelming and may make a person feel isolated. However, there...
parentherald.com
What Parents Need To Know To Support Their Children With Tourette Syndrome
Tourette Syndrome (TS) is a condition of the nervous system and is a neurological disorder that causes people to do involuntary and repeated twitches, movements, and sounds. People with Tourette Syndrome cannot stop themselves from doing repeated movements unwillingly. Tourette's or TS is a condition that mainly affects the brain and nerves, and as a result, they do involuntary actions. An example would be a person blinking over and over again.
KIDS・
EverydayHealth.com
FDA Approves Auvelity, a New Medication for Clinical Depression
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on August 19 approved dextromethorphan-bupropion, or Auvelity, a drug used to treat major depressive disorder, also known as clinical depression, in adults. It is the first drug to treat major depressive disorder that works within a week of taking it and is the first...
MedicalXpress
'Cheat meals' linked to eating disorders in adolescents and young adults
A new study published in the Journal of Eating Disorders found that, in course of a year, over half of men, women, and transgender or gender non-conforming participants engaged in at least one "cheat meal"—the practice of deviating from one's established dietary practices to consume "prohibited" calorie dense meals, only to return to previous dietary practices later.
thecheyennepost.com
Air Pollution May Do More Harm to Women Than Men
FRIDAY, Sept. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Breathing in fumes from diesel exhaust may be more damaging to women than to men, a new, small Canadian study claims. “We already know that there are sex differences in lung diseases such as asthma and respiratory infections," said lead researcher Hemshekhar Mahadevappa, from the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg.
verywellmind.com
How to Manage Bipolar Disorder During Pregnancy
In order to properly manage bipolar disorder during pregnancy, the risks and benefits need to be properly assessed and this can vary from person to person. Ideally, women will work with a primary care physician, a mental health professional, and an obstetrician-gynecologist (ob-gyn) to determine the right management plan. “All...
thecheyennepost.com
In Small Study, Hormone Boosts Thinking Skills in Men With Down Syndrome
THURSDAY, Sept. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Men with Down syndrome may think and remember better when treated with a brain hormone normally associated with fertility, a new small-scale study suggests. Rhythmic drip doses of gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) improved thinking skills in nearly all of a small group of adult...
pharmacytimes.com
Pregnant Women With Epilepsy More Likely to Have Symptoms of Depression
Pregnant women with epilepsy showed more symptoms of anxiety and depression than healthy pregnant or non-pregnant women, but mental health screening may help. Women with epilepsy experience more symptoms of depression and anxiety during pregnancy and postpartum than women who are neither epileptic nor pregnant, according to a study published in Neurology.1.
When Should You See A Doctor For Insomnia?
It's essential to seek a specialist for insomnia at the right time to avoid being sleep deprived and compromising your overall wellbeing and everyday life.
Comments / 0