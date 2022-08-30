Read full article on original website
Related
cryptopotato.com
BTC’s Fight for $20K, OpenSea and Arbitrum Upgrades, the Merge Closing in: This Week’s Crypto Recap
Bitcoin went through the largest mining difficulty increase since January, OpenSea added Polygon support for Seaport, Arbitrum went through a major upgrade, and the Merge approaches – an exciting week in the crypto market. The past seven days didn’t turn out very well for the broader cryptocurrency market as...
cryptopotato.com
OpenSea Will Not Support NFTs on ETHPoW Fork
Another major firm in Ethereum’s ecosystem agrees to stand solely behind the Merge. The world-leading NFT marketplace OpenSea has publicly declared its support for the Ethereum Merge later this month. As such, it will not support any speculative Ethereum forks that follow its activation – such as a potential...
cryptopotato.com
Mad Money Jim Cramer Says the Fed Will Take Down Speculative Assets Like Bitcoin
“Mad Money” host Jim Cramer thinks the Federal Reserve will bring down all speculative assets. Jim Crame is back at it again with yet another U-turn in terms of his cryptocurrency stance. He called bitcoin and altcoins speculative assets and warned individuals to refrain from investing in them. In...
cryptopotato.com
Weekend Watch: Bitcoin Lost $20K, Cardano Soars 6%
Bitcoin seems to have lost the coveted $20K level while Cardano (ADA) is up 6%, making it the best performer from the top 10 in the past 24 hours. It appears that the bears are slowly taking control over the market in the short term as the primary cryptocurrency trades below $20K, and the majority of other coins look indecisive at best. Of course, there are certain exceptions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Facing Critical Support: Breakdown or Rebound to $22K? (BTC Price Analysis)
Bitcoin’s price is experiencing a mid-term consolidation phase. The price has dropped and now will be facing a significant level of support at $19K, and this level is the most critical support for the bulls to hold over the next short term. Technical Analysis. By Shayan. The Daily Chart.
cryptopotato.com
KPMG and HSBC Report Names Conflux as One of Asia’s Leading Crypto Projects
[PR – Shanghai, China, 1st September, 2022, Chainwire]. Conflux, the only regulatory-compliant public blockchain in China, was recently named one of the ‘Leading 100 Emerging Giants in Asia Pacific’ in a report released by KPMG and HSBC. Conflux was among just five crypto startups to make it to the report’s top 100 startups list alongside Hyperchain Technology, Stader Labs, Maicoin, and Catheon Gaming.
cryptopotato.com
Vitalik Believes Crypto Volatility Will Stabilize Like Gold
The superstar developer thinks crypto will become far less volatile as it finds its place in the economy. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin was recently interviewed on the state of the crypto markets, and the future of blockchain technology. He predicted that crypto market volatility will slow to that of gold and stocks in the medium-term – though he doesn’t know at what price.
cryptopotato.com
Binance is Not a Chinese Company, Declares CEO
CZ details his personal and business history with China, and why it’s wrong to label Binance as Chinese-controlled. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) recently released a statement on Binance blog to demystify the company’s relationship with China. He asserted that Binance is not a Chinese company, and that...
Comments / 0