Virginia State

Special concrete homes are popping up around central Virginia

RUCKERSVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- Special kinds of homes are becoming more common around town and in nearby counties. It’s called insulated concrete form or ICF Homes. ICF Homes' president, Dave Phelps says it uses science to stay energy efficient, maintain high-quality interior air, and are safer when it comes to bad weather, all while keeping a cozy feel inside.
Virginia Department of Wild Life Resources urging safety

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is reminding all boaters to stay safe and sober during the Labor Day weekend, and to always wear a life jacket. A good, fun day can instantly turn tragic in a matter of seconds. While preparing for the...
