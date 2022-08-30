ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penn

Disconnected: IUP discontinues cable service for dorms

The bottom of a July 1st email from IUP housing notified students that they have decided to no longer offer cable TV in residence hall dorms. “With so many students using streaming services, few students are using our cable service. Instead, our focus will be on strengthening our in-hall wireless. We will continue to add wireless access points to provide the fullest coverage possible to meet student demand,” the email said.
INDIANA, PA
pittsburghgreenstory.com

Pittsburgh Homebuilding Startup Module Selected as One of Six New Ventures for The Housing Lab, Prioritizing Housing Equity and Sustainability

Pittsburgh, PA (September 1, 2022) – The Housing Lab, a program of the nonprofit Terner Housing Innovation Labs, today announced that Pittsburgh-based homebuilding startup Module is among its third cohort of housing entrepreneurs focused on making homes and communities more affordable, accessible, and sustainable. Module will receive $75,000 of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Education
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Maine Education
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Maine State
Presque Isle, ME
Education
City
Presque Isle, ME
CBS Pittsburgh

Megabus expanding services to connect Pittsburgh with 22 other cities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the largest bus companies in North America is expanding in Pennsylvania.Megabus announced it's partnering with Fullington Trailways to connect Pittsburgh with 22 cities.The partnership also connects State College, Philadelphia, Harrisburg and New York City with other cities. "We're excited to have the opportunity to embark on this partnership to expand service throughout Pennsylvania," said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for megabus.com in a press release. "As the demand for travel continues to grow, these new routes will offer many convenient new options for our customers and will be a great addition to our existing network."  Megabus didn't list all the cities, but said the new schedules are already available online and trips begin on Thursday. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Kiski Area alumna opens all-inclusive salon in Allegheny Township

A Kiski Area alumna has opened a business right across the street from where she once attended high school. Cassandra “Casey Lynn” Walsh of Vandergrift recently opened her own full-service salon, Casey Lynn: Style for all, in Allegheny Township, a stone’s throw from Kiski Area High School.
VANDERGRIFT, PA
explore venango

Gov. Wolf: $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians ‘Will Make a Life-Changing Difference for Families in Communities Across the Commonwealth’

SHARPSBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to call on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to pass legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians. “This money...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cranberryeagle.com

People lost to overdoses remembered

In her youth, Chante Nee was involved in Girl Scouts, volleyball, community theater, aid efforts for Hurricane Katrina, the state police Camp Cadet program and more all before she attended college at Penn State University. While attending school, she would suffer a back injury and be put on pain medicine,...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Pitt News

Medical emergencies, mac-and-cheese mishaps and elevator rescues: Pitt dorms draw city services, but should the University help fund them?

This story was produced and co-published in collaboration with PublicSource. When she lived in Pitt’s Litchfield Towers, student resident Emily James witnessed city EMS workers tend to a student who was found by a resident assistant slurring her words and vomiting. Former resident Manoj Kuppusamy saw EMS workers carry...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pitt News

Five local spots for the breakfast buff

September is National Better Breakfast Month, and that means the most important meal of the day is indeed more important than ever, especially with the semester back in full-swing. If you’re like me, you’re a major breakfast buff who can eat breakfast foods all the livelong day. It’s an amazingly...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Another Pittsburgh movie theater is closing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another movie theatre in our area is closing.Phoenix Theatres North Versailles 18 is closing on Tuesday, September 6. Current employees will be offered jobs at the Bridgeville location.If you have gift cards, you can use them there, or go to the website for a full refund.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Etna Riverfront Trail and Park Named a Great Place in Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania chapter of the American Planning Association just designated a new area as a 2022 Great Place in Pennsylvania — and it’s just a stone’s throw from Downtown Pittsburgh. The Etna Riverfront Trail and Park in Etna was transformed from a 1.8-acre neglected space along the...
ETNA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Upgrades eyed to aid Westmoreland airport's future

More than $2.5 million in federal funds received this summer will be used to help navigate uncertainty caused by the announced purchase of Spirit Airlines, the director of the agency that runs Arnold Palmer Regional Airport said Wednesday. Officials remain cautiously optimistic about how competitor JetBlue’s proposed purchase of Spirit...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

