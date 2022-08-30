Read full article on original website
Mother dog pleads with humans to save her puppies after she is dug out from landslide in Turkey... with rescuers stunned to find seven tiny pooches alive under the rubble
A Turkish vet has saved the life of a dog and almost her entire litter of pups after digging them out from a landslide with his bare hands. Soner Büyümez was working on a farm in a remote region of Turkey shortly after the landslide had occurred earlier this month when he heard an animal howling for help.
Pet owner's heartbreak as his six-month-old puppy dies during a mysterious spate of five dog deaths in 72 hours at a popular beach
A man said he is 'absolutely heartbroken' after his six-month-old puppy died following a walk at a popular beach - one of a mysterious spate of five dog deaths in 72 hours. Dusty Sammon took his rescue pup Yindi for a walk on August 3 along Kawana Beach on Queensland's Sunshine Coast.
The Dogington Post
Elderly Dog Was Abandoned With A Heartbreaking Note In His Collar
A 10-year-old schnauzer-poodle mix, named Oreo, was left abandoned on a corner of the street, with a heartbreaking letter pinned around his neck. Oreo was left in the sun for...
'Seen It All': Cat Caught Dragging Bed Through House to Nap With Dogs
TikTok users described the clip as "too cute."
dailyphew.com
Hundreds Of People Come To The Rescue Of The Dog, And It Now Has The Best Family
Hundreds of individuals who want to assist the blind dog find the ideal home have been moved by the heartwarming tale of the canine who was abandoned by his owners after becoming blind. Louis, a 3-year-old Labrador/German shepherd mix, had his eyes removed due to an undiagnosed eye infection and...
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
Man mauled to death by pack of 6 dogs while on the phone to partner who heard him ‘being ripped apart’
A MAN was mauled to death by a pack of six dogs while on the phone to his partner who heard him "being ripped apart". Neville Thomson, 69, was attacked by dogs he was housing for a friend on his Panguru property in the Hokianga, New Zealand. Neville's step-daughter Stella...
The Daily South
100 Dogs Rescued from Puppy Mill in Kentucky and Now They Need Our Help
Attention dog lovers: The Logan County Humane Society of Kentucky needs your help. The group has been overwhelmed by dogs who were all rescued from miserable conditions in a puppy mill found in the county. It all started when the Logan County Sheriff's Office was tipped off about possible animal...
CCTV captures the awful moment a council worker allegedly lures a cat from a front yard and tries to impound it before the owner realises what's happening
A council worker has been caught allegedly luring a cat from its owner's front yard before trying to impound it - as a stoush between the pet owners and local council reached breaking point. CCTV footage caught the bizarre moment the worker from Toowoomba Regional Council in Queensland can allegedly...
‘Hannibull-dog Lecter’: Pup has to wear mask across face to stop her ‘eating grasshoppers
A Texas woman says she had to buy her French bulldog a mask to wear while outside to stop her from “eating grasshoppers like they’re skittles.”Megan Lasuzzo said her pet, Olive, kept giving herself a sick stomach from her insect binge sessions, forcing her to find a creative solution to stop the dog from snacking.Footage shows Olive sporting her mask, and then chasing down a grasshopper to munch on when it was removed.“She’s our little Hannibull-dog Lecter,” Lasuzzo said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
dailyphew.com
Teenagers Torture Dog By Breaking Legs And Setting Him On Fire, But He Survives And Still Loves People
Meet Chunky the pooch who was kidnapped by four teenagers and tortured in the most cruel way possible. “This was the most disturbing case I have ever dealt with – by an absolute mile,” Caroline Doe, an RSPCA inspector, told Honest To Paws. “These youths admitted feeding Chunky drugs, kicking and punching him, and wringing and breaking his neck before dumping him. They also said they set fire to his face and eyes after lighting a deodorant aerosol can. ” On top of that, Chunky got his legs broken. “The whole thing sends shivers down my spine,” says Doe.
Family trapped inside their home because of daughter's 'bubble baby disease' which means she has NO immune system are given fresh hope - despite most with condition dying by the age of two
A family-of-five have been unable to leave their home for 18 weeks due to their baby's illness which could see her lose her life to something as mild as a common cold. Emma Hamilton and Jake Moore, from Newcastle in New South Wales, have to avoid any contact with the outside world because their four-month-old Bronte has ultra rare Severe Combined Immuno-deficiency (SCID).
Terrifying details emerge after boy, 10, mauled by 8ft shark while snorkeling off the US coast loses part of his leg
A BOY mauled by an eight-foot shark off the US coast has lost part of his leg as more terrifying details emerge. Jameson Reeder Jr, 10, was on vacation with his family in the Florida Keys when the horrific attack occurred over the weekend. State wildlife police confirmed that Jameson...
Heartbreaking moment miserable SeaWorld-owned killer whale named Morgan tried to ‘kill herself’ by leaping out tank
THIS IS the heartbreaking moment Morgan the killer whale leaps from her tank in what animal activists believe was a suicide attempt. Footage that went viral in 201, shows the orca lying motionless for ten minutes as she beaches herself on the edge of her tank. Animal activists and worried...
ohmymag.co.uk
This heartbroken puppy refused to leave a cardboard box her owner abandoned her in, hoping for him to come back
Harvest was abandoned in a cardboard box where she loyally stayed overnight. She was waiting for her owner to come back, but no one did.Dallas Dog took her in their care, but the animal refused to leave her safe cardboard space she was eventually named after. The pooch is now looking for a new home.
Complex
2-Year-Old Kills Snake by Biting Back After It Bit Her Lip
A 2-year-old bit a snake to death in Turkey last week after she was struck first. Newsweek reports the toddler was in her backyard on Aug. 10 when neighbors heard her screaming. They found the child with a 20-inch snake clenched between her teeth. After a bite mark was found on the girl’s lip, she was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and observation.
Baggage Handler, 26, Dies After Hair Caught in Airport Machinery: 'Everybody Loved Her'
"I'm just lost for words, I can't even think," Jermani Thompson's mother, Angela Dorsey, told NOLA.com of her daughter's death on Tuesday night A 26-year-old airport worker has died after her hair became caught in machinery at Louis Armstrong New Orleans Airport (MSY) in Louisiana, per multiple reports. According to FOX affiliate WVUE, the Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Jermani Thompson, who was in an area with parked planes when she became seriously injured at the airport on Tuesday night. A spokesperson for her employer, GAT Airline Ground Support, told NBC...
dailyphew.com
This Dog Was Too Injured To Move From A Moving Train, But His Brave Friend Came To Rescue Him
When this dog’s canine friend got injured and stranded on the tracks, he stayed with her under the passing trains for two days, saving the pooch from certain death. A group of animal rescuers from Uzhgorod, Ukraine, received a call saying two dogs were spotted on the railway track. Denis Malafeyev, who shared the touching story on Facebook, wrote: “When we arrived, it turned out that one of the dogs, the female, was injured and couldn’t move.” All this time, the healthy canine was trying to protect her. “The male dog heard the sound of the approaching train, came close to the female dog and laid down next to her… Both of them pushed their heads towards the ground, and let the train pass”.
Man Turns The Tables & Scares The Hell Out Of A Charging Bear
This is definitely not a recommended bear aware strategy. Sweden is home to a population of brown bears, a close relative to our grizzly here in North America. That’s about all you need to know about them because there aren’t too many big differences. They come in slightly smaller in size on average but are the same ol’ brown bear we all know and love… to stay far away from.
