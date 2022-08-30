On Thursday, the New York Police Department released a statement on and some body-camera video clips from an incident in which a community coordination officer decked a 19-year-old woman two days earlier. The new videos released by the NYPD appear to be compiled from two officers involved in the arrest and showed 19-year-old Tamani Crum exchanging pushes with Detective Kendo Kinsey before he advanced, hitting her in the face and dropping her to the pavement. In the bystander video, Crum can be seen writhing in pain before she is handcuffed by cops. Crum and two others were arrested at the scene. According to a statement by Police Commissioner Keechant L Sewell, the detective’s use of force involved slamming her with an “open hand” and is under review by the department’s own Internal Affairs unit. She also noted that the subject of the original arrest was wearing a “ghost gun.” As The Daily Beast previously reported, Kinsey has a checkered past, with complaints of discourtesy and abuse of authority having been substantiated against him.Read it at Twitter

