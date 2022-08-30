ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

fox9.com

Minnesota State Fair foods: Where to find them year-round

(FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Fair may only come once per year, but some food and drink vendors are available outside the fairgrounds, so you can get your fair fix year-round. The popular root beer has been available in grocery stores, convenience stores and other retail outlets in the Upper Midwest since 2020. Some restaurants and bars in the Twin Cities metro also offer 1919 Root Beer from the keg. You can also order pony kegs of the root beer online.
Minnesota weather: Phenomenal for Labor Day weekend

(FOX 9) - The weather is looking phenomenal for Labor Day weekend in Minnesota this year. There will be plenty of sunshine on Friday, with plenty of humidity and temperatures approaching 90 degrees once again in the Twin Cities. But with the hot day comes the possibility of some isolated storms.
Sunken steamboat exposed once again after drought in Missouri River

A steamboat that sunk in the Missouri River in 1870 has been exposed again after a recent drought in South Dakota. The Missouri National Recreation Center posted on its Facebook that the vessel, North Alabama, sank after she hit a snag and ended up at the bottom of the "Mighty Mo."
Viking cruise ship stops in St. Paul before heading down Mississippi River

A Viking cruise ship stopped in St. Paul on Saturday before heading to St. Louis. The 386-passenger luxury ship docked at Lambert's Landing and was set to depart at night to spend eight days cursing down the Mississippi River. The trip was initially scheduled to take place in June but was delayed. After visiting St. Louis, the ship will return to St. Paul on Sept.17 before heading to New Orleans.
Nurses to strike at 15 Minnesota hospitals, 1 in Wisconsin

The Minnesota Nurses Association on Thursday announced 15,000 nurses are going to go on strike in 10 days. The nurses will strike for three days at 16 hospitals across seven different hospital systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, as well as Moose Lake and Superior, Wisconsin. The strike is the largest nurses' strike in U.S. history, according to the nurses union.
National Cinema Day: Here's where to find $3 movie tickets in Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Moviegoers can expect a surprise at the box office with $3 tickets on Saturday to celebrate National Cinema Day. On Sept. 3, thousands of theaters across the country will participate in the event by selling tickets at a fraction of their regular price, like AMC where an average adult ticket can cost $16.50, but will only cost $3 on Saturday.
Southwest LRT has $534 million funding shortfall, audit shows

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Southwest Light Rail has more than doubled in cost and time to build over the past decade, leaving Minnesota's most expensive public construction project about 20% unfunded. A report released Friday by the Minnesota Legislative Auditor describes a cascade of cost overruns and delays that swelled...
West Nile Virus detected in two Wisconsin animals

(FOX 9) - Two animals in Wisconsin tested positive for the West Nile Virus, indicating there are infected mosquitoes in the state, according to state health officials. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) released a statement Friday confirming a bird in Milwaukee and a horse from Trempealeau County tested positive for the virus. There have been no reported human cases in Wisconsin so far in 2022.
‘Bivalent’ COVID-19 boosters now available through healthcare providers

(FOX 9) - Minnesota healthcare providers will soon be able to administer new COVID-19 booster shots that have been formulated to be more effective against the Omicron variants, according to a Minnesota Department of Health announcement. Authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday and recommended by the...
New driving hazard for Minnesotans: hay in the highway

Minnesotans are accustomed to dealing with snow on the highway but on Thursday morning drivers on I-94 eastbound near Highway 34 near Snelling Avenue had to contend with a different type of hazard: bales of hay that had been dumped in the road. MnDot crews cleared the incidents at Hwy 94, while the State Patrol cleared the hay on highway 36. A State Patrol spokesperson said the spill there happened when a truck hauling hay hit an overpass bridge.
