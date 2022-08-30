More information on county jobs can be found at this link. Paramedic (Roanoke Rapids) Description: This position is responsible for responding to emergency calls, at the paramedic level, to determine the extent of illness or injury and establishing priorities for required care; performing emergency medical care in accordance with established guidelines and written and verbal instructions from physicians. Other duties include administering medications and IV solutions and inserting airways; transporting persons to the appropriate medical facilities; and performing related tasks as required.

HALIFAX COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO