‘Bro wtf’: Julian Edelman responds to Dolphins fan claiming he has the NFL’s most punchable face
After a Miami Dolphins fan claimed that Julian Edelman had the most punchable face in the NFL, the former wide receiver took to Twitter to issue a response. Edelman, who hasn’t played since 2020 with the New England Patriots, was completely bewildered by why he was getting called out as having the most punchable face in the league, in a move that felt entirely uncalled for. After watching the clip, Edelman hilarious responded on Twitter saying, “Bro wtf.”
Shannon Sharpe uses vulgar word to describe Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers has become one of the most polarizing figures in sports over the past few years, and there is no mistaking how Shannon Sharpe feels about the Green Bay Packers star. Sharpe absolutely unloaded on Rodgers during an episode of FS1’s “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” this week. The Hall...
Seahawks Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday
The Seattle Seahawks have apparently decided to start the 2022 NFL season with veteran Geno Smith as their starter and Drew Lock as the backup. But apparently the Seahawks are looking to add just one more quarterback to their ranks. On Thursday, the Seahawks signed free agent quarterback Sean Mannion to their practice squad.
Tom Brady said to be in ‘epic fight’ with wife Gisele Bundchen over decision to un-retire
Buccaneers veteran Tom Brady is said to be in an “epic fight” with his wife Gisele Bundchen, which could explain the quarterback’s mysterious absence from training camp last month.
Steelers Reportedly Made Interesting Signing On Thursday
During the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks and had a stout passing defense. However, after significant injuries to the defensive tackle room, the team finished among the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed. Now, the team is doing something about it. In...
Football World Reacts To Jess Sims' College GameDay Debut
A new season of ESPN's "College GameDay" meant a couple of debuts on Saturday. Both Jess Sims and Pete Thamel made their first regular appearances in Columbus, Ohio. And fans really seemed to like what they got from the famed Peloton instructor/sports journalist (including here very meme-able outfit). "And with...
Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Wife, A Former Cheerleader
Yet another college football season is here, which means it's time for Kirk Herbstreit to be one of the busiest men in the world. He'll be going all over the country this season for ESPN's College GameDay. However, he has another job that will see him traveling just as much this year as he works alongside Al Michaels for Amazon.
Shannon Sharpe thinks Aaron Rodgers is a ‘terrible person’
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience, where he cleared the air about misleading the media back in November regarding his vaccination status for COVID-19. Rodgers played the victim card on the podcast, saying that there was an “attempted takedown” towards him and his...
College football world reacts to Duke RB trucking referee
It’s safe to say that Duke running back Jaylen Coleman was amped up for his team’s season-opening game against Temple on Friday. One unfortunate referee from that game would certainly attest to that. On the second play from scrimmage, Coleman took a handoff from Blue Devils quarterback Riley...
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
MLB world reacts to Twins controversial tactic in no-hit bid
The Minnesota Twins were routed 13-0 by the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. Generally speaking, blowout games like this don’t produce a whole lot of controversy. This one, though, was different. An unusual strategy Minnesota used in the bottom of the eighth inning might have cost White Sox ace, Dylan Cease, a no-hitter.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
College football world reacts to wild Backyard Brawl ending
Fans have waited a decade for another edition of the Backyard Brawl between Pittsburgh and West Virginia. They were finally treated to one Thursday night, and it lived up to the hype and much more. With the game tied heading into the fourth quarter, the Panthers’ backs were against the...
Former NFL Legend Not Happy With ESPN Today
ESPN made a brutal spelling mistake on a graphic during Saturday's game between NC State and East Carolina. The Worldwide Leader misspelled the name of NFL legend and former Wolfpack star Torry Holt — accidentally referring to him as "Terry Holt." The Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist took...
Vikings Reportedly Plan To Sign Veteran Quarterback
The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly expected to sign veteran quarterback David Blough to fill their third-string quarterback spot. Blough, who was cut by the Detroit Lions just after the 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday, will join the Vikings' practice squad roster. The Vikings currently have just two quarterback options —...
Look: Cowboys Fans React To Tony Romo Number News
For the first time since 2016, a No. 9 will take the field for the Dallas Cowboys offense. The team revealed some number changes on Thursday, most notably wide receiver KaVontae Turpin shifting from No. 2 to No. 9. While linebacker Jaylon Smith and kicker Lirim Hajrullahu have worn Tony Romo's old number since he concluded his career, Turpin is the first member of Dallas' offense to don it.
CFB world reacts to UCLA’s record low attendance at Rose Bowl
The UCLA football program got its 2022 season going in a good way on Saturday. The Bruins trailed 10-7 after the first quarter but dominated from there, routing Bowling Green 45-17. The UCLA fans at the Rose Bowl were no doubt happy. Not only did they get to see their team win, but they got plenty of room to stretch out and practice social distancing.
Tony Romo Had Interesting Message for Joe Buck After Signing Mega-Deal with ESPN
Tony Romo might still be waiting on that gift basket from Joe Buck. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current NFL commentator believes he deserves at least some credit for the legendary play-by-play broadcaster landing a massive deal with ESPN. After spending two decades at FOX, Buck signed a big...
College football world reacts to Rutgers bizarre QB strategy
Week 1 of the college football season is used by many teams to figure out how they will use their roster for the rest of the season, but it appears that the Rutgers Scarlet Knights have quite a bit to figure out at their quarterback position moving forward. Rutgers started...
