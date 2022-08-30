Colorado's Hispanic voters lean toward Democrats, say country is on the wrong track: Poll

Read full article on original website
andrew
4d ago
mexican americans are the hardest working people with good family values. democrats don't support those values
5
coloradosun.com
Nicolais: Colorado should follow Alaska’s electoral lead
I have spent more than a year ogling Alaska’s new election system. The Last Frontier state has stepped to the front of the line battling the hyper-partisan terror that has taken ahold of our country. Colorado should race to be next. The unique system adopted by Alaska combines two...
coloradopolitics.com
A LOOK BACK | Dem chair slams 'ridiculous' GOP campaign rhetoric; Owens, Coffman rise
Sixty Years Ago This Week: Colorado Democratic Party Chairman Fred Betz expressed his disdain for Republican lieutenant governor candidate Dr. Gail Gilbert’s inflammatory comments about the Democratic Party. Gilbert, an Arvada veterinarian, told members of the press that Democratic Party politics were “ruinous to the American way of life.”...
skyhinews.com
Western Colorado candidates to debate Sept. 10
Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl will also speak at the event. Pre-registration is required to attend in person, but the livestream will be free to watch. The non-partisan political group Club 20 will partner with the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel and Colorado Mesa University Civic Forum to put on debates Sept. 10 at the university’s Robinson Theater. The event will be livestreamed on Club 20’s Facebook page and feature debates for every Western Colorado House and Senate District race as well as U.S. Senate and Congressional debates.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Candidate for Secretary of State Wants ‘Evidence-Based Elections’
Republican Secretary of State candidate Pam Anderson spoke Sept. 1 in Castle Rock, answering questions from about 30 people about election issues and the role of the secretary of state’s position. Anderson was a guest speaker for a meeting with We the Women, a local conservative political organization, at...
coloradopolitics.com
One poll shows Bennet up by double digits over O'Dea, but another finds Colorado race neck-and-neck
New polling released Wednesday painted contrasting pictures of Colorado's U.S. Senate race, with one poll showing Democratic incumbent Michael Bennet leading Republican challenger Joe O'Dea by double digits and another survey suggesting a much closer contest. Democratic firm Public Policy Polling found Bennet leading O'Dea 46% to 35%, with Libertarian...
coloradosun.com
Vilified, sanctified, politicized, humanized: The Colorado prairie dogs controversy explained
Prairie dogs are such cute and anthropomorphized mascots that a constituent called a Longmont City Council member on her first day in office wailing about the death of “the babies.” Councilmember Marcia Martin whipped her car around, thinking she was responding to an accident at a preschool. Instead,...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Hillman column: Colorado is a mess; have voters had enough?
Not long ago, Colorado was one of the safest, most prosperous states in the nation. Today, Colorado is a mess. Crime is soaring. The economy is faltering. Energy prices are rising. Schools are struggling. Many of today’s problems are the predictable result of “progressive” policies adopted during the four-year reign...
coloradopolitics.com
The struggle to save the Colorado River stalls, but potential solutions emerge
What happens when the law of the river and the river no longer work well together?. One hundred years of the Colorado River Compact — the agreement that divides 15 million acre feet of water each year among the seven states of the Colorado River basin and Mexico — has wrecked on the shoals of a drier climate and 22 years of drought.
cpr.org
Economists: Southern Colorado looks headed for a recession, but so does the rest of the U.S.
The lingering effects from the COVID-19 pandemic, including inflation and malfunctions in global supply chains, are likely pushing Southern Colorado and the U.S. into a recession in 2023. That was the assessment from economists Thursday at an annual economic forum held in Colorado Springs. Whether the country is already in...
More Colorado Republicans should bolt the party
In 2020, national Republican Party officials decided they would dispense with writing a party platform, and they crafted a resolution instead. “The Republican Party has and will continue to enthusiastically support the President’s America-first agenda,” the resolution said. In other words, the platform was essentially a declaration of absolute fealty to Donald Trump. It’s useful […] The post More Colorado Republicans should bolt the party appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Drought threatens future of Colorado's $20 billion ski Industry
For a decade the Colorado ski industry has enjoyed a little-known hedge against the Colorado River drought — a deal with Denver that allows resorts to "borrow” water rights when they are making snow in fall so long as they return the snowmelt to the city’s reservoir in the spring.
Colleges & Universities in Colorado, Ranked From Most to Least Expensive
Who hasn't dreamed of being an Astronaut at one time or another? Here's a list of folks who actually made it to space who all have ties to the great state of Colorado. All the Athletes That Once Called Colorado Their Home. We have compiled a list of athletes who...
What to Know About Gun Safety in Colorado: The Safe Gun Storage Law
According to FBI background check data, over 300,000 guns were sold in the first half of 2022, alone. With more guns come the increased chances of avoidable, tragic, accidents occurring. When it comes to gun safety and storage in Colorado, the state has a law in place that went into...
coloradopolitics.com
What's next for Paul Pazen? Colorado's political community weighs in
Some in Colorado’s political community, which has been watching how the race for Denver mayor is shaping up, appear completely shocked by Paul Pazen’s decision to retire as Denver's police chief after 28 years in the department. Dick Wadhams, a former Colorado GOP state chairman who managed U.S....
Over 150 ‘Highway Maintenance Specialist’ Jobs Available in Colorado
The Colorado Department of Transportation is looking to hire Highway Maintenance Specialists right now. Looking at their web page, it appears over 150 job openings are available right now in Colorado. Are you passionate about travel? Do you enjoy promoting safety and highway improvement? This may be your next gig.
Disability marker introduced in Colorado could go worldwide
Colorado now has an optional marker available on drivers' licenses and state IDs that can show a person has a disability; a victory, say people who work with people with so-called, "invisible disabilities.""This opens the door for, what I would call, 'conversations' to begin. Also, ways to get out of tense situations," said Jess Stainbrook, executive director of the Invisible Disabilities Association.Stainbrook says about a quarter of the state's population has some type of disability and about 75% of those have an invisible disability. Enough, says Stainbrook, to fill Empower Field at Mile High 15 times.The new markers became available...
A Historic Schoolhouse Can Be Found in this Colorado Ghost Town
Not much remains in the abandoned town of Aroya, Colorado, but the few structures that are still left standing serve as important reminders of the past. The first person to settle in Aroya (although it was not called this at the time) was a Bohemian immigrant and Civil War veteran named Joseph O. Dostal. He built a ranch in the area in 1866 and sold meat to miners working nearby.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Boulder GOP Statehouse Candidate Participated in Jan 6 Insurrection, Believes There Was Election Fraud.
Republican Katie Lehr, who is running to represent the Northern Front Range foothills at the Colorado statehouse, says she was one of the first people in attendance to the insurrection. She defends those also in attendance, despite admitting there were people prepared for an altercation with law enforcement. Lehr shared...
Frontier Airlines under fire from Attorney General Phil Weiser
According to Attorney General Phil Weiser, in 2020 his office received more than 60 complaints about Frontier Airlines.
