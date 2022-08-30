Tourette Syndrome (TS) is a condition of the nervous system and is a neurological disorder that causes people to do involuntary and repeated twitches, movements, and sounds. People with Tourette Syndrome cannot stop themselves from doing repeated movements unwillingly. Tourette's or TS is a condition that mainly affects the brain and nerves, and as a result, they do involuntary actions. An example would be a person blinking over and over again.

