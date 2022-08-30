Read full article on original website
Related
fox9.com
Minnesota State Fair foods: Where to find them year-round
(FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Fair may only come once per year, but some food and drink vendors are available outside the fairgrounds, so you can get your fair fix year-round. The popular root beer has been available in grocery stores, convenience stores and other retail outlets in the Upper Midwest since 2020. Some restaurants and bars in the Twin Cities metro also offer 1919 Root Beer from the keg. You can also order pony kegs of the root beer online.
fox9.com
Shooting and brawl at Minnesota State Fair triggers mass crowd panic, exodus, and early closure
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A person was shot during a brawl in the Midway section of the Minnesota State Fair Saturday night, triggering a mass panic and chaotic crowd rush out of the area, resulting in the early closure of the fairgrounds. The Minnesota State Fair Police Department...
fox9.com
Crowd running at Minnesota State Fair after shots fired reported
Crowds at the Minnesota State Fair flee the Midway area after witnesses reported hearing a gunshot during a brawl. The State Fair closed early by police orders. Video credit: Sumaya A.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Phenomenal for Labor Day weekend
(FOX 9) - The weather is looking phenomenal for Labor Day weekend in Minnesota this year. There will be plenty of sunshine on Friday, with plenty of humidity and temperatures approaching 90 degrees once again in the Twin Cities. But with the hot day comes the possibility of some isolated storms.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox9.com
Sunken steamboat exposed once again after drought in Missouri River
A steamboat that sunk in the Missouri River in 1870 has been exposed again after a recent drought in South Dakota. The Missouri National Recreation Center posted on its Facebook that the vessel, North Alabama, sank after she hit a snag and ended up at the bottom of the "Mighty Mo."
fox9.com
Viking cruise ship stops in St. Paul before heading down Mississippi River
A Viking cruise ship stopped in St. Paul on Saturday before heading to St. Louis. The 386-passenger luxury ship docked at Lambert's Landing and was set to depart at night to spend eight days cursing down the Mississippi River. The trip was initially scheduled to take place in June but was delayed. After visiting St. Louis, the ship will return to St. Paul on Sept.17 before heading to New Orleans.
fox9.com
Nurses to strike at 15 Minnesota hospitals, 1 in Wisconsin
The Minnesota Nurses Association on Thursday announced 15,000 nurses are going to go on strike in 10 days. The nurses will strike for three days at 16 hospitals across seven different hospital systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, as well as Moose Lake and Superior, Wisconsin. The strike is the largest nurses' strike in U.S. history, according to the nurses union.
fox9.com
National Cinema Day: Here's where to find $3 movie tickets in Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Moviegoers can expect a surprise at the box office with $3 tickets on Saturday to celebrate National Cinema Day. On Sept. 3, thousands of theaters across the country will participate in the event by selling tickets at a fraction of their regular price, like AMC where an average adult ticket can cost $16.50, but will only cost $3 on Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox9.com
Southwest LRT has $534 million funding shortfall, audit shows
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Southwest Light Rail has more than doubled in cost and time to build over the past decade, leaving Minnesota's most expensive public construction project about 20% unfunded. A report released Friday by the Minnesota Legislative Auditor describes a cascade of cost overruns and delays that swelled...
fox9.com
Fleck, Gophers run over New Mexico State 38-0 in Jerry Kill's return to Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team checked several boxes in Thursday night's 38-0 win over New Mexico State at Huntington Bank Stadium in Jerry Kill's first return to campus since 2015. The Gophers dominated an inferior opponent. Mo Ibrahim and Trey Potts played in their first games since...
fox9.com
West Nile Virus detected in two Wisconsin animals
(FOX 9) - Two animals in Wisconsin tested positive for the West Nile Virus, indicating there are infected mosquitoes in the state, according to state health officials. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) released a statement Friday confirming a bird in Milwaukee and a horse from Trempealeau County tested positive for the virus. There have been no reported human cases in Wisconsin so far in 2022.
fox9.com
‘Bivalent’ COVID-19 boosters now available through healthcare providers
(FOX 9) - Minnesota healthcare providers will soon be able to administer new COVID-19 booster shots that have been formulated to be more effective against the Omicron variants, according to a Minnesota Department of Health announcement. Authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday and recommended by the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox9.com
Man charged with assault at Minnesota State Fair blames PTSD from witnessing George Floyd's killing
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man who witnessed the killing of George Floyd blamed post-traumatic stress from that disturbing incident while explaining why he fought officers during an arrest outside the Minnesota State Fair last weekend. According to the complaint, officers responded around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday for...
fox9.com
New driving hazard for Minnesotans: hay in the highway
Minnesotans are accustomed to dealing with snow on the highway but on Thursday morning drivers on I-94 eastbound near Highway 34 near Snelling Avenue had to contend with a different type of hazard: bales of hay that had been dumped in the road. MnDot crews cleared the incidents at Hwy 94, while the State Patrol cleared the hay on highway 36. A State Patrol spokesperson said the spill there happened when a truck hauling hay hit an overpass bridge.
fox9.com
St. Paul police investigating 24th homicide of 2022 after Wednesday shooting
(FOX 9) - St. Paul Police are investigating the city’s 24th homicide of 2022 after responding to a shooting late Wednesday night. According to police, officers were dispatched to a shots fired call in the area of Rice Street and Manitoba Avenue at approximately 10 p.m. When officers arrived,...
Comments / 0