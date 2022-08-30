ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

18-Year-Old, 16-Year-Old Charged With Robbery In Incidents At Nassau County Gas Stations

By Nicole Valinote
 5 days ago
Police said the incidents happened at a Shell gas station located at 650 Hillside Avenue in North New Hyde Park and the BP gas station located at 1 Plandome Road in Manhasset. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two teens are accused of attempting to rob a Long Island gas station and then robbing another gas station on the same morning.

Rahquan Brooks, age 18, of the Bronx, and a 16-year-old boy, who was not identified because he is a minor, were arrested on Monday, Aug. 29, for incidents that happened earlier that day, the Nassau County Police Department reported.

Police said three suspects entered a Shell gas station, located at 650 Hillside Ave. in North New Hyde Park, at about 5 a.m. and tried to get behind the register area, which was locked.

They then pulled down the plexiglass barrier, and the employee called the police, authorities said.

The suspects fled the scene, and then entered the BP gas station, located at 1 Plandome Road in Manhasset, at 5:30 a.m., NCPD said.

They threatened a 48-year-old man who worked at the store with a handgun, hit him in the face, and punched him in the stomach before fleeing the scene in a 2006 Honda Civic with an undisclosed amount of cash and property belonging to the victim, police reported.

Authorities said officers found the vehicle and arrested Brooks and the 16-year-old boy/

The third suspect hasn't been apprehended by police yet.

Officers later determined that the vehicle they were traveling in was stolen, police said

Brooks and the 16-year-old were both charged with:

  • First-degree robbery
  • Second-degree robbery
  • Second-degree attempted robbery
  • Third-degree attempted burglary
  • Third-degree criminal possession of stolen property

They were both scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, Aug. 30, police said.

