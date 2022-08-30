Read full article on original website
Mila Kunis told Ashton Kutcher he was ‘like a different guy’ with Vengeance mustache
Ashton Kutcher has revealed how his wife, Mila Kunis, reacted to seeing his new look while filming his latest project, Vengeance.Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the What Happens in Vegas actor, 44, explained that he had to have a pencil-thin mustache to play the role of Quentin Sellers, a Texas music producer, in the film.“This character, when I first saw it, I was like, ‘This is interesting’,” he told guest host David Alan Grier of the physical transformation he would have to undergo for the role.“He kinda had this Boss Hogg vibe to him,” Kutcher added, pointing to “bad...
Nicole Kidman shows off her ripped physique from new photo shoot
Nicole Kidman is putting her toned physique on display. In a photo shoot for Perfect magazine, Kidman, 55, posed flexing her biceps in a miniskirt and tube top as she stared blankly at the camera. The "Being the Ricardos" star rocked a red wig with a blunt bob in front...
And Just Like That, Ben And Jennifer Affleck’s Second Honeymoon Is Over
Newlyweds Ben and Jennifer Affleck are back from their second honeymoon.
epicstream.com
Pete Davidson Dumped 'Demanding' Kim Kardashian? Kanye West Reportedly 'Convinced' Kylie Jenner's Sister Would Take Him Back
The frustration of Pete Davidson over Kim Kardashian's demands is the real reason why they split, a new report claimed. Why Did Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson's Romance End?. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were once seen as each other’s end game. However, with all the drama their romance had caused, the former lovebirds had not even reached the one-year mark. Unknown sources told Heat Magazine that it was ultimately the comedian who called time on their relationship.
Popculture
Tom Cruise's Son Connor Continues Dividing Fans With Controversial Photos
Connor Cruise can't seem to catch a break when it comes to his hobbies. The adopted son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman continues facing scrutiny on social media after sharing his passion for fishing and his big catches. Despite a year passing, things are still similar with Connor Cruise. His latest posts catch him and some pals behind their lined-up haul, with others preceding.
Narcity
Alicia Keys Responds With A Big 'WTF' After Fan Kisses Her During Vancouver Show (VIDEO)
Alicia Keys just responded to a viral video of her getting kissed by a fan smack on the cheek during her concert in Vancouver. She was performing for her Alicia + Keys World Tour at Rogers Arena on August 29 when she had a completely uncalled-for encounter with a fan.
EW.com
Gina Lollobrigida, 95-year-old star of Hollywood's Golden Age, is planning a run for the Italian Senate
Gina Lollobrigida, one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood's Golden Age, may be retired from acting but she's ready to put on some political theater. The 95-year-old Italian actress has announced her plans to run for the Senate in Italy's elections next month. Lollobrigida will be running as part of the Sovereign and Popular Italy (ISP) party, which was just founded in July following the basic collapse of their government.
Popculture
Tom Cruise Reportedly Stepping Away From Church of Scientology, But Is It True?
Is Tom Cruise parting ways with the Church of Scientology? As reported in this week's edition of the National Enquirer, Cruise is withdrawing from the controversial religion after its latest scandal. But that might be far from the truth. According to the tabloid, via Suggest, That '70s Show actor Danny...
Radio Host Getting Crushed For What He Said About Serena Williams
Serena Williams had a vintage performance on Wednesday night, defeating Anett Kontaveit in a three-set thriller. Following Williams' victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Eric Bickel of 106.7 The Fan fired off a controversial tweet about the 23-time Grand Slam champion. "Serena was often a sore sport and a very ungracious...
TVOvermind
Tom Cruise to Marry Again Following Highly Publicized Divorce from Katie Holmes?
The internet loves to speculate, and one thing it loves to focus on is Tom Cruise. Is Tom Cruise to marry again in the near future? Despite many inaccurate online reports that Tom Cruise is set to marry Hayley Atwell, his long-term girlfriend, the rumors are simply rumors. However, it’s not uncommon to see headlines such as “Tom Cruise to Marry,” because he has an active dating life and has since he began his career in Hollywood in the middle of the 1980s. He’s a tabloid golden child, but he seems to have no plans to marry again following his divorce from Katie Holmes. That also begs the question, what happened to his previous marriages?
Why Ben Affleck Left Georgia With Matt Damon One Day After Jennifer Lopez Wedding
Newlyweds Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, did not fly home together after their three-day wedding in Riceboro, Georgia on August 21. Instead, after saying goodbye to his three children that he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, the Justice League actor left the state with his close pal, Matt Damon, 51. Ben flew home just one day after he and Jennifer got married (again) because of a work obligation, according to a source close to the “Let’s Get Loud” singer.
The real reason Casey Affleck skipped Ben, Jennifer Lopez’s wedding
Casey Affleck was unable to make it to Georgia for his brother’s lavish wedding because it appears he had to take his son Atticus to soccer practice. The “Manchester by the Sea” star’s girlfriend, Caylee Cowan, shared a since-deleted comment underneath Casey’s Instagram tribute to Bennifer 2.0 that gave away his real plans. “Hey, if you weren’t in town Saturday to take Atty to soccer practice then who would’ve helped the kid who broke his arm?” she wrote. “You’re a good man. I love you.” A rep for Casey didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. Cowan’s comment came after paparazzi caught up...
Leah Remini's Longtime Friendship With Jennifer Lopez 'Hit A Rough Patch' After Ben Affleck Reconciliation
Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini's years long friendship may have hit a bit of a snag. According to an insider, the King Of Queens star has not been the biggest supporter of the Selena actress' rekindled relationship with new husband, Ben Affleck. Article continues below advertisement. “Leah isn’t a fan...
ETOnline.com
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Step Out Together for First Time Since Chris Rock Oscars Slap
Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, were photographed together for the first time since Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards ceremony earlier this year. In the new pics, the couple is seen leaving Nobu in Malibu Saturday. Dressed in a navy polo, pants and matching baseball cap, Smith offers a peace sign to photographers as the couple exited the eatery, with Jada trailing behind him. Holding on to her husband's shirt, Jada also kept it casual, rocking a black, long-sleeve jumpsuit with a flannel tied around her waist. She paired the look with hoop earrings and a pair of aviator sunglasses.
ETOnline.com
Armie Hammer Is Sober and 'Preparing Himself' for Explosive 'House of Hammer' Documentary, Source Says
Armie Hammer is gearing up for the release of the explosive three-part House of Hammer docuseries, which aims to shine a light on the disgraced actor and the whole Hammer family. A source tells ET that Hammer is trying to "prepare himself as much as he can" for what's to come when the doc airs September 2.
Tom Cruise Net Worth: The World’s Richest Actor?
Tom Cruise's net worth has only grown since his acting career launched back in the 1980s. Since then, he's acted in and produced dozens of movies -- and racked up millions of dollars in the process.
Here’s How Ben Affleck’s Net Worth Compares to Jennifer Lopez’s After Their Wedding & What He Makes
With every leading role and directorial credit he takes on, Ben Affleck’s net worth just keeps getting bigger—and it looks like that’s not stopping any time soon. Born Benjamin Géza Affleck-Boldt in 1972, Ben Affleck has had his toes dipped in the entertainment industry from a very early age. His mother was a schoolteacher, while his father was an aspiring playwright who worked a variety of odd jobs as an electrician, carpenter, janitor and bookie. With the support of his family, Affleck’s acting career began when he was just 7 years old after he appeared in a 1979 independent film called...
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s lavish, all-white Georgia wedding
“Love Never Fails.” Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said “I do” for the second time in a lavish ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Ga., on Saturday. The lovebirds – who initially tied the knot in Las Vegas last month – welcomed A-listers like Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel, along with talent agent Patrick Whitesell, Australian model Pia Miller and “Jay and Silent Bob” stars Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes. Damon took a private jet to Georgia with wife Luciana Barroso on Friday, a source previously shared with Page Six, while Affleck’s younger brother, Casey, and ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, were both no-shows at the three-day...
Ben Affleck is selling his mansion for $30 million to continue building a new life with Jennifer Lopez
Suppose your dream is to move to Pacific Palisades, a neighborhood in the Westside region of Los Angeles, California. In that case, you might be able to buy Ben Affleck’s mansion for $30 million. The 49-year-old actor listed the home he purchased in 2018 to continue building a...
Jennifer Lopez has another sexy photoshoot in Capri while Ben Affleck is back in Los Angeles
Jennifer Lopez is getting all her poses in with her time left in Capri, Italy. JLo and Ben Affleck jetted to Europe for their Honeymoon after their intimate wedding in Vegas, but the actor had to return to the states early to film. The “Halftime” story, stayed...
