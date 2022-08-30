Read full article on original website
Related
rrspin.com
Halifax County job postings: September 2, 2022
More information on county jobs can be found at this link. Paramedic (Roanoke Rapids) Description: This position is responsible for responding to emergency calls, at the paramedic level, to determine the extent of illness or injury and establishing priorities for required care; performing emergency medical care in accordance with established guidelines and written and verbal instructions from physicians. Other duties include administering medications and IV solutions and inserting airways; transporting persons to the appropriate medical facilities; and performing related tasks as required.
rrspin.com
Commissioners return to in-person meetings with livestream option
The Halifax County Board of Commissioners will resume in-person meetings on Tuesday but will also have a livestream option. The meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. in the boardroom on the second floor of the Historic Courthouse in Halifax. The Historic Courthouse is located at 10 King Street. Those...
rrspin.com
Notice of special meeting: September 6, 2022
Notice is hereby given that the Roanoke Rapids City Council will hold a Special Meeting on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. in the Lloyd Andrews City Meeting Hall, 700 Jackson Street, Roanoke Rapids, NC. The purpose of the meeting is to consider the following:. City Councilwoman Suetta Scarbrough’s...
rrspin.com
Valley aging expo returns for 31st year
The Roanoke Valley Aging Expo has returned for the 31st year to provide participants opportunities to learn about programs and services offered in the area. Representatives from the North Carolina Secretary of State, Department of Insurance, and the assistant North Carolina attorney general will also be on hand to share strategies on how to protect yourself and your loved ones from scams targeting older adults.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
rrspin.com
Credit cards stolen, used following vehicle B&E
The Weldon Police Department is investigating a vehicle break-in in which a purse with several credit cards and cash was taken. Chief Christopher Davis said the cards have since been used at retail locations in Roanoke Rapids and Rocky Mount. Davis said he responded to a call Thursday in the...
rrspin.com
RRGSD superintendent addresses state report card results
The Roanoke Rapids Graded School District will continue with plans set forth in its Vision 2035 initiative for the 2022-23 school year as the system attempts to improve performance and learning in light of state report card results which were released on Thursday. Chaloner Middle and Roanoke Rapids High schools...
rrspin.com
Cocaine trafficking counts lodged following Hollister raid
A Hollister man faces cocaine trafficking and other drug charges following the execution of a search warrant Thursday morning on Williams Road. Lieutenant Shane Guyant of the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said the search warrant was executed around 7 a.m. and was based on an investigation which lasted several months. Lieutenants J. Bozard and H. Phillips conducted the investigation into 43-year-old Joey Lamont Lynch.
rrspin.com
Patsy Jenkins Barnes
Patsy Jenkins Barnes, 78, died in Gaston, NC, at Hampton Manor, Thursday, September 1, 2022. Mrs. Barnes was born in Halifax County, Sept. 01, 1944, daughter to the late Francis and Verla Salmon Jenkins. The Lord called her home on her birthday. The family will have a gathering of friends...
IN THIS ARTICLE
rrspin.com
Previously charged RR man arrested after running from officers
A Roanoke Rapids man was charged this morning after officers found him in the area of Old Farm Road and White Motors. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said officers J. Way and N. Powell were in the area shortly after 12:15 a.m. doing checks in the wake of catalytic converter thefts.
rrspin.com
Shirley Butler Skinner
Shirley Butler Skinner, 91, of Lake Gaston left this world to join her beloved husband, Sterling on August 22, 2022 wrapped in the everlasting love of her family. She was born August 15, 1931 in Bladen County, North Carolina to Bert and Martha Gause Butler. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Sterling Warren Skinner,Sr.
rrspin.com
Dwight Bronson 'Bob' Cummings
Dwight Bronson “Bob” Cummings, 71, died unexpectedly on Wednesday afternoon, August 31, 2022 in his Gaston home. Bob was born in Preston County, WV on March 16,1951, the son of Virgil Dale and Gertrude Marie Sigley Cummings. Bob was a retired construction superintendent. He enjoyed his work and...
rrspin.com
Jackets beat Panthers football photo gallery
Photo gallery from Roanoke Rapids Yellow Jackets football 53-8 win Friday night over North Pitt Pathers. at Hoyle field.
Comments / 0