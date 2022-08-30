ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

Savannah residents and tourist celebrate the end of summer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Millions of Americans were expected to travel this Labor Day weekend and thousands of them traveled to the Coastal Empire. From New York, to California and a lot of places in between people in Savannah are taking advantage of one last three day weekend.. “We are...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Kidney Stone Awareness

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Over half a million people go to the emergency room every year for kidney stone problems. Many of those happen during the summer. Just one more reason to look forward to fall. Dr. Joseph Lapinsky from SouthCoast Health joined WTOC on Morning Break for some tips...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Fort McAllister to host the Greet Ogeechee water fight

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A massive water gun fight is set to happen at Fort McAllister this holiday weekend. The state park in Richmond Hill will host The Great Ogeechee water fight on Sunday. Park officials encourage you to bring your entire “H2O arsenal” for the event.
RICHMOND HILL, GA
wtoc.com

Memorial Health prepared for potentially busy Labor Day weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Hospital is getting ready for a busy weekend ahead of Labor Day. They’re concerned the emergency room will be packed with people who are not in their best condition after having too much to drink. As some people are preparing for the holiday weekend,...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah businesses expecting increase in sales Labor Day weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people in the area are celebrating Labor Day weekend by heading to the beach, watching firework shows, and eating out. Lots of people, are also shopping. Business is booming that’s according one local business owner who says she believes more people are coming out this...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Businesses in South Carolina prepare for Labor Day weekend

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Every summer, Labor Day is the last big beach weekend of the year for tourists on Hilton Head Island and with those crowds come dollars for local businesses. “We’re forecasting it to be a pretty busy, pretty popping, weekend,” said Ben Schuman, director of...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

Pedestrian hospitalized after crash on Ogeechee Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is in the hospital after a pedestrian crash in the 6000 block of Ogeechee Road. The incident happened before 9 p.m. Saturday. Officials with Chatham County Police say a person in a wheelchair was attempting to cross the street when they were hit by a car.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Woman struck by lightning on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A woman was taken to the hospital after being struck by lightning on the beach on Hilton Head Island. According to Hilton Head Fire and Rescue, there was a lightning strike on the beach at approximately 9:57 a.m. on Friday near beach marker 90. The woman was transported to […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

Portions of Stephenson Ave. closed due to crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Savannah police, Stephenson Ave is closed from Hodgson Memorial to Waters Ave due to a crash with injuries. Police say none of the injuries appear to be life threatening. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

K9 for a Day program sees an increase in animal adoptions

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Officers with the Tybee Island Police Department have had some extra help patrolling, almost every Thursday, for the last few years. The extra help from four-legged friends that are up for adoption. The K9 For a Day program started about two years ago and since...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
WSAV News 3

What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This weekend is packed with fun activities in Savannah. From meeting reptiles at Skidaway Island State Park to a street food and poetry festival, there’s something for everyone. Here are some things you may not have known were happening this weekend in Savannah. Farewell To Summer – Labor Day Celebration When: […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Tourist season coming to an end on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend marks the unofficial end to summer and that means that Tybee Island will be slowing down for the year. They broke records last year but they didn’t get to those numbers this year. The city says that Tybee is a driving destination and that with more people choosing to fly for a vacation this year, that did impact them.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

New restaurant opens along Darien’s waterfront

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - Darien’s waterfront has a new restaurant at its center!. Keys North is the newest restaurant to open on the Darien waterfront. The owner says they’re excited to serve the community in this spot. Keys North Market and Grill was previously located in Shellman Bluff...
DARIEN, GA
wtoc.com

Georgia Southern opens their 2022 campaign

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Eagles would get on the scoreboard in the second quarter when Kyle Vantrease’s pass bounces off a receiver and OJ Arnold catches it for the touchdown. From there, they never looked back, the Eagles cruised to a 59-7 win. “We want to start faster...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Chatham County deputy passes away over weekend

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is mourning the loss of a deputy Tuesday. WSAV was told Cpl. Ava Lucas passed away on Sunday. She had been with the CCSO since 2007. Sheriff John Wilcher said Lucas was always asking for things for others and never herself. He said she […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA

