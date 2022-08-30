Read full article on original website
Related
Tiffany Cattle: Water conservation at a Kansas cattle feedlot
At the confluence of the Mississippi River and the Gulf of Mexico is a 3-million-acre landmass of sand, clay and soil carried from the interior U.S. between the Appalachians and Rockies. As long as the Mississippi and its tributaries have existed, they’ve carved and shaped the landscape through both erosion and deposition. Bits of silt etched from alpine peaks in Colorado were layered over the floodplains of the Kansas River creating a fertile valley, while other debris was suspended in rushing water all the way to the delta in the Gulf.
20 years later: Memories of life before, after Great Bend murders
On Sept. 4, 2002, the tragic and inexplicable occurred: an unknown subject murdered two Great Bend residents and walked away from the Dolly Madison bakery - one of the city's busiest intersections at one of the busiest times of day. Yet 20 years later, the case remains unsolved. Just before...
kmuw.org
This 72-year-old lawyer thinks about retirement, but rural Kansas can't find enough attorneys
TOPEKA, Kansas — Charles Peckham works 70 hours a week as an attorney. He’s 72. He daydreams about retirement. But if he closed up shop, clients would just show up at his home in Atwood, Kansas. “(Stopping) is not workable at this point,” he said. The next...
KWCH.com
Kansas State Fair unveils 3 new food options
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Fair time is always the best time to try new and interesting foods. The Kansas State Fair announced three new offerings this year - Burnt End Burgers (at the Original Beer Garden), Waffle Cheese Curds with syrup (at the Original Beer Garden) and OMG Chicken Sandwich featuring a donut with chicken, bacon and syrup (at Chicken City).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fence viewing will be Thursday morning Sept. 8
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The official date has been set for the resolution of a fence dispute in Reno County. It will be September 8. Lauren and Wayne Sill of 2319 North Mayfield Road have requested a fence viewing to resolve a boundary dispute with adjacent neighbors Christopher and Nicole Schroeder at 2509 North Mayfield Road.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Kansas research shows reintroducing bison on tallgrass prairie doubles plant diversity
TOPEKA — Decades of research led by scientists at Kansas State University offered evidence reintroducing bison to roam the tallgrass prairie gradually doubled plant diversity and improved resilience to extreme drought. Gains documented in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Science were among the largest recorded globally...
New evidence in 20-year-old Great Bend Dolly Madison murders
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Twenty years ago this weekend, a double-murder at a Dolly Madison bakery in Great Bend shocked Kansans. Now, investigators say they have new evidence in the case. They plan to announce it at a news conference on Tuesday, Sept. 6. On Sept. 4, 2002, 24-year-old Mandi Alexander, who worked at […]
WIBW
Public lands for dove hunting open for season in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Public lands for dove hunting have opened for the season in Kansas after an extreme drought period left officials feeling uncertain. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says on Thursday, Sept. 1, that the 2022 Kansas dove hunting season has officially begun and quality public hunting opportunities await at more than 90 locations managed specifically for the sport.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Derek Schmidt: Are you willing to trade the lives of Kansas trans kids for the governor’s office?
Derek Schmidt has taken a dangerous step in his campaign for governor. The attorney general, lagging in the contest against incumbent Democrat Laura Kelly, has decided to target transgender children. Thursday morning, he appeared at a news conference calling for a meanspirited, discriminatory ban on trans kids participating in girls’ sports. He has decided, apparently, […] The post Derek Schmidt: Are you willing to trade the lives of Kansas trans kids for the governor’s office? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
CDC recommends masks in 13 Kansas counties
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansas counties where masks are recommended indoors has dropped by half this week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together a map of counties considered at a high level of community transmission. Last week, 26 counties were in the high category. This week, only 13 are. […]
Kansas foster care provider criticizes coverage while Nebraska lawmaker asks for fraud inquiry
TOPEKA — Kansas’ largest foster care contractor responded to Kansas Reflector reporting on the organization’s finances and litigation by pointing to a turnaround under current leadership and a willingness to cooperate with investigators. Saint Francis Ministries said statements published in an Aug. 12 story are “inaccurate” and “false” but wouldn’t identify specific statements in question. […] The post Kansas foster care provider criticizes coverage while Nebraska lawmaker asks for fraud inquiry appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KSN.com
Severe storm in Barton County causes damage
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Severe weather rolled through parts of our region on Thursday evening, leaving behind trees down and some structures damaged. Wheatland Electric’s outage map shows they had 5,217 customers without power in the area around 9:45 p.m. That power has since been restored. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KAKE TV
Blue-green algae warnings issued for 12 bodies of water throughout Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas health and wildlife departments have issued blue-green algae warnings for twelve bodies of water, and six are under a watch. When a warning is issued, KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken:. Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock. Lake...
Friday's quake the 14th in NW Kansas since beginning of August
Another area earthquake was reported in southern Rooks County at 12:47 p.m. Friday. The Kansas Geological Survey recorded the 2.8-magnitude quake near the Rooks-Ellis county line. There have been 14 measurable earthquakes in northwest Kansas since the beginning of August, according to KGS.
KWCH.com
Watch: Hutchinson man enjoys first day of legal sports betting in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dustin Gordon remembers the days he and his friends would head across the border to Oklahoma to gamble. Now, Gordon can bet on sports right here at home. Gordon was one of many Kansans who took advantage of the first day of legal sports betting in...
wibwnewsnow.com
USDA Meat Processing Grants Awarded To Five Kansas Businesses
Five Kansas operations are each receiving $200,000 from USDA through the department’s annual allotment of Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grants. Among the projects, Schenker Family Farms of McCune will use their grant to expand their staging, loading, and cold storage areas in preparation for federal inspection, which would help them sell their specialty foods beyond their current consumer-direct channels. A similar project is planned for BD Meats of Yoder. Dieck’s of Clay Center and Circle P Processing of Waterville will both seek to add more processing capacity, thereby helping more local producers market their products. Finally, Overland Park-based OZ LLC will use its grant to modernize their facilities to not only expand their beef processing capacity, but also transport their product with a larger refrigerated truck.
Kansas Rep. Gail Finney fought for you. Now, it’s time to fight for her.
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Mark McCormick is the former executive director of The Kansas African American Museum and a member of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission. If you knew Wichita […] The post Kansas Rep. Gail Finney fought for you. Now, it’s time to fight for her. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KWCH.com
Sedgwick Co. Tag Offices scaling back on hours
Child care providers are in high demand right now and the State of Kansas is offering some benefits to help get them licensed. Kansas mental health facilities strained by workforce shortages. Updated: 5 hours ago. The president at Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph says that overcrowding in the ER is...
mcphersonweeklynews.com
McPherson law enforcement responds to report of a subject with a firearm at McPherson High School
For McPherson News-Ledger McPHERSON—McPherson Police Officers and McPherson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to McPherson High School in reference to a report of someone outside the school with a firearm. At 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, the McPherson High School School Resource Officer (SRO) was notified that a student overheard another student say he/she […]
KBI to announce new evidence in unsolved Great Bend murder case
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Great Bend Police Department will announce new evidence in the unsolved Sept. 4, 2002 double murder of 79-year-old Mary Drake and 24-year-old Mandi Alexander, that occurred at the Dolly Madison Bakery in Great Bend. The announcement will occur on Tuesday, Sept. 6, following the 20th anniversary of the homicides.
Comments / 0