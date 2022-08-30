ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton vs Chelsea | Confirmed Lineups | Premier League

By Charlie Webb
Here are the confirmed lineups for Chelsea's trip to Southampton for today's Premier League game.

Chelsea head into this game after a decent result against Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City.

However, despite winning with 10 men, there are still a lot of issues that Thomas Tuchel needs to hash out.

One of the main issues is goal scoring prowess. The Blues' highest goal scorer this season is Raheem Sterling , who only got his first goals last weekend.

Kai Havertz and Mason Mount are both receiving a lot of criticism and there has even been calls from fans to drop the pair.

Unfortunately, Chelsea don't really have anyone that can replace the two youngsters up top.

IMAGO / PA Images

Also, there are a lot of concerns with the midfield. It doesn't help that N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic are both injured but that is another issue that needs to be sorted.

Tuchel will be hoping that Todd Boehly can get a few more players in before the transfer window deadline day, however, that remains to be seen.

The German just has to try and work with what he currently has and hope that by the next game, his squad are in a better position.

With all that in mind, here are the confirmed teams for the Southampton vs Chelsea game.

Chelsea Team

Edouard Mendy,

Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly,

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Mason Mount, Marc Cucurella,

Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Raheem Sterling

Southampton Team

Gavin Bazunu,

Kyle Walker-Peters, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Mohammed Salisu, Romain Perraud,

James Ward-Prowse, Roméo Lavia,

Adam Armstrong, Ibrahima Diallo, Mohamed Elyounoussi,

Che Adams.

