RideApart
Backcountry Discovery Routes Introduces Beautiful PA Wilds BDR-X Loop
If you’ve been looking forward to Backcountry Discovery Routes’ shorter BDR-X adventures, then you’ll be happy to know that the second BDR-X route is now out. On August 31, 2022, the BDR folks officially dropped their newest route, the PA Wilds BDR-X. For those familiar with the existing Mid-Atlantic BDR, this new route can also function as a spur off of that one—heading into Pennsylvania, which isn’t a state where a bigger BDR currently exists.
RideApart
Harley Adds Limited-Edition Low Rider El Diablo To Icons Collection
Harley-Davidson launched its Icons Collection with the Electra Glide Revival in April, 2021. Drawing from the Motor Company’s rich heritage, each annual Icons entry transposes classic H-D designs and color schemes onto one of the brand’s modern models. Harley only produces each limited-run trim once and serializes each individual unit.
RideApart
This 7-Second Harley-Davidson Sportster Drag Bike Cost $100,000
How much are you willing to pay for a Sportster? That’s an easy one, right? A 2022 Iron 883 retails for $11,249. If you’re not willing to fork over that much dough for a brand-new Sporty, older models go for as low as $3,000 on the used market. Now, here comes the real question: how much are you willing to pay to make that Sportster go fast?
I drove the Rivian R1S. Tour the sleek, feature-packed interior of the coolest new electric SUV in the country.
We got up close and personal with the Rivian R1S, a $90,000 electric SUV that just hit the market. See inside the swanky, futuristic model.
RideApart
Check Out This Amazing Half-Ton Harley-Davidson Pickup Trike
It’s almost Labor Day weekend here in the ‘States, so what better time to take a look at a rare and unique piece of American motorcycling history? Sure, you may say to yourself, Dale’s Wheels Through Time Museum does that every day, but even so, it’s not every day that Matt Walksler schools us about an incredibly special Harley three-wheeler.
RideApart
Bell X RSD Bullitt Carbon Mulholland Helmet Honors Vintage Racing
If you consider yourself a fashionable rider, odds are you have (or have had) a Bell Bullitt in your helmet collection. Its round shell shape, old-school aesthetic, and impeccable fit and finish make the modish lid an excellent complement to any modern-classic or neo-retro. If a Bullitt doesn’t currently highlight your helmet lineup, you’re in luck.
