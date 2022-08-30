Nassau County Police arrested a North Carolina man on Wednesday, August 24th for alleged possession of narcotics and weapons. According to police, during an investigation at 828 South Oyster Bay Road, which they say is a “known drug prone location,” police approached a parked 2016 Chevrolet Colorado pick-up truck to conduct an investigation. They say they saw Eugene D. Hicks of Charlotte, North Carolina, exit the pick-up truck. They say they saw what appeared to be a knife in his pocket. Officers say they recovered the knife and also discovered that he was in possession of a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun.

