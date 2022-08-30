ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Mila Kunis told Ashton Kutcher he was ‘like a different guy’ with Vengeance mustache

Ashton Kutcher has revealed how his wife, Mila Kunis, reacted to seeing his new look while filming his latest project, Vengeance.Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the What Happens in Vegas actor, 44, explained that he had to have a pencil-thin mustache to play the role of Quentin Sellers, a Texas music producer, in the film.“This character, when I first saw it, I was like, ‘This is interesting’,” he told guest host David Alan Grier of the physical transformation he would have to undergo for the role.“He kinda had this Boss Hogg vibe to him,” Kutcher added, pointing to “bad...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Pete Davidson Dumped 'Demanding' Kim Kardashian? Kanye West Reportedly 'Convinced' Kylie Jenner's Sister Would Take Him Back

The frustration of Pete Davidson over Kim Kardashian's demands is the real reason why they split, a new report claimed. Why Did Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson's Romance End?. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were once seen as each other’s end game. However, with all the drama their romance had caused, the former lovebirds had not even reached the one-year mark. Unknown sources told Heat Magazine that it was ultimately the comedian who called time on their relationship.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tom Cruise's Son Connor Continues Dividing Fans With Controversial Photos

Connor Cruise can't seem to catch a break when it comes to his hobbies. The adopted son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman continues facing scrutiny on social media after sharing his passion for fishing and his big catches. Despite a year passing, things are still similar with Connor Cruise. His latest posts catch him and some pals behind their lined-up haul, with others preceding.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Gina Lollobrigida, 95-year-old star of Hollywood's Golden Age, is planning a run for the Italian Senate

Gina Lollobrigida, one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood's Golden Age, may be retired from acting but she's ready to put on some political theater. The 95-year-old Italian actress has announced her plans to run for the Senate in Italy's elections next month. Lollobrigida will be running as part of the Sovereign and Popular Italy (ISP) party, which was just founded in July following the basic collapse of their government.
ELECTIONS
The Spun

Radio Host Getting Crushed For What He Said About Serena Williams

Serena Williams had a vintage performance on Wednesday night, defeating Anett Kontaveit in a three-set thriller. Following Williams' victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Eric Bickel of 106.7 The Fan fired off a controversial tweet about the 23-time Grand Slam champion. "Serena was often a sore sport and a very ungracious...
QUEENS, NY
TVOvermind

Tom Cruise to Marry Again Following Highly Publicized Divorce from Katie Holmes?

The internet loves to speculate, and one thing it loves to focus on is Tom Cruise. Is Tom Cruise to marry again in the near future? Despite many inaccurate online reports that Tom Cruise is set to marry Hayley Atwell, his long-term girlfriend, the rumors are simply rumors. However, it’s not uncommon to see headlines such as “Tom Cruise to Marry,” because he has an active dating life and has since he began his career in Hollywood in the middle of the 1980s. He’s a tabloid golden child, but he seems to have no plans to marry again following his divorce from Katie Holmes. That also begs the question, what happened to his previous marriages?
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Why Ben Affleck Left Georgia With Matt Damon One Day After Jennifer Lopez Wedding

Newlyweds Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, did not fly home together after their three-day wedding in Riceboro, Georgia on August 21. Instead, after saying goodbye to his three children that he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, the Justice League actor left the state with his close pal, Matt Damon, 51. Ben flew home just one day after he and Jennifer got married (again) because of a work obligation, according to a source close to the “Let’s Get Loud” singer.
RICEBORO, GA
Page Six

The real reason Casey Affleck skipped Ben, Jennifer Lopez’s wedding

Casey Affleck was unable to make it to Georgia for his brother’s lavish wedding because it appears he had to take his son Atticus to soccer practice. The “Manchester by the Sea” star’s girlfriend, Caylee Cowan, shared a since-deleted comment underneath Casey’s Instagram tribute to Bennifer 2.0 that gave away his real plans. “Hey, if you weren’t in town Saturday to take Atty to soccer practice then who would’ve helped the kid who broke his arm?” she wrote. “You’re a good man. I love you.” A rep for Casey didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. Cowan’s comment came after paparazzi caught up...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Step Out Together for First Time Since Chris Rock Oscars Slap

Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, were photographed together for the first time since Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards ceremony earlier this year. In the new pics, the couple is seen leaving Nobu in Malibu Saturday. Dressed in a navy polo, pants and matching baseball cap, Smith offers a peace sign to photographers as the couple exited the eatery, with Jada trailing behind him. Holding on to her husband's shirt, Jada also kept it casual, rocking a black, long-sleeve jumpsuit with a flannel tied around her waist. She paired the look with hoop earrings and a pair of aviator sunglasses.
MALIBU, CA
StyleCaster

Here’s How Ben Affleck’s Net Worth Compares to Jennifer Lopez’s After Their Wedding & What He Makes

With every leading role and directorial credit he takes on, Ben Affleck’s net worth just keeps getting bigger—and it looks like that’s not stopping any time soon. Born Benjamin Géza Affleck-Boldt in 1972, Ben Affleck has had his toes dipped in the entertainment industry from a very early age. His mother was a schoolteacher, while his father was an aspiring playwright who worked a variety of odd jobs as an electrician, carpenter, janitor and bookie. With the support of his family, Affleck’s acting career began when he was just 7 years old after he appeared in a 1979 independent film called...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s lavish, all-white Georgia wedding

“Love Never Fails.” Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said “I do” for the second time in a lavish ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Ga., on Saturday. The lovebirds – who initially tied the knot in Las Vegas last month – welcomed A-listers like Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel, along with talent agent Patrick Whitesell, Australian model Pia Miller and “Jay and Silent Bob” stars Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes. Damon took a private jet to Georgia with wife Luciana Barroso on Friday, a source previously shared with Page Six, while Affleck’s younger brother, Casey, and ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, were both no-shows at the three-day...
RICEBORO, GA

