Owatonna boys, girls teams earn 1st-place finishes at Albert Lea Invitational

Cross country is now in full swing, as the Owatonna boys and girls teams made the trip down to Albert Lea Bancroft Bay Park on Monday for the Albert Lea Invitational. Both teams are off to great starts to the season, with the Huskies claiming both first-place team finishes.

Both teams beat out second place by six points in the standings, with the Owatonna boys recording 44 points, ahead of second-place Albert Lea at 50, while the Owatonna girls finished with 56 points, ahead of Faribault in second with 62 points.

Junior Carsyn Brady is already off to a fantastic start in her junior campaign. After finishing in first place during the River Falls Extreme Meet, she added another first place finish in the Albert Lea Invitational and cleared second place by nearly one minute. Brady’s top time of 20 minutes, 37.95 seconds was unmatched with Faribault’s Brynn Beardsley being the next closest at 21:35.40 in second place.

Senior Kiara Gentz finished second for Owatonna with her time of 22:38.03, which was good for seventh place. Seventh grader Clara Meier (23:27.04), freshman Paige Thompson (23:35.31) and eighth grader Harmony Piepho (23:36.14) rattled off 16, 17 and 18th place finishes respectively.

Sophomore Audrey Hudock and senior Kaitlin Bruessel arounded out the girl’s top seven finishers with Hudock’s 21st place finish at 24:07.11 and Bruessel’s 23rd place finish at 24:18.80.

Other girls finishers included: Kendra Melby (27th), Ava Cox (28th), Isabella Schultz (29th), Reegan Lindholm (31st), Naomie Delarosa (36th), Anni Moran (38th), Theresa Wunderlich (42nd), Annelies deBruin (44th), Julia Kess (46th), Emily Jacobs (50th), Alexis Norbeck (51st), Olivia Vieths (53rd), Lucy Jacobs (54th), Ellie Meiners (55th), Micaela Fast (57th), Elizabeth Holmes (61st), Sophia Cook (65th), Anna Hilgendorf (67th), Gabriella Voigt (68th), Karys Richardson (70th), Avery Eichten (71st).

The Owatonna boys team got their first glance at competition with the Invitational marking their first meet of the season. A first place team finish is a great way to start, especially with two top five finishers.

“It was good to get in some competition so we can get a picture of what condition the team is in,” Owatonna boys head coach David Chatelaine said. “We have several weeks of work ahead of us and hopefully we can keep improving and get to the level we were at the past two years.”

Seniors Trevor Hiatt and David Smith helped lead the boys team thanks to a third place finish by Hiatt with a time of 17:33.74 and a fifth place finish from Smith at 17:58.68.

Sophomore Jack Sorenson and juniors Henry Hilgendorf and Leyton Williams rattled off 10th, 12th and 14th place finishes with Sorenson in 10th at 18:25.80, Hilgendorf in 12th at 18:42.90 and Williams in 14th at 18:53.24.

The top seven finishers were rounded out with freshman Ethan Borchert in 18th place at 19:22.76 and sophomore Tanner Smith in 23rd at 19:38.72.

Other boys finishers included: Cole Piepho (28th), Micah Gentz (37th), Finn Vieths (42nd), Nathan Seykora (50th), Gavin Caron (52nd), Andreas Contreras (55th), Kaiden Struss (58th), Cody Drever (59th).

Competition is only going to get tougher this week as both Owatonna teams will be making the trip to St. Olaf College on Thursday to compete in the St. Olaf Showcase. The Huskies will be running with some of the state’s top teams on the course that’ll be used for the state meet.