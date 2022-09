Fresenius Kabi and AABB announced today the official start of the 17 th annual Blood Collectors Week celebration, which runs September 4-10, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220904005020/en/ Blood Collectors Week 2022 Throughout the week, blood collectors are being honored for the lifesaving work they do each day as the essential connection between blood donors and the patients who count on blood for a multitude of medical conditions.

