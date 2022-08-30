Read full article on original website
Moment heavyset alleged member of New Zealand's most feared bikie gang the Mongrel Mob is dragged from his Sydney home in his trackies - as cops arrest three over kidnapping and shooting
Three alleged members of New Zealand's feared Mongrel Mob bikie gang have been charged in Sydney with kidnapping offences - as footage emerges of one man being marched from his home in his tracksuit pants and slides. Elite NSW Police Raptor squad officers raided homes in four suburbs in Sydney's...
Cop allegedly driving dangerously is charged after his undercover police car smashed into a bus and killed the driver
A police officer has been charged with dangerous driving after being involved in a fatal crash in Sydney's northwest. Paramedics were called to the intersection of Third and Fifth Avenue in the suburb of Llandilo just after 7am on May 24 to reports a bus and unmarked NSW police vehicle had collided.
Cops Kill People: Ohio Police Release Bodycam Footage Of Overly Aggressive Officer Fatally Shooting Unarmed Donovan Lewis
Columbus, Ohio police department releases body camera video of officer Ricky Anderson fatally shooting Donovan Lewis
Three OPP Officers Have Been Charged In The Fatal Shooting Of An 18-Month-Old Boy
Three Ontario Provincial Police officers have been charged after a fatal shooting that resulted in the death of an 18-month-old boy. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. On Wednesday, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) released a statement saying that they believe the three...
Street Vendor Arrested On Narcotics Charges After ‘Lady In The Lake’ Production Was Shut Down, But Questions Remain
A crew member of the Apple TV limited series "Lady in the Lake" told Baltimore Police last week that he had been verbally threatened with violence from a man brandishing a gun, shutting down production temporarily, but police now say there’s “some discrepancies” in the account. Baltimore...
Police officer covered Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s gunshot wound with hand, inquest hears
Coroner, who presided over inquest into death of 11-year-old Rhys Jones in 2007, speaks of shock at death of another child
Cops Bust Drug Gang, Find 28 Pounds of Pink Cocaine and Submachine Gun
The drug bust in Ibiza, which found a record amount of pink cocaine, also confiscated luxury cars and watches.
Chilling details as two children, 4 and 7, are found dead after being fed poisoned yoghurt by their dad
AN evil dad has been jailed for 60 years after he was found guilty of killing his children by feeding them poisoned yoghurt because their mum had met someone new. A criminal court in the Bolivian city of La Paz heard how Javier Hernández Rojano, 37, had told his former partner that he wanted to take the children, aged seven and four, to buy new shoes.
2 Men Sentenced to Death for Throwing Drug Parties in a Psychiatric Hospital
While a patient was supposed to be undergoing rehab treatment in a psychiatric hospital, he was actually hosting parties in his soundproofed hospital room, kitted out with strobe lights, loudspeakers, DJ tables—and large quantities of MDMA, ketamine, and methamphetamine. But that came to an end when the police raided...
Woman charged in connection to death of 7-year-old is a close relative
The woman charged in connection to a 7-year-old’s death has been identified as the child’s mother, according to Atlanta police. Kameka Springfield is in custody and is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Her charges have not been upgraded to murder. She was denied bond during a court appearance.
Robbers mess with the wrong shopkeeper! Moment thieves are chased out of shop by ex-police constable armed with a bottle of vodka
Dramatic CCTV caught the moment a would-be robber messed with the wrong shopkeeper - who turned out to be a former special police constable who chased him off with a bottle of vodka. Dilan Mendis, who spent 12 years serving with the Metropolitan Police, was behind the counter when two...
Father seen laughing in police interview hours after he shot daughter’s ex-boyfriend
A father who shot dead his daughter’s ex-boyfriend was seen laughing in footage captured from a police interview a few hours later.Mitchell Duckro, 52, shot James Rayl three times through the door of the home in Sidney, Ohio, after he turned up unannounced and tried to gain entry around 11am on 31 July.Dorbell camera footage obtained by DailyMail.com shows Mr Rayl, 22, recoil backwards after being shot, stumble and fall to the ground just off camera. In a police interview later that day, Mr Duckro told deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office that tensions had been building between...
Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains
A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
White Man Hurls Racial Slurs At Black Driver Over Parking In Viral Video
'You want my name? You want my license? It says f*** you n****,' a man says in the video.
Trial Date Set For Ohio Man Charged With Raping And Impregnating A 9-Year-Old Girl
A trial date has been set for the Gerson Fuentes, who has been charged with raping and impregnating a 9-year-old girl, who was forced to leave Ohio to get an abortion after the Supreme Court's controversial decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A trial date has been set for the...
'Give Us Your Watch Or Go To Jail', Witness Says Police Told Victim
Jayson Artis(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) This case centers around 22-year-old Jayson Artis. Jayson had just made the move from his home in Virginia to Los Angeles so that he could attend college there. Before starting his classes, Jayson decided to enjoy his new home. In July of 1998, he brought his brother Steven to Los Angeles for a visit. The two took a trip to Tijuana, Mexico for some partying. On August 1st, Jayson’s friend Michael met them at Avienda Revolucion. Jayson supposedly had a reputation of being a more rowdy person when he would drink, which made this night of partying a potentially bad combination. That was starting to show itself when Jayson became upset with a bartender. He was annoyed that the tequila he was drinking was $6 a shot and he initially didn’t want to pay it. Michael was able to convince him to pay it and leave — which is exactly what happened.
Elderly woman dragged out of car after disagreement with driver
Video captures the altercation of an Access-A-Ride taxi driver dragging his 78-year-old passenger out of the car after he had passed the woman’s destination. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin has the details. Warning: Some viewers may find the video graphic. Sept. 2, 2022.
British woman arrested in Mexico after ‘trying to smuggle ten kilos of cocaine’ stuffed in bottles and bags through Cancun airport
A British woman has been arrested in Mexico after she was allegedly trying to smuggle 10 kilos of cocaine stuffed in packets and bottles in a double-bottom suitacase into the country through Cancun airport. The woman, whose name has not been released, flew from Amsterdam, Netherlands to Mexico and was...
Body-Cam Videos Show New Angles of Cop Decking Teenager
On Thursday, the New York Police Department released a statement on and some body-camera video clips from an incident in which a community coordination officer decked a 19-year-old woman two days earlier. The new videos released by the NYPD appear to be compiled from two officers involved in the arrest and showed 19-year-old Tamani Crum exchanging pushes with Detective Kendo Kinsey before he advanced, hitting her in the face and dropping her to the pavement. In the bystander video, Crum can be seen writhing in pain before she is handcuffed by cops. Crum and two others were arrested at the scene. According to a statement by Police Commissioner Keechant L Sewell, the detective’s use of force involved slamming her with an “open hand” and is under review by the department’s own Internal Affairs unit. She also noted that the subject of the original arrest was wearing a “ghost gun.” As The Daily Beast previously reported, Kinsey has a checkered past, with complaints of discourtesy and abuse of authority having been substantiated against him.Read it at Twitter
MMA Fighter Witness to George Floyd Murder Charged with Domestic Assault, Accused of Striking Ex-Girlfriend
A Minnesota man who witnessed the murder of George Floyd — and later provided emotional testimony at the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin — has been charged with domestic assault. Donald Wynn Williams, 34, was arrested following an alleged altercation on Saturday near the Minnesota Street...
