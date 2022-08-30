Mississippi's capital city was restoring running water to some homes and businesses Thursday, but many faucets remained dry or had only a trickle of water as crews worked to repair a flood-impaired water treatment plant. Jackson leaders reported some overnight progress in refilling tanks at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant, the facility at the root of the latest water woes in Jackson. Those among Jackson's 150,000 residents who had running water again remained under a boil order that pre-dates the problems caused by flooding. At a news conference Thursday, Gov. Tate Reeves said extra resources had been mobilized. "We are continuing to work diligently at the O.B. Curtis water treatment plant to get everyone in Jackson sustainable running water for the long term," Reeves said. Jackson schools held classes online Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and some restaurants closed. Portable toilets are parked outside the Capitol. Jackson State University brought in temporary restrooms for students.

JACKSON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO