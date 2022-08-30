Jeremy and Lina Graves of Viera were looking to lease a wedding venue when they first inquired about a suitable barn on a 26-acre property on north Merritt Island in 2020. But when Jeremy Graves, a partner and chief operating officer at Integra Vascular, and CEO at Compass Home Dialysis, and Lina Graves, a human resources leader for nearly 20 years, learned that the owner wanted to sell the land and auction off the 150 farm and exotic animals that lived there, the Graves knew they had to act.

MERRITT ISLAND, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO