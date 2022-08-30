ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Quentin Palfrey will drop out of Massachusetts Attorney General race

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PrqPl_0hbIV2z900

BOSTON -- Quentin Palfrey is set to drop out of the Massachusetts Attorney General race and endorse candidate Andrea Campbell.

"I am pleased to endorse Andrea to be our next Attorney General. Andrea's lived experience has shaped her in ways that allow her to connect with families across our Commonwealth," Palfrey said in a statement tweeted by Campbell.

"Her devotion to public service is admirable. She will continue the legacy of Maura Healey and be a fighter for justice for all," the statement continued.

Palfrey is a former assistant attorney general. He served in both the Obama and Biden administrations.

Campbell is a former Boston city councilor. She ran an unsuccessful campaign for mayor last year.

The current attorney general, Maura Healey, is running for governor.

Comments / 3

Related
CBS Boston

Massachusetts candidates for primaries campaign for last-minute support

BOSTON -- During this Labor Day Weekend, candidates on the ballot for Tuesday's primary found themselves working overtime to get out the vote. In Hyde Park, Democratic candidates for Governor and Attorney General led a canvassing effort. Gubernatorial candidate Maura Healy told supporters, "It is the work that you guys are going to be doing today, tomorrow, and Monday, and all up through 8 p.m. on Tuesday night that is going to bring us home." Former Boston city councilwoman and candidate for Attorney General Andrea Campbell said, "There are so many voters who are undecided and the only way we are going to...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Controversy swirls around Arroyo-Hayden district attorney debate

By Chris Tanaka, WBZ-TVBOSTON – Boston Councilor Carlos Arroyo continues to fend off attacks in his run for Suffolk County District Attorney, and he's doing so with a diminishing stable of endorsements. On a day Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Ed Markey and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley all pulled their endorsements, Arroyo debated interim Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden at the Morning Star Baptist Church in Mattapan on Wednesday night."I'm feeling resilient. I think part of the thing here is that voters understand that this decision was always going to come down to them," said Arroyo after...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
CBS Detroit

Canvassers fail to certify Michigan abortion ban ballot initiative

(CBS DETROIT) - Two state canvassers denied a vote to certify a Michigan abortion rights ballot initiative. On Wednesday, a 2-2 deadlock vote stalled the proposal to go before voters in November.Board of State Canvassers Chair Tony Daunt is telling Detroit Now, the language that was approved is not the same language that was submitted."Disagreement on whether or not on what they have provided meets form requirements," Daunt said.Reproductive Freedom For All organized the campaign to block a 1931 law that makes abortions illegal, even in cases of rape and incest.Last week Attorney Steve Liedel requested for the ballot initiative's language...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Boston

Man charged with illegally hunting bear at Massachusetts campground

WASHINGTON - A man is facing charges after allegedly killing a bear illegally at a Massachusetts campground this summer.Environmental police said they learned on July 5 that a bear had been killed in the area of Washington in Berkshire County. "The individual had initially stated he killed the animal at a home, claiming property owner/personal protection rights; however, the investigation determined the bear had been killed at a nearby campground," police said in a statement. "Witness interviews provided that the bear was not destructive and fled the area after encountering dogs at the camp site."The man, who was not identified, was charged with hunting a bear out of season, and police seized his bow and arrows.   
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
WUPE

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Report: 1 in 9 Massachusetts bridges not structurally sound

BOSTON - A report from the Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center found that one in nine Massachusetts bridges - 644 in total - are not structurally sound.The bridges are not in immediate danger of collapsing, but at least one major weight-bearing component of these bridges is in need of repair or replacement. More than half of the bridges flagged in the report were in either Western Massachusetts or Worcester County. The nonprofit group behind the report says major improvements need to be made now."While every region has its hefty share of structurally deficient bridges, they're not equally distributed. The Berkshires has the highest percentage of closed bridges and those which prohibit heavy vehicles. The Greater Connecticut River Valley region has the most total bridges and it's also the most that are structurally deficient. The region northeast of Boston has relatively few bridges but the highest percentage of them are in disrepair," said Phineas Baxandall of the Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center.The report also found that climate change, heavy vehicles and the ages of the bridges have increased safety issues. According to the report, the average bridge in Massachusetts is 56 years old, compared to 44 years for bridges across the nation.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

President Biden, VP Harris both planning September trips to Boston

BOSTON - Both President Joe Biden and now Vice President Kamala Harris are planning to travel to Boston in September.The White House said Thursday that Harris will be in Boston on September 5 "to celebrate the Labor Day holiday and administration's commitment to working families with labor leaders and advocates."There was no immediate word on where in Boston Harris is headed.Biden will be coming to Boston on September 12 to promote his recently passed infrastructure law. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Children suspected of burning dog to death in Lynn

DORCHESTER – Police are investigating after a small dog was found dead Saturday afternoon in Lynn after being burned to death. It happened at a housing complex on Curwin Circle, which is where the dog's owner lives.The WBZ-TV I-Team has also learned that the suspects and witnesses police are questioning are young children from 9-11 years old.Police are waiting for a necropsy to be performed on the dog. Children under 12 cannot be charged with a crime in Massachusetts.
LYNN, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quentin Palfrey
Person
Andrea Campbell
Person
Maura Healey
WUSA9

'We're not going to reverse this policy' | Youngkin administration faces pushback from Virginia lawmakers determined to keep vehicle emissions law

FAIRFAX, Va. — Democrats in Virginia are sending a strong message to Gov. Glenn Younkin who wants to reverse a law that follows strict emissions standards in California. Virginia is set to adopt new regulations recently passed by the California Air Resources Board that would phase out new gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035 to achieve zero emissions, creating a new path for more electrical vehicles.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts reports 7,790 new COVID cases over last week

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 7,790 new confirmed COVID cases over the past week. There were 49 additional deaths reported.New numbers are now released Thursdays after Massachusetts switched to a weekly report earlier this summer. Now, each report represents seven days of data.The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 7.61%. Last week, the positivity rate was 7.84%.As of August 31, there were 199 patients primarily hospitalized for COVID. There are 56 patients in intensive care.Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,845,953. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 20,112.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts not expected to tax federal student loan forgiveness

BOSTON - If you're getting federal student loan relief in Massachusetts, there's good news. You won't have to pay state taxes on it.The White House announced last week it's canceling up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for millions of Americans. The Biden administration said that money would not be considered income on federal taxes.But, according to an analysis from the Tax Foundation, an independent tax policy nonprofit, 13 states might consider it taxable income, including Massachusetts.The Massachusetts Department of Revenue had been trying to figure out if there would be a tax bill for borrowers. A recent state law prevents certain student loan forgiveness from being taxed like income, and it now appears that the Biden plan qualifies.As a result, the Department of Revenue expects the federal student loan forgiveness will not be taxable in Massachusetts.If it was, some people may have been required to pay up to $500 in state taxes, according to the foundation's analysis. 
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Politics State#Election State#Commonwealth
CBS Boston

2 dead, 1 hurt in overnight Dorchester shooting

DORCHESTER – Two people were killed early Sunday morning during a shooting in Dorchester.It happened around 3 a.m. on Melbourne Street.Boston Police said one victim died at the scene and the other a short time later at an area hospital.A third person suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting.No further information is currently available. "The shooting earlier this morning in Dorchester is yet another deadly reminder of the perils to our neighborhoods when too many guns are in the hands of too many people willing to pull the trigger anywhere and anytime," interim Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. "Boston police and my office are doing everything possible to address gun violence but, as I've said again and again, the approach must include all of society."
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Nearly $3 billion could be coming back to Mass. taxpayers

BOSTON - Gov. Charlie Baker took another step on Wednesday to return nearly $3 billion to Massachusetts taxpayers using an obscure law.The governor filed a supplemental budget with the Legislature addressing the state surplus that projects to be $2.3 billion."This surplus figure accounts for $2.941 billion in refunds that will be returned to taxpayers under Chapter 62F, the state law that requires net state tax revenues that exceed allowable revenues be returned to taxpayers," Baker's office said in a statement.The state's Department of Revenue submitted that figure Wednesday to the State Auditor, who will make a final determination by September...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

A Massachusetts tree is live-tweeting the changing climate

PETERSHAM – In the middle of a Petersham Forest, an 87-foot Northern Red Oak is both ordinary and remarkable. This tree may seem like every other tree you've ever seen, except this tree can tweet. "The tree really likes to talk about temperature -- really hot days, really cold days. These are really meaningful for trees," said Clarisse Hart, director of outreach for Harvard Forest. Hart is part of the team that wired this tree up with all sorts of sensors. The data collected feeds into code to make the tree talk. The tree has a sap flow sensor to measure...
PETERSHAM, MA
WCVB

Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom

NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
NASHUA, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Boston

Boston prepares for students' annual move-in day

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - Thursday is September 1, the day new leases begin and a mass of students move into Boston.As students prepare to pack Boston's busy streets -- and unpack all of their belongings -- city officials say they just want everyone to be safe.That's why the city says it's taking a coordinated, cross-departmental approach to make sure that the move-in period goes as smoothly as possible. About 60 building, housing and environmental sanitation inspectors will be spread throughout the city, especially in areas with a lot of students, to answer questions and provide on-site inspections.Conor Newman, of the Office of Neighborhood Services, said that if there is an issue, residents can alert the city."Residents can connect with the neighborhood liaisons at boston.gov/ons. If residents are looking for an immediate response, Boston 301 is a great resource for residents to report issues and get information. Folks can call 617-635-4500, visit boston.gov/311 or download the Boston 311 app, which currently has a student-move-in specific section to streamline reporting."Public Works is also asking residents not to put their trash out earlier than 5 p.m. the day before their trash day.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

More Massachusetts schools ban cell phones in classrooms this year

WILLIAMSTOWN - Some Massachusetts schools are giving cell phones a break this year. Phones have been banned at the Buxton School in Williamstown in western Massachusetts. The boarding school will not allow students or teachers to have them on campus."I don't think we need to wait any longer to see enough evidence of the mental health toll these devices are taking on teenagers," senior director Franny Shuker-Haines told WBZ-TV.She calls the apps addictive and thinks they create division. "Social media, especially social media as its delivered by the smartphone, asks for exactly the opposite attributes," said Shuker-Haines. "You're...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
WCAX

Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals were found dead at a solar field in Pownal. According to the Bennington Banner, Benjamin Cumbie, 50, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, is accused of leaving his sheep for over two months without water.
POWNAL, VT
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
72K+
Followers
26K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy