Berrien Co. buys building in Buchanan from AEP
Berrien County has purchased a building in Buchanan from AEP. In July the County Administrator, Brian Dissette, informed the Berrien County Board of Commissioners that AEP — the parent company of Indiana Michigan Power — that the facility on Circle Drive could be sold for $200,000. Thursday, Disette reported that the final papers had all been signed for the facility.
Indiana in danger of losing historic buildings
From the Birdsell Mansion in South Bend to the Hulman Building in Evansville, Indiana is in danger of losing some historic buildings. But, if they are preserved and restored it can mean jobs and a better look for your town or city, says Indiana Landmarks. That organization has released its...
Amtrak makes changes to train schedule in SW Mich
A pair of Amtrak trains in Michigan have stopped service for at least two weeks. Both of those trains travel through Southwest Michigan. WSJM reports that Wolverine trains 350 and 355, which serve the area between Chicago and Pontiac, have been suspended without alternate transportation through at least September 17.
Man wanted by LaPorte County authorities arrested in Florida
A man wanted out of LaPorte County on failure to appear charges was arrested in Florida. Timothy Bailey, 55, was arrested on two counts of failure to appear. It was back in March of 2021 when Bailey was ordered to surrender himself at the LaPorte County Jail, but he failed to report.
United Way seeks yard work volunteers in SW Mich
The United Way of Southwest Michigan is looking for volunteers for a program designed to help seniors. The annual Rake A Difference program finds volunteers to help do yard work for seniors in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren Counties. Volunteers will rake and bag leaves and do other yard work, possibly including cleaning our gutters, for those who needs assistance.
19 Berrien Co. teachers receive mini grants
19 teachers in Berrien County will receive mini grants to help fund special projects in their classrooms. The Berrien Community Foundation tells WSJM that the grants are part of the Golden Acorn Classroom Mini Grants program, which is offered twice per year. It awards up to $500 to teachers around the county, and this year it benefits classrooms from St. Joseph to Buchanan at every grade level.
Three men arrested in South Bend on drug, gun-related charges
Three men are facing gun and drug-related charges after a traffic stop on their vehicle. A South Bend Police officer saw Jershawn Harris driving a black Chevy Impala on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The officer confirmed Harris did not have a driver’s license and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle...
Student fight results in lockdown at Clay High School
Just minor injuries were reported after a fight between students resulted in a lockdown at Clay High School. St. Joseph County Police were called around 11:20 a.m. on Friday, Sep. 2, but the fight had ended by the time they got there. The school remained in lockdown for about one...
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Sep. 2, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for September 2, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 cash reward. Donetta Smith is wanted out of Shelby Co for Unlawful possession of a syringe. Justin Main is wanted out of...
Girl, 15, reported missing from Marshall County
A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing from Marshall County. Kianna Piner was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Piner is described as 5’7″, 125 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black framed glasses, a black hoodie with...
Portage man arrested for child exploitation
A man from Portage has been arrested for child exploitation. Indiana State Police say detectives began looking into 35-year-old Timothy James Carpenter after the “peer to peer” file sharing software he was using alerted the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that some kind of child sexual material was being detected, although State Police did not go into detail on any specifics.
Michiana Shores man accused in stabbing death of relative
A Michiana Shores man accused of stabbing two relatives, killing one, has been charged with murder and attempted murder. The stabbing happened on Thursday, Sep. 1. Kyle Earley, 42, was taken to the LaPorte County Jail on a $1,000,000 cash bond. Anybody with information is asked to contact LaPorte County...
