New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
Alfredo Sauce Lands Former El Paso Anchor In The New York Times
It's not every day a local news anchor makes the national news, and generally when they do, it's followed by a laugh track during the late show line-up. But former KVIA Anchor and Las Cruces native, Kate Bieri, surpassed millions of views on Twitter and Instagram after finding herself in a sticky, thick, and unusual situation.
Chuco Relic Is Turning 10 & Celebrating With A 915 Chuco Fiesta
915 Day is right around the corner and so is the 10-year anniversary of everyone’s favorite local souvenir store, Chuco Relic. To celebrate their 10-year anniversary, Chuco Relic will be celebrating OTHER businesses with a weeks long Chuco Fiesta. “We’re going to be celebrating our Chuco Fiesta which is...
5 Fun ‘Get Down’ Outdoor Markets For Labor Day Weekend In El Paso
Don't have plans for the weekend? Let the 3-day Labor Day Weekend begin! Discover some of El Paso's fun and creative sides at these get-down markets around the Sun City. Everyone always likes to poke fun that there is never anything to do in El Paso, but the truth is plenty is going on around town all the time. From art shows to live music and everything in between, El Paso offers plenty of creative flow.
5 Fun & Scary Ghost Walks Happening Around El Paso Labor Day Weekend
If you're into the paranormal and investigating places alleged to be haunted, you couldn’t live in a more perfect place. El Paso’s haunted history rivals that of any other city or town in America. Labor Day weekend you can take part in a paranormal investigation inside one of...
El Paso Symphony Orchestra Adds Second ‘Harry Potter’ Concert
Wizards, witches, and muggles who were disappointed they couldn’t get tickets to the El Paso Symphony Orchestra’s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone concert will be happy to know the incantations worked. A second show has been added. The Harry Potter Film Concert Series aims to level...
Remember When A Top Gear Presenter Destroyed A Car On Ft Bliss?
When you think of car television shows, one of the biggest that has ever existed is the BBC's Top Gear. Since 1977, it has given viewers around the world plenty of advice on cars & has given many years of entertainment. I loved watching the show & I still do. The top 3 presenters people usually remember are these 3 blokes: Jeremy Clarkson, James May & Richard Hammond.
The EP Symphony Orchestra Concerts Would Rock if Everyone Did This
The El Paso Symphony Orchestra is actually pretty rocking all on its very own. In case you missed it, the El Paso Symphony Orchestra recently announced they would soon be rocking out to the music of Led Zeppelin at the Plaza Theatre next year. How awesome is that, right?. But,...
El Paso Photographer Takes Majestic Shot of the Star on the Mountain
An El Paso freelance photographer captured a most majestic shot of the moon and a star. But not just any star; El Paso’s Star on the Mountain. The iconic landmark that sits at a 30-degree angle on the Franklin Mountains about 200 feet above Scenic Drive is regularly shot by locals and visitors alike.
El Paso Businessman Is Showing Love To The Borderland With New Tequila: El Perro Grande
There’s a new tequila in town and it’s showcasing El Paso and its culture in the best way possible. El Perro Grande is a new tequila brand created by El Paso businessman, Renard Johnson. Johnson is known as a man who always gives back to his community, but...
Don’t Call it a Paleta Shot Outside of El Paso
A paleta shot is one of my favorites to ask for on a night out. It's sweet, it's got just the right amount of alcohol to get the party started, and apparently, they're only an El Paso thing!. I never even questioned if paleta shots were known outside of the...
Finally East El Paso Can Enjoy A 2nd Rubik’s Location
As a gamer, arcades are some of my favorite places to go to. Not many arcades are left but in El Paso, we do have a couple in town: Funkmeyer's Rec Room, Dave & Busters, Glitch Gaming Center, Adventure Zone, & Bob-O's come to mind. But of course I can't forget about Rubik's.
The Most Popular Frozen Cocktail in Texas is a No-Brainer
Does all of Texas really love a frozen margarita? That's what Shane Co. says. Over at Shane Co, they ran a nationwide survey for two weeks in May 2022. They asked more than 3,000 Americans about their favorite frozen cocktails, how often they drink them, and more. Of course the...
El Paso Filmmakers To Shine Bright At Local 48 Hour Film Project
Head out this Thursday to support local filmmakers at the inaugural 48-Hour Film Project at the Plaza Theatre in downtown El Paso. The first ever 48-Hour Film Project (El Paso Chapter), spearheaded by sitting producer and El Paso native Robert Robles will showcase 18 shorts from filmmakers in the El Paso and Las Cruces area.
This Mexican Grill Steakhouse Might Be The Best Kept Secret In Canutillo
*WARNING* The following article includes mouth watering photos that may make you hangry if you haven’t eaten yet. Ok, so I am guilty of eating my steak with….Ketchup. PLEASE DON’T CANCEL ME! But look, it’s because I’m very picky with my steak and if it’s not juicy then I have to add flavor to it, and sometimes that flavor is ketchup.
Meet The Adorable Cat Residents of the Plaza Theatre and UTEP
Did you know that the Plaza Theatre Downtown and the UTEP campus are both home to some very adorable felines? Well, they are!. I was already aware of the cats on the UTEP campus thanks to the Instagram account @MinerPickCatz. Miner Pick-Catz (get it, instead of "pick axe"?) is a group operating to facilitate the well-being of the UTEP campus feral cats by feeding and caring for them, as well as educating the campus and community on how to care for their feral feline friends.
6 El Paso Spots That Made Travel Channel’s Delicious Destinations
We're recapping all six restaurants featured on the Travel Channel's Delicious Destinations. Did you know The Travel Channel was in El Paso for a segment of Delicious Destinations featuring celebrity chef and host Andrew Zimmern?. Andrew Zimmern is a celebrity chef, the creator, host, and co-executive producer of Travel Channel's...
First Show Tickets Of New Broadway In El Paso Season Opens Friday
Let the Broadway In El Paso season begin - the first show tickets of the season go on sale this Friday for Hairspray The Musical. Broadway In El Paso returns with a new lineup featuring favorite fan classics and modern musicals for 2022 - 2023. The new lineup will bring...
One Austin TX Organization Is Fighting For Voter/Musicians Rights
Rights are important, no matter who it's for. But fighting for positive change doesn't happen overnight, it takes a ton of time & effort to make things happen. One huge issue in the U.S. is the amount of voting rights people in border towns have & how many people go out & vote.
13 Great Texas Bands That You Need To Check Out
When you think of bands from Texas, you probably think of ZZ Top or Pantera. Or if you're from El Paso: The Mars Volta & At The Drive-In. All great choices but I wanted to mention a few more Texas bands that are definitely worth a listen or a spot on your next Spotify playlist.
Enjoy One Last Weekend Of El Paso Water Parks & Wet N Wild
The summer season is ending, so El Paso's Water Parks and Wet 'N' Wild Waterworld will close right after Labor Day (September 5, 2022). However, the fun is coming to a close since the summer season ends on September 22, but before then, you can still enjoy some family fun at any of El Paso's four Water Parks and Wet 'N' Wild Waterworld.
600 ESPN El Paso
El Paso, TX
