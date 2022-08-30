ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Moment heavyset alleged member of New Zealand's most feared bikie gang the Mongrel Mob is dragged from his Sydney home in his trackies - as cops arrest three over kidnapping and shooting

Three alleged members of New Zealand's feared Mongrel Mob bikie gang have been charged in Sydney with kidnapping offences - as footage emerges of one man being marched from his home in his tracksuit pants and slides. Elite NSW Police Raptor squad officers raided homes in four suburbs in Sydney's...
The US Sun

Chilling details as two children, 4 and 7, are found dead after being fed poisoned yoghurt by their dad

AN evil dad has been jailed for 60 years after he was found guilty of killing his children by feeding them poisoned yoghurt because their mum had met someone new. A criminal court in the Bolivian city of La Paz heard how Javier Hernández Rojano, 37, had told his former partner that he wanted to take the children, aged seven and four, to buy new shoes.
rolling out

Woman charged in connection to death of 7-year-old is a close relative

The woman charged in connection to a 7-year-old’s death has been identified as the child’s mother, according to Atlanta police. Kameka Springfield is in custody and is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Her charges have not been upgraded to murder. She was denied bond during a court appearance.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Father seen laughing in police interview hours after he shot daughter’s ex-boyfriend

A father who shot dead his daughter’s ex-boyfriend was seen laughing in footage captured from a police interview a few hours later.Mitchell Duckro, 52, shot James Rayl three times through the door of the home in Sidney, Ohio, after he turned up unannounced and tried to gain entry around 11am on 31 July.Dorbell camera footage obtained by DailyMail.com shows Mr Rayl, 22, recoil backwards after being shot, stumble and fall to the ground just off camera. In a police interview later that day, Mr Duckro told deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office that tensions had been building between...
SIDNEY, OH
Daily Mail

Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains

A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
Jeffery Mac

'Give Us Your Watch Or Go To Jail', Witness Says Police Told Victim

Jayson Artis(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) This case centers around 22-year-old Jayson Artis. Jayson had just made the move from his home in Virginia to Los Angeles so that he could attend college there. Before starting his classes, Jayson decided to enjoy his new home. In July of 1998, he brought his brother Steven to Los Angeles for a visit. The two took a trip to Tijuana, Mexico for some partying. On August 1st, Jayson’s friend Michael met them at Avienda Revolucion. Jayson supposedly had a reputation of being a more rowdy person when he would drink, which made this night of partying a potentially bad combination. That was starting to show itself when Jayson became upset with a bartender. He was annoyed that the tequila he was drinking was $6 a shot and he initially didn’t want to pay it. Michael was able to convince him to pay it and leave — which is exactly what happened.
TheDailyBeast

Body-Cam Videos Show New Angles of Cop Decking Teenager

On Thursday, the New York Police Department released a statement on and some body-camera video clips from an incident in which a community coordination officer decked a 19-year-old woman two days earlier. The new videos released by the NYPD appear to be compiled from two officers involved in the arrest and showed 19-year-old Tamani Crum exchanging pushes with Detective Kendo Kinsey before he advanced, hitting her in the face and dropping her to the pavement. In the bystander video, Crum can be seen writhing in pain before she is handcuffed by cops. Crum and two others were arrested at the scene. According to a statement by Police Commissioner Keechant L Sewell, the detective’s use of force involved slamming her with an “open hand” and is under review by the department’s own Internal Affairs unit. She also noted that the subject of the original arrest was wearing a “ghost gun.” As The Daily Beast previously reported, Kinsey has a checkered past, with complaints of discourtesy and abuse of authority having been substantiated against him.Read it at Twitter
NEW YORK CITY, NY

