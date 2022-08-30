ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

5 Fun 'Get Down' Outdoor Markets For Labor Day Weekend In El Paso

Don't have plans for the weekend? Let the 3-day Labor Day Weekend begin! Discover some of El Paso's fun and creative sides at these get-down markets around the Sun City. Everyone always likes to poke fun that there is never anything to do in El Paso, but the truth is plenty is going on around town all the time. From art shows to live music and everything in between, El Paso offers plenty of creative flow.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso, TX
Entertainment
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Remember When A Top Gear Presenter Destroyed A Car On Ft Bliss?

When you think of car television shows, one of the biggest that has ever existed is the BBC's Top Gear. Since 1977, it has given viewers around the world plenty of advice on cars & has given many years of entertainment. I loved watching the show & I still do. The top 3 presenters people usually remember are these 3 blokes: Jeremy Clarkson, James May & Richard Hammond.
EL PASO, TX
Meet The Adorable Cat Residents of the Plaza Theatre and UTEP

Did you know that the Plaza Theatre Downtown and the UTEP campus are both home to some very adorable felines? Well, they are!. I was already aware of the cats on the UTEP campus thanks to the Instagram account @MinerPickCatz. Miner Pick-Catz (get it, instead of "pick axe"?) is a group operating to facilitate the well-being of the UTEP campus feral cats by feeding and caring for them, as well as educating the campus and community on how to care for their feral feline friends.
EL PASO, TX
13 Great Texas Bands That You Need To Check Out

When you think of bands from Texas, you probably think of ZZ Top or Pantera. Or if you're from El Paso: The Mars Volta & At The Drive-In. All great choices but I wanted to mention a few more Texas bands that are definitely worth a listen or a spot on your next Spotify playlist.
EL PASO, TX
Enjoy One Last Weekend Of El Paso Water Parks & Wet N Wild

The summer season is ending, so El Paso's Water Parks and Wet 'N' Wild Waterworld will close right after Labor Day (September 5, 2022). However, the fun is coming to a close since the summer season ends on September 22, but before then, you can still enjoy some family fun at any of El Paso's four Water Parks and Wet 'N' Wild Waterworld.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso, TX
600 ESPN EL PASO has the best sports coverage for El Paso, Texas.

