Mobile home abandoned in the middle of California street
(KTLA) – A mobile home suddenly stopped moving in the middle of a California street this week, impacting traffic and forcing police to look for the drivers who abandoned the damaged structure in the road. Police in Hemet began getting reports of the traffic hazard on Wednesday morning, and...
Why cities are banning gas stoves
(NEXSTAR) – The fight to reduce emissions may be coming into your kitchen. Los Angeles, Seattle, New York, and other progressive cities have already moved to ban most gas appliances in any new homes or apartments. The logic behind the ban comes down to two main factors: the environment...
Crypto ATMs are popping up throughout California
(KTLA) – When you think of buying or selling cryptocurrency, maybe you think of high-tech trading floors. Maybe you think of state-of-the-art apps. What you probably don’t think of is an ATM in a gas-station convenience store or payday-loan shop. Increasingly, however, that’s how many working-class people are...
The Weeknd abruptly ends concert after losing his voice
(KTLA) – Tens of thousands of fans left Los Angeles’ SoFi stadium in disappointment Saturday night after The Weeknd stopped his performance just three songs into his set. The pop star told the audience he had lost his voice. “I want to personally apologize to the audience,” The...
