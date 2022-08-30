Read full article on original website
Related
vieravoice.com
Rockledge Country Club earns distinct honor to be part of the Florida Historic Golf Trail
Secretary of State Cord Byrd announced that Rockledge Country Club has become the newest partner course on the Florida Historic Golf Trail. “We are pleased to have Rockledge Country Club as a partner on the Florida Historic Golf Trail,” Byrd said. “Located on Florida’s Space Coast, this golf course has been a fixture for golfers and visitors to this area for nearly 100 years.”
vieravoice.com
Space Coast United wins U15 national championship
They knew it was going to take every single player on the roster to get the job done. And get the job done, they did. The Space Coast United Soccer Club U15 girls won the US Club Soccer National Cup XXI Finals tournament this summer in Commerce City, Colorado. It’s...
vieravoice.com
28 North new chef, manager familiar with the latitude
The 28 North Gastropub restaurant, bar and pub at The Avenue Viera has a new executive chef and a new general manager, and foodies can’t wait to see what the pair will bring to the table. The name 28 North represents the latitude for Brevard County. “Many of our...
vieravoice.com
Long-awaited Thrifty store opens to fanfare, festive crowd
Patrons of Thrifty Specialty Produce & Meats can now enjoy shopping in central Brevard instead of having to drive to Melbourne or Palm Bay. The grocery store opened its newest and largest store July 29 in Rockledge with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that attracted a cheerful crowd. In front of that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vieravoice.com
They bought a zoo— Couple marks Romelia Farms’ first year
Jeremy and Lina Graves of Viera were looking to lease a wedding venue when they first inquired about a suitable barn on a 26-acre property on north Merritt Island in 2020. But when Jeremy Graves, a partner and chief operating officer at Integra Vascular, and CEO at Compass Home Dialysis, and Lina Graves, a human resources leader for nearly 20 years, learned that the owner wanted to sell the land and auction off the 150 farm and exotic animals that lived there, the Graves knew they had to act.
vieravoice.com
Friday Night Dancing at the VMC
The funds collected are donated to the Veterans Memorial Center Scholarship Fund after paying for the cost of set up, take down and clean up. Each year the Veterans Memorial Center awards scholarships for college bound or continuing college students from Brevard County who meet the BVC-VMC criteria.
vieravoice.com
Museum exhibit honors victims, heroes of 9/11
Throughout September at the American Police Hall of Fame and Museum in Titusville, educational displays honor the first responders of 9/11 and those who perished in the terrorist attacks. Artifacts from the sites are on display to honor them year-round. Seventy-two police officers and 343 firefighters were among the 2,977...
vieravoice.com
Hawks see positive signs in loss to Satellite
It certainly wasn’t the victory the Viera Hawks were looking for Friday night. But somewhere in their 21-7 loss to the visiting Satellite Scorpions, the young Hawks may have taken a little bit of a step forward. For the second week in a row, the Hawks turned the ball...
Comments / 0