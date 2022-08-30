ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linton, IN

WTHI

A Sullivan man is now facing child molestation charges

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan man is being charged for child molestation. Indiana State Police arrested 25-year-old Bryce Robison. He allegedly molested a girl under 14. He is currently being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
SULLIVAN, IN
WTHR

WTWO/WAWV

One charged with murder in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Parke County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that one woman is in custody and charged with murder after conducting an investigation into a shooting death. Angela Thomas, 54, of Indianapolis has been charged with the murder of Timothy Tomey, 54, of Indianapolis. At around 3:45 on September 2, deputies were dispatched […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

wibqam.com

One arrested after incident at VCSC school

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to the Vigo County School Corporation, one person was arrested after a low-level threat that was not substantiated was made to Ben Franklin Elementary. VCSC said the building was secured and THPD arrived quickly. At no time was a child in danger, school...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

THPD looking for person of interest after shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are looking for a person of interest after a weekend shooting. The Terre Haute Police Department responded to a shooting around 9:15 Saturday night in the 1100 block of 8th Avenue. THPD says Richard "Tony" Sandlin has been identified as a person of interest.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Dugger man charged with battery, neglect of a dependent

DUGGER, Ind. (WTHI) - A Dugger, Indiana man, will appear in court next month, facing three felony accusations. Aaron Head, 28, faces charges of domestic battery and neglect of a dependent. The Dugger town marshal and DCS went to a home to investigate child abuse allegations against Head. This led...
DUGGER, IN
vincennespbs.org

Linton man facing child molestation charges

(Network Indiana) – Child molestation charges for a business owner in Linton. On Wednesday the charges were filed against Mark Taylor for inappropriate communication with a child. Taylor and his wife own a putt-putt golf course in Linton. Police say a family friend of the teenager involved came forward...
LINTON, IN
wrtv.com

Bloomington Police searching for suspect after woman assaulted in parking garage

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who sexually assaulted a woman inside a parking garage. An 18-year-old woman told police that on Sept. 1, she entered a parking garage near North Morton Street and West 6th Street. As she climbed the stairs, the woman told investigators she thought a man was following her.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
14news.com

Police: Search warrant leads to drug arrest in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department assisted the Department of Child Services on a case that lead to a drug arrest. Just before noon on Thursday, both agencies went to the 400 block of Herbig Lane to speak with the homeowner, 40-year-old Calvin Helming. A large odor of...
JASPER, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Nathan Arvin, 44, of Loogootee, was arrested by the Washington Police Department on counts of OVWI with endangerment and OVWI with refusal. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. John Michael, 41, of Vincennes, was arrested by the Daviess County sheriff’s department on a count of failure to...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Bloomington man shoots suspected burglar trying to get into his bedroom

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police in Bloomington are investigating the shooting of a man who allegedly tried to break into a home early Thursday morning. According to police, a man called 911 to report a burglary in progress at his home in the 1700 block of South Pinestone Court. As officers responded, the man said the suspected burglar broke a window to his bedroom and was trying to get inside. The resident said he then shot at the intruder.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: Trooper delivers a woman’s baby in French Lick

ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A quick-thinking Indiana State Police trooper who is also a certified EMT helped deliver a woman’s baby at a home in French Lick on Wednesday. Emergency dispatchers received a call from a woman who was in labor at her home at about 5:20 p.m., state police said in a media release. The woman did not think she could get to the hospital in time, and that’s when Trooper Mackenzi Alexander heard the location of the home and began making her way there.
FRENCH LICK, IN
FOX59

Bloomington Police investigate Thursday morning shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Investigators with the Bloomington Police Department are looking into a shooting that began with an attempted burglary of a home early Thursday. Just after 5 a.m., the Monroe County Central Emergency Dispatcher Center got a call about a burglary in progress at a home in the 1700 block of South Pinestone Court. […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wevv.com

19-year-old arrested on rape charge in Jasper

A 19-year-old man is facing several charges including rape after an investigation conducted in Jasper, Indiana, according to police. The Jasper Police Department said Tuesday that 19-year-old Liam Kibby had been arrested on charges of rape, strangulation, criminal confinement, and sexual battery. JPD says the investigation started after a victim...
JASPER, IN
wevv.com

Impaired 18-year-old arrested after driving 100 MPH on Highway 41, police say

An Evansville, Indiana woman is behind bars after police say she was caught driving down the highway at 100 miles per hour while under the influence. The Indiana State Police says a trooper was patrolling on Highway 41 in Gibson County around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday when he saw a driver passing other vehicles at a high rate of speed.
EVANSVILLE, IN

