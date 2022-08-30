ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

longisland.com

Teenager Arrested for Striking Another Teen with a Knife in Bellmore

First Squad Detectives report the arrest of a juvenile for an Assault that occurred on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 10:00 pm in Bellmore. According to detectives, a male victim, 19, had a verbal disagreement with an unknown male at Dominos Pizzeria located at 2150 Bellmore Avenue. The argument quickly escalated and the male subject, 15, struck the victim in the back of the head with a knife.
BELLMORE, NY
longisland.com

Arrests Made, Police Officers Injured by Man Fled from Scene with Gun

Fifth Squad Detectives report the arrest of two men that occurred on Saturday,. September 3, 2022 at 7:13 pm in Valley Stream. According to detectives, CIRRT (Criminal Intelligence Rapid Response Team) officers. observed a 2009 grey Honda traveling westbound on W. Merrick Road with non-transparent window tints. Officers activated their...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
fox5ny.com

Brawl and shooting at Long Island baby shower

NEW YORK - A teenager is under arrest after police say he shot a man trying to break up a fight at a baby shower. The Suffolk County Police say it happened around 7 p.m. Saturday on Pine Acres Blvd. in Bay Shore. Vincent Peredaviz was attending a baby shower...
BAY SHORE, NY
longisland.com

Freeport Man Sentenced to 29 Years in Prison for Firing Gun at a Police Officer

Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that a Freeport man was sentenced today to 29 years in prison for firing at a Freeport Police officer during a foot pursuit in February 2018. David Serrant, 23, was convicted in May 2022 after a jury trial before Judge Robert Bogle...
newyorkalmanack.com

Man Faces Charges For Killing Protected Osprey

After a brief investigation, Officer Small and Suffolk County Police reported that they identified and interviewed a subject who claimed he neither heard shots fired nor saw large birds in the area. While canvassing the location, ECO Small said she observed fresh fish lying on the ground, even though the...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
WTNH

Homicide suspect’s $1M bond revoked after new arrest

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a New Haven man on Wednesday for attempting to flee the scene of a crime in Bridgeport, as well as multiple weapons and motor vehicle violations. Police said they stopped a silver Ford Taurus bearing a paper registration plate for the violations on Route 8 North near Exit #3. […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC New York

Gunman Arrested in Ambush Killing Near Woman's Manhattan Workplace: Sources

A Brooklyn man allegedly behind Thursday's ambush killing of a 25-year-old near Manhattan's Union Square was arrested Saturday morning on murder charges, police sources said. Detectives had been investigating whether the shooter who gunned down Imani Armstrong was waiting for the woman to get off work at the IHOP on East 14th Street before shooting her from behind, a senior police official told News 4.
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn man busted and cleared in 1995 murder involving notorious NYPD detectives convicted at retrial

A Brooklyn man, three years after his conviction in a 27-year-old murder was overturned, was found guilty of the same crime Wednesday in a stunning reversal that left his wife and mother in tears. The verdict against Eliseo DeLeon, 45, was delivered from the bench by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Dena Douglas, who had previously overturned the defendant’s prior conviction due to police ...
BROOKLYN, NY
midislandtimes.com

Arrest for narcotics, weapons

Nassau County Police arrested a North Carolina man on Wednesday, August 24th for alleged possession of narcotics and weapons. According to police, during an investigation at 828 South Oyster Bay Road, which they say is a “known drug prone location,” police approached a parked 2016 Chevrolet Colorado pick-up truck to conduct an investigation. They say they saw Eugene D. Hicks of Charlotte, North Carolina, exit the pick-up truck. They say they saw what appeared to be a knife in his pocket. Officers say they recovered the knife and also discovered that he was in possession of a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Register Citizen

Ex-Norwalk official accused of murder to be released from custody

STAMFORD — Former Norwalk official Ellen Wink, who was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of her tenant earlier this year, is expected to post bond after a judge modified the terms of her release on Wednesday. Despite objections from state prosecutors, Judge Gary White will allow Wink...
NORWALK, CT

