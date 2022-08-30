Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Savannah residents and tourist celebrate the end of summer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Millions of Americans were expected to travel this Labor Day weekend and thousands of them traveled to the Coastal Empire. From New York, to California and a lot of places in between people in Savannah are taking advantage of one last three day weekend.. “We are...
wtoc.com
Kidney Stone Awareness
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Over half a million people go to the emergency room every year for kidney stone problems. Many of those happen during the summer. Just one more reason to look forward to fall. Dr. Joseph Lapinsky from SouthCoast Health joined WTOC on Morning Break for some tips...
wtoc.com
Grainger companies car raffle and cookout benefiting the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are less than 10 hours left to reserve your chance at winning a brand new car this weekend and to help the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire by taking that chance. The Grainger Company’s Car Raffle and Cookout is Saturday, but Friday is the...
wtoc.com
Fort McAllister to host the Greet Ogeechee water fight
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A massive water gun fight is set to happen at Fort McAllister this holiday weekend. The state park in Richmond Hill will host The Great Ogeechee water fight on Sunday. Park officials encourage you to bring your entire “H2O arsenal” for the event.
wtoc.com
Memorial Health prepared for potentially busy Labor Day weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Hospital is getting ready for a busy weekend ahead of Labor Day. They’re concerned the emergency room will be packed with people who are not in their best condition after having too much to drink. As some people are preparing for the holiday weekend,...
wtoc.com
Savannah businesses expecting increase in sales Labor Day weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people in the area are celebrating Labor Day weekend by heading to the beach, watching firework shows, and eating out. Lots of people, are also shopping. Business is booming that’s according one local business owner who says she believes more people are coming out this...
wtoc.com
Businesses in South Carolina prepare for Labor Day weekend
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Every summer, Labor Day is the last big beach weekend of the year for tourists on Hilton Head Island and with those crowds come dollars for local businesses. “We’re forecasting it to be a pretty busy, pretty popping, weekend,” said Ben Schuman, director of...
wtoc.com
Savannah-Hilton Head Airport expecting thousands of travelers over Labor Day weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a big travel weekend ahead of Labor Day. Ten of thousands of passengers are expected to travel through Savannah-Hilton Head Airport. “Planes are packed, for sure. Every flight’s been booked pretty much the whole way,” said Qalil Ismail. It’s the last big...
wtoc.com
Pedestrian hospitalized after crash on Ogeechee Road
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is in the hospital after a pedestrian crash in the 6000 block of Ogeechee Road. The incident happened before 9 p.m. Saturday. Officials with Chatham County Police say a person in a wheelchair was attempting to cross the street when they were hit by a car.
Woman struck by lightning on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A woman was taken to the hospital after being struck by lightning on the beach on Hilton Head Island. According to Hilton Head Fire and Rescue, there was a lightning strike on the beach at approximately 9:57 a.m. on Friday near beach marker 90. The woman was transported to […]
wtoc.com
Savannah City Hall, nearby businesses reopened after suspicious package report
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah City Hall and nearby businesses have been reopened after a suspicious package report Friday afternoon. The Savannah Police Department responded after someone reported a suspicious package near the ramp, so City Hall and other nearby businesses were evacuated as a precaution. The scene was clear...
wtoc.com
Portions of Stephenson Ave. closed due to crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Savannah police, Stephenson Ave is closed from Hodgson Memorial to Waters Ave due to a crash with injuries. Police say none of the injuries appear to be life threatening. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
wtoc.com
K9 for a Day program sees an increase in animal adoptions
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Officers with the Tybee Island Police Department have had some extra help patrolling, almost every Thursday, for the last few years. The extra help from four-legged friends that are up for adoption. The K9 For a Day program started about two years ago and since...
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This weekend is packed with fun activities in Savannah. From meeting reptiles at Skidaway Island State Park to a street food and poetry festival, there’s something for everyone. Here are some things you may not have known were happening this weekend in Savannah. Farewell To Summer – Labor Day Celebration When: […]
wtoc.com
Tourist season coming to an end on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend marks the unofficial end to summer and that means that Tybee Island will be slowing down for the year. They broke records last year but they didn’t get to those numbers this year. The city says that Tybee is a driving destination and that with more people choosing to fly for a vacation this year, that did impact them.
wtoc.com
New restaurant opens along Darien’s waterfront
DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - Darien’s waterfront has a new restaurant at its center!. Keys North is the newest restaurant to open on the Darien waterfront. The owner says they’re excited to serve the community in this spot. Keys North Market and Grill was previously located in Shellman Bluff...
Moldy food, dirty dishes stored as clean, perfect scores: Chatham County food inspections for August
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Going out to eat? Choose a restaurant that keeps food safety on the menu. One of the tips that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends to avoid food poisoning while eating out is checking inspection scores as an estimated 48 million people get sick from a foodborne illness, […]
wtoc.com
Woman taken to hospital after being hit by lightning on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - A woman was struck by lightning Friday morning on Hilton Head Island. According to Hilton Head Fire Rescue, a lightning strike on the beach near marker 90 at approximately 9:57 a.m. injured a woman. She was transported to a Savannah hospital. Other individuals nearby...
wtoc.com
Georgia Southern opens their 2022 campaign
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Eagles would get on the scoreboard in the second quarter when Kyle Vantrease’s pass bounces off a receiver and OJ Arnold catches it for the touchdown. From there, they never looked back, the Eagles cruised to a 59-7 win. “We want to start faster...
Chatham County deputy passes away over weekend
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is mourning the loss of a deputy Tuesday. WSAV was told Cpl. Ava Lucas passed away on Sunday. She had been with the CCSO since 2007. Sheriff John Wilcher said Lucas was always asking for things for others and never herself. He said she […]
