Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College School of Ag, Natural Resources plans golf tourney

Registration is now open for the ABAC SANR Classic golf tournament at ABAC’s Forest Lakes course on Sept. 30. Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — The 22nd annual School of Agriculture and Natural Resources Classic golf tournament at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will be held on Sept. 30 at ABAC’s Forest Lakes Golf Club. There will be an 8 a.m. flight and a 1 p.m. flight.

The tournament is hosted by the ABAC Agriculture and Natural Resources Alumni Council and the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources to generate student scholarship and faculty and staff professional development funds. Tournament Coordinator Vonda Fenn said proceeds from the tournament are raised by sponsorships and player registration fees.