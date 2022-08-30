Read full article on original website
longisland.com
Teenager Arrested for Striking Another Teen with a Knife in Bellmore
First Squad Detectives report the arrest of a juvenile for an Assault that occurred on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 10:00 pm in Bellmore. According to detectives, a male victim, 19, had a verbal disagreement with an unknown male at Dominos Pizzeria located at 2150 Bellmore Avenue. The argument quickly escalated and the male subject, 15, struck the victim in the back of the head with a knife.
Manhattan D.A. To Prosecute Domestic Violence Victim for Murder After Saying It Wasn't Murder
When Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was still a candidate for his position, there was a defendant he took a special interest in. "I #StandWithTracy," he tweeted in September 2020. "Prosecuting a domestic violence survivor who acted in self-defense is unjust." There was a subtext to that message. He was...
Police: Bouncer charged with assault in fatal attack of man outside Holbrook sports bar
Suffolk County Police say that David Cruz was arrested on Aug. 24 after he punched Jake Scott, 32, outside of Tailgaters Sports Bar on Aug. 21 around 3 a.m.
longisland.com
Arrests Made, Police Officers Injured by Man Fled from Scene with Gun
Fifth Squad Detectives report the arrest of two men that occurred on Saturday,. September 3, 2022 at 7:13 pm in Valley Stream. According to detectives, CIRRT (Criminal Intelligence Rapid Response Team) officers. observed a 2009 grey Honda traveling westbound on W. Merrick Road with non-transparent window tints. Officers activated their...
Man arrested for allegedly killing a woman after her shift at IHOP in New York
MANHATTAN — A man was arrested for allegedly killing a 25-year-old woman after her shift at an IHOP in Manhattan, New York, early Thursday, police say. According to WPIX, the New York Police Department said Clarkson Wilson, 44, was arrested and has been charged with murder as well as two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.
fox5ny.com
Brawl and shooting at Long Island baby shower
NEW YORK - A teenager is under arrest after police say he shot a man trying to break up a fight at a baby shower. The Suffolk County Police say it happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on Pine Acres Blvd. in Bay Shore. Vincent Peredaviz was attending a baby shower...
Police: 16-year-old boy arrested for shooting man during Bay Shore baby shower
Police say a 16-year-old boy was arrested Saturday night for shooting a man in Bay Shore.
longisland.com
Freeport Man Sentenced to 29 Years in Prison for Firing Gun at a Police Officer
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that a Freeport man was sentenced today to 29 years in prison for firing at a Freeport Police officer during a foot pursuit in February 2018. David Serrant, 23, was convicted in May 2022 after a jury trial before Judge Robert Bogle...
Register Citizen
New Haven man awaiting trial for Bridgeport murder arrested on new gun charge
BRIDGEPORT — A New Haven man, convicted five years ago of spraying bullets into a crowd on a North End street in Bridgeport, killing one man and injuring three other people, was arrested Wednesday after police said they found him with a loaded gun. Raashon “Red Dreads” Jackson, who...
newyorkalmanack.com
Man Faces Charges For Killing Protected Osprey
After a brief investigation, Officer Small and Suffolk County Police reported that they identified and interviewed a subject who claimed he neither heard shots fired nor saw large birds in the area. While canvassing the location, ECO Small said she observed fresh fish lying on the ground, even though the...
Homicide suspect’s $1M bond revoked after new arrest
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a New Haven man on Wednesday for attempting to flee the scene of a crime in Bridgeport, as well as multiple weapons and motor vehicle violations. Police said they stopped a silver Ford Taurus bearing a paper registration plate for the violations on Route 8 North near Exit #3. […]
Police: Man arrested for DWI after 2 Amityville shops destroyed in crash
Police say a man was arrested for driving drunk after he crashed his car into two businesses in Amityville.
NBC New York
Gunman Arrested in Ambush Killing Near Woman's Manhattan Workplace: Sources
A Brooklyn man allegedly behind Thursday's ambush killing of a 25-year-old near Manhattan's Union Square was arrested Saturday morning on murder charges, police sources said. Detectives had been investigating whether the shooter who gunned down Imani Armstrong was waiting for the woman to get off work at the IHOP on East 14th Street before shooting her from behind, a senior police official told News 4.
longisland.com
Teenager Accused of Driving 100+MPH on Drugs, Killing Woman in Old Westbury
A 19-year-old man was indicted on a manslaughter charge after allegedly driving on Long Island while impaired on drugs and crashing into another vehicle, killing a 30-year-old woman in Old Westbury in December 2021. Arhum Tanveer, of Floral Park, was arraigned on Thursday, Sept. 1, on charges stemming from the...
Police: 2 suspects charged on 2 counts of murder of TSA officer
Two suspects have been charged in connection to the death of a TSA officer.
Brooklyn man busted and cleared in 1995 murder involving notorious NYPD detectives convicted at retrial
A Brooklyn man, three years after his conviction in a 27-year-old murder was overturned, was found guilty of the same crime Wednesday in a stunning reversal that left his wife and mother in tears. The verdict against Eliseo DeLeon, 45, was delivered from the bench by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Dena Douglas, who had previously overturned the defendant’s prior conviction due to police ...
Police: Driver in New York stabbed 11 times in a road rage incident with a jogger
LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — A driver was stabbed about 11 times in a road rage incident Thursday evening at a Long Island, New York, gas station, police say. Suffolk County Police said in a news release that a 49-year-old man was driving a car with three people to a Shell gas station. Matthew Ulloa, 18, was jogging past the gas station entrance.
midislandtimes.com
Arrest for narcotics, weapons
Nassau County Police arrested a North Carolina man on Wednesday, August 24th for alleged possession of narcotics and weapons. According to police, during an investigation at 828 South Oyster Bay Road, which they say is a “known drug prone location,” police approached a parked 2016 Chevrolet Colorado pick-up truck to conduct an investigation. They say they saw Eugene D. Hicks of Charlotte, North Carolina, exit the pick-up truck. They say they saw what appeared to be a knife in his pocket. Officers say they recovered the knife and also discovered that he was in possession of a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun.
Register Citizen
Ex-Norwalk official accused of murder to be released from custody
STAMFORD — Former Norwalk official Ellen Wink, who was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of her tenant earlier this year, is expected to post bond after a judge modified the terms of her release on Wednesday. Despite objections from state prosecutors, Judge Gary White will allow Wink...
