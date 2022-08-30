TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend marks the unofficial end to summer and that means that Tybee Island will be slowing down for the year. They broke records last year but they didn’t get to those numbers this year. The city says that Tybee is a driving destination and that with more people choosing to fly for a vacation this year, that did impact them.

TYBEE ISLAND, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO