cbs19news
Virginia State police are urging drivers to drive responsibly during the Labor Day weekend
RICHMOND, Va (CBS19 NEWS) – As the Labor Day weekend approaches, Virginia State Police are urging drivers to drive responsibly. Avoid distractions, wear a seat belt, stay alert, and do NOT under any circumstance, drive under the influence. Virginia State Police will be on patrol over the 2022 Labor...
cbs19news
Special concrete homes are popping up around central Virginia
RUCKERSVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- Special kinds of homes are becoming more common around town and in nearby counties. It’s called insulated concrete form or ICF Homes. ICF Homes' president, Dave Phelps says it uses science to stay energy efficient, maintain high-quality interior air, and are safer when it comes to bad weather, all while keeping a cozy feel inside.
cbs19news
Virginia Department of Wild Life Resources urging safety
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is reminding all boaters to stay safe and sober during the Labor Day weekend, and to always wear a life jacket. A good, fun day can instantly turn tragic in a matter of seconds. While preparing for the...
