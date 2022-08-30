Where to find Rukkhashava Mushrooms in Genshin Impact

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Rukkhashava Mushrooms are a new Sumeru regional speciality in Genshin Impact 3.0, and besides being a bit of a mouthful to say, these fluorescent fungi are a vital material in levelling up the four-star Dendro character, Collei . Since you can get Collei for free , the only barrier to using her is whether you've actually got the materials for her ascension.

As with the Nilotpala Lotus that Tighnari requires, Rukkhashava Mushrooms can only be found in very specific areas of Sumeru, so you'll have to trek a bit out of your way in order to farm them. Here, I'll explain the best places to find Rukkhashava Mushrooms, as well as providing a few tips to help with the speedy harvesting of this Genshin regional speciality.

Genshin Impact Rukkhashava Mushrooms: Where to farm

There are lots of Rukkhashava Mushrooms in Mawtiyima Forest (Image credit: miHoYo interactive map)

You can get Rukkhashava Mushrooms all over Sumeru, but in particular in the Mawtiyima Forest ; unsurprising when you consider it's a forest of giant mushrooms. You can also gather them in the Apam Woods and on Devantaka Mountain . You'll frequently find them growing on tree trunks or on the ground, just like real mushrooms. Every specific location is displayed on the official Genshin Impact interactive map , if you're looking to farm each area.

In order to ascend Collei fully, you're going to need 168 of these mushrooms. Since there are only 74 in the world, this means you'll have to do a bit more than two complete farms, or three partial ones. Remember that it takes two real world days for regional specialities to respawn, so be sure to factor that into your farming. If you happen to have Tighnari, make certain to add him to your party, as his Encyclopedic Knowledge passive displays Sumeru-unique resources on your minimap, which is handy for locating each one.

