Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Related
Penn
Disconnected: IUP discontinues cable service for dorms
The bottom of a July 1st email from IUP housing notified students that they have decided to no longer offer cable TV in residence hall dorms. “With so many students using streaming services, few students are using our cable service. Instead, our focus will be on strengthening our in-hall wireless. We will continue to add wireless access points to provide the fullest coverage possible to meet student demand,” the email said.
Pittsburgh senior warns about P2P app scams: ‘These people are getting away with this’
PITTSBURGH — At age 72, Aurelia Costigan doesn’t do any online banking and rarely even shops online. So, when the Pittsburgh woman received a phone call from someone claiming to be from her bank about supposed suspicious charges on her account, she believed him when he said that Zelle could be used to fix the problem.
pittsburghgreenstory.com
Pittsburgh Homebuilding Startup Module Selected as One of Six New Ventures for The Housing Lab, Prioritizing Housing Equity and Sustainability
Pittsburgh, PA (September 1, 2022) – The Housing Lab, a program of the nonprofit Terner Housing Innovation Labs, today announced that Pittsburgh-based homebuilding startup Module is among its third cohort of housing entrepreneurs focused on making homes and communities more affordable, accessible, and sustainable. Module will receive $75,000 of...
Verona mother receives free roof as part of annual giveaway
A single mother in Verona received the surprise of a lifetime from a Plum heating, cooling and roofing company this month. Lindsay Kappeler received news earlier in the year from an insurance company who told her a random inspection determined she needed her home’s roof replaced by June 2023.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
I’ve never applied for the Homestead Rebate. Can I?
Q. I own a condo that I bought in 1994. I’m 69 and retired. Can I apply for the Homestead Rebate? I have never applied before. A. There are changes coming to the Homestead Rebate.
Business in Pittsburgh’s Strip District giving away free ice cream on Labor Day
PITTSBURGH — Klavon’s Ice Cream Parlor in Pittsburgh’s Strip District is giving away free ice cream to celebrate Labor Day. The business will offer free scoops to unionized workers if they show their union cards at the counter. Free ice cream will be offered from 1-9 p.m....
Megabus expanding services to connect Pittsburgh with 22 other cities
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the largest bus companies in North America is expanding in Pennsylvania.Megabus announced it's partnering with Fullington Trailways to connect Pittsburgh with 22 cities.The partnership also connects State College, Philadelphia, Harrisburg and New York City with other cities. "We're excited to have the opportunity to embark on this partnership to expand service throughout Pennsylvania," said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for megabus.com in a press release. "As the demand for travel continues to grow, these new routes will offer many convenient new options for our customers and will be a great addition to our existing network." Megabus didn't list all the cities, but said the new schedules are already available online and trips begin on Thursday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Kiski Area alumna opens all-inclusive salon in Allegheny Township
A Kiski Area alumna has opened a business right across the street from where she once attended high school. Cassandra “Casey Lynn” Walsh of Vandergrift recently opened her own full-service salon, Casey Lynn: Style for all, in Allegheny Township, a stone’s throw from Kiski Area High School.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Show time: Local teen equestrian jumping to new heights
Bridget Hickton mounts her beautiful horse, Russell. She leads the animal to the ring. Together they take the jumps so eloquently — it’s almost as if they are flying. “I am an animal person, and I believe you can communicate with pets,” said Hickton, an equestrian. “I love this horse.”
explore venango
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians ‘Will Make a Life-Changing Difference for Families in Communities Across the Commonwealth’
SHARPSBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to call on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to pass legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians. “This money...
cranberryeagle.com
People lost to overdoses remembered
In her youth, Chante Nee was involved in Girl Scouts, volleyball, community theater, aid efforts for Hurricane Katrina, the state police Camp Cadet program and more all before she attended college at Penn State University. While attending school, she would suffer a back injury and be put on pain medicine,...
City of Pittsburgh and residents prepare for large crowds during Backyard Brawl
PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh had to prepare for a huge influx of people visiting the area to see the return of the Backyard Brawl. Fans took to the North Shore hours before parking lots were open to tailgate and enjoy the first day of the city’s Rib Fest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pitt News
Medical emergencies, mac-and-cheese mishaps and elevator rescues: Pitt dorms draw city services, but should the University help fund them?
This story was produced and co-published in collaboration with PublicSource. When she lived in Pitt’s Litchfield Towers, student resident Emily James witnessed city EMS workers tend to a student who was found by a resident assistant slurring her words and vomiting. Former resident Manoj Kuppusamy saw EMS workers carry...
Explainer: How crickets can help you figure out the temperature
PITTSBURGH — Maybe you’ve heard the crickets recently. The warmer the weather, the faster they chirp. You may not know it, but they can help you figure out the temperature!. It’s actually a mathematical equation discovered in the late 1800s. The calculation has changed since then and can...
Friends and family remember man killed in Center Township, beg people to put down guns
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — More than a hundred people gathered in Aliquippa to remember and tell stories about a life cut short. Officials say Willie Dawkins was shot and killed in a dispute with a contractor in Center Township. Friends and family described him as a devoted man who made...
Pitt News
Five local spots for the breakfast buff
September is National Better Breakfast Month, and that means the most important meal of the day is indeed more important than ever, especially with the semester back in full-swing. If you’re like me, you’re a major breakfast buff who can eat breakfast foods all the livelong day. It’s an amazingly...
Local Jehovah’s Witnesses returning to door-to-door ministry after 30-month hiatus during COVID-19
PITTSBURGH — The Meredith family is one of the of more than 5,500 Jehovah’s Witnesses in southwestern Pennsylvania who will be going back to their trademark door-to-door ministry Sept. 1. “I missed it very much during the pandemic because it was just part of our daily life, usually,...
Another Pittsburgh movie theater is closing
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another movie theatre in our area is closing.Phoenix Theatres North Versailles 18 is closing on Tuesday, September 6. Current employees will be offered jobs at the Bridgeville location.If you have gift cards, you can use them there, or go to the website for a full refund.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Etna Riverfront Trail and Park Named a Great Place in Pennsylvania
The Pennsylvania chapter of the American Planning Association just designated a new area as a 2022 Great Place in Pennsylvania — and it’s just a stone’s throw from Downtown Pittsburgh. The Etna Riverfront Trail and Park in Etna was transformed from a 1.8-acre neglected space along the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Upgrades eyed to aid Westmoreland airport's future
More than $2.5 million in federal funds received this summer will be used to help navigate uncertainty caused by the announced purchase of Spirit Airlines, the director of the agency that runs Arnold Palmer Regional Airport said Wednesday. Officials remain cautiously optimistic about how competitor JetBlue’s proposed purchase of Spirit...
Comments / 0