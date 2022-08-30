ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cryptopotato.com

OpenSea Will Not Support NFTs on ETHPoW Fork

Another major firm in Ethereum’s ecosystem agrees to stand solely behind the Merge. The world-leading NFT marketplace OpenSea has publicly declared its support for the Ethereum Merge later this month. As such, it will not support any speculative Ethereum forks that follow its activation – such as a potential...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Weekend Watch: Bitcoin Lost $20K, Cardano Soars 6%

Bitcoin seems to have lost the coveted $20K level while Cardano (ADA) is up 6%, making it the best performer from the top 10 in the past 24 hours. It appears that the bears are slowly taking control over the market in the short term as the primary cryptocurrency trades below $20K, and the majority of other coins look indecisive at best. Of course, there are certain exceptions.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

KPMG and HSBC Report Names Conflux as One of Asia’s Leading Crypto Projects

[PR – Shanghai, China, 1st September, 2022, Chainwire]. Conflux, the only regulatory-compliant public blockchain in China, was recently named one of the ‘Leading 100 Emerging Giants in Asia Pacific’ in a report released by KPMG and HSBC. Conflux was among just five crypto startups to make it to the report’s top 100 startups list alongside Hyperchain Technology, Stader Labs, Maicoin, and Catheon Gaming.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Vitalik Believes Crypto Volatility Will Stabilize Like Gold

The superstar developer thinks crypto will become far less volatile as it finds its place in the economy. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin was recently interviewed on the state of the crypto markets, and the future of blockchain technology. He predicted that crypto market volatility will slow to that of gold and stocks in the medium-term – though he doesn’t know at what price.
CURRENCIES
cryptopotato.com

Binance is Not a Chinese Company, Declares CEO

CZ details his personal and business history with China, and why it’s wrong to label Binance as Chinese-controlled. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) recently released a statement on Binance blog to demystify the company’s relationship with China. He asserted that Binance is not a Chinese company, and that...
BUSINESS

