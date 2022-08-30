Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Donna Marie (Polly) Aguirre
Donna Marie (Polly) Aguirre, 63, of Santa Barbara, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, August 28, 2022, in Santa Barbara. Donna was born at Vandenberg Airforce Base in Lompoc on January 5, 1959. She was raised...
Santa Barbara Independent
Esther H. Baum
Esther H Baum passed away on Saturday, August 6 in Santa Barbara at the age of 93. Esther was born on October 31, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois to Barney E. Hokin and Dorothy L. Schwartz. She was a loving and dedicated partner to her husband, Robert K. Baum, M.D., for 71 years.
Santa Barbara Independent
Uncool and Uncaring
I can’t believe that City of Santa Barbara hasn’t created designated cooling centers. They sent out weak advice: cool your home via air conditioning 10 a.m.-2 p.m. If no air conditioning, make arrangements. Make arrangements with whom? That non-helpful advice is racist, ageist, ableist, not helpful to those...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara’s Courtney Barnes Crushes the TransRockies Run
Santa Barbara resident Courtney Barnes competed earlier this month in the annual TransRockies Run in Colorado, racing across 120 miles of steep terrain over the course of a week. Barnes placed first in five of the six stages ― running about 20 miles each day and camping between stages ― in the Women’s Solo Division.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Tudor Renovation
Originally purchased as a family getaway in Santa Barbara’s San Roque neighborhood, the owners of this 1600-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bath wanted to add their own touch while bringing back the home’s original style from the mid-1930s. Details included new lighting, doors, refurbished window frames, and bathroom hardware. The Giffin & Crane team also restored the original brick fireplace and installed a new hearth, along with the living room’s exposed Douglas fir beams and gables. Outside, Toni Heren Garden Designs headed up the landscaping.
Santa Barbara Independent
Blowers? Not Just Gardeners
A letter wondering why Santa Barbara residents put up with noxious gas-powered leaf blowers in our neighborhoods asked a good question. Many have battled over this for the quarter century the prohibition has been on the books. The city long offered a bilingual pamphlet explaining the 1997 ordinance. It’s no...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Maria’s Judge Timothy Staffel Retires
Judge Timothy Staffel, who for the past 24 years banged the gavel in Santa Maria’s Department 3, stepped down from the bench this week after a judicial career that spanned everything from small claims cases to death penalty trials. Staffel was appointed to the bench in 1998 by then-Governor Pete Wilson after having served two terms representing Lompoc at the Board of Supervisors.
Santa Barbara Independent
Book the Date for Planned Parenthood’s Annual Book Sale in Santa Barbara
Students aren’t the only ones getting back to the books this fall. The annual Planned Parenthood Book Sale is back in person at the Earl Warren Showgrounds Exhibit Hall September 15-25. This awesome book sale is a great place to stock up on bestsellers, fiction and nonfiction favorites, children’s...
Santa Barbara Independent
Hot Holiday Weekend Ahead in Santa Barbara County
The hot Labor Day weekend ahead will increase electricity demand as people flip on their air conditioning and also has fire departments in Santa Barbara County staffing up as the humidity drops and winds rise along the mountains and in the valleys. The state’s electricity manager — the California Independent...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program Has Remaining Funds
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program created by the County of Santa Barbara, in partnership with the California Office of the Small Business Advocate, and the Santa Barbara Foundation, has remaining funds for local businesses. Eligible microbusinesses adversely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic are urged to apply for up to $2,500 in funding now.
Santa Barbara Independent
A Cannabis Store at Santa Claus?
There are many very compelling reasons and serious concerns that I, as well as my fellow neighbors, have in strong opposition to locating a cannabis store on Santa Claus Lane. The location would draw much more traffic to the entire length of Santa Claus Lane, which is used by all residents on Santa Claus Lane, Sand Point neighborhood, part of Padaro Lane, and hundreds of employees of the cannabis farms on the mountain-side of 101 as their way to connect with southbound Highway 101, as well as all of the beachgoers and customers of the retail stores/restaurants. This is already a congested area from a traffic standpoint, especially during the summer months. A cannabis store, which is known to have many times the number of customers compared to other retail businesses, would only make the existing problem much worse.
Santa Barbara Independent
Pedestrian Killed by Big Rig on Highway 101 Identified as Lompoc Man
The man struck and killed by a big rig truck on Highway 101 in Goleta early Thursday morning has been identified by the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office as 30-year-old Paul Douglas Larson, of Lompoc. Larson was reportedly crossing from the right shoulder to the center divider when he was...
Santa Barbara Independent
One-Year-Old Killed by Vehicle Identified as Munir Delgado of Goleta
The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Bureau identified the one-year-old boy killed in a vehicle-versus-pedestrian accident in Old Town Goleta Tuesday afternoon as Munir Delgado of Goleta. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Delgado was struck by a car on Nectarine Avenue not far from a neighborhood park shortly...
Santa Barbara Independent
Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Semi-Truck on Freeway in Goleta
[Update 1 p.m.] The southbound lanes of Highway 101 have reopened at Patterson Avenue near the Junction with State Route 217 in Goleta, according to Caltrans, after being restricted to one open lane Thursday morning following a pedestrian fatality on the freeway. [Original Story] A man was struck and killed...
