Read full article on original website
Related
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Leader Behind Darya Dugina Plot Says Putin's End Will Come 'Quietly'
The National Republican Army head told the Kyiv Post that the Russian president will be removed from power "as soon as he becomes inconvenient for elites."
AOL Corp
Woman detained for telling Russia whereabouts of husband's army unit - Ukraine
KYIV (Reuters) - A 31-year-old woman from eastern Ukraine has been detained on accusations of sending the locations of her soldier husband's unit and other army assets to Russian military intelligence, Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) said on Friday. The unnamed woman from Dnipropetrovsk region passed on information about the...
AOL Corp
US ambassador to Russia leaving post as Ukraine war drags on
US ambassador to Russia John Joseph Sullivan, centre, walks to the coffin of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev inside the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions during a farewell ceremony in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at the age of 91, will be buried at Moscow's Novodevichy cemetery next to his wife, Raisa, following a farewell ceremony at the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions, an iconic mansion near the Kremlin that has served as the venue for state funerals since Soviet times. (Alexander Nemenov/Pool Photo via AP)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Watch your back, Vlad! From Ivan the Terrible - who boiled rivals alive - to Putin, Russia’s rulers have governed with absolute power - But a powerful history warns the national tradition is assassination of its leaders
By Orlando Figes (Bloomsbury £25, 368pp) The year was 1917, the last of the 300-year-old Romanov dynasty had just been deposed, the red flags of the Bolshevik revolution were hanging from buildings in Moscow and St Petersburg. The people had thrown off their shackles. Nothing would ever be the same in Russia. Or would it?
Judge Reminds Donald Trump’s Attorneys of Missed Deadline for Claims Involving Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein in Hillary Clinton RICO Lawsuit
A federal judge on Friday reminded Donald Trump’s lawyers that they missed an important filing deadline regarding government efforts to dismiss itself as a substitute defendant for Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in RICO civil lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and a number of the ex-president’s perceived political foes.
See Melania Trump text message that left former Trump press secretary 'sickened'
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has revealed a text exchange between her and former first lady Melania Trump asking to release a statement condemning any violence on January 6.
RELATED PEOPLE
Elon Musk Says 'If I Die Under Mysterious Circumstances, Nice Knowing You'
This article was originally published on May 8, 2022. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on May 8, 2022 posted a seemingly sarcastic tweet about his possible death under mysterious events after sharing an alleged note by Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin that mentioned him and the Pentagon. What...
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'
Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
Trump accuses Democrats of 'breaking in' during first rally since Mar-a-Lago raid
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Saturday night gave his first rally since Mar-a-Lago, his residence in Florida, was raided by FBI agents last month searching for classified documents he took from the White House at the end of his presidency. Trump, while stumping for Pennsylvania gubernatorial...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
Trump calls Biden 'enemy of the state' during 1st rally since Mar-a-Lago search
In his first rally since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago home last month, former President Donald Trump took the stage in Pennsylvania for nearly two hours during which he responded to the raid on his home last month and President Joe Biden's remarks earlier this week. "The shameful raid and...
Lindsey Graham Doubles Down On 'Riots In The Streets' Warning
"What I tried to do was state the obvious," Graham said, again raising the specter of violence if Trump is prosecuted for taking top-secret documents from the White House.
AOL Corp
Trump criticizes FBI at first rally after Mar-a-Lago search
Correction: An earlier version of this file incorrectly listed an attendee at Trump’s rally. Former President Donald Trump held a rally on Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, Penn. in support of Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, where he slammed the FBI in his first public speech after the agency’s search of his Mar-a-Lago home.
AOL Corp
What's the TV schedule for the next round of Jan. 6 committee hearings?
The House Jan. 6 select committee is expected hold at least one more hearing in September. But it has raised so many questions about the events surrounding the attack the U.S. Capitol that it's unclear whether the panel will get to them all. No date has been announced yet for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AOL Corp
Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone testifies before federal grand jury on Trump’s push to overturn election
Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone and his top deputy were expected to testify Friday to a federal grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn his election loss, as first reported by ABC News. Pat Cipollone was the top White House lawyer at the end of...
AOL Corp
White House defends Biden’s fiery Philadelphia speech, says it was not political
WASHINGTON — After President Biden delivered a combative speech Thursday in Philadelphia on the threat the nation faces from what he called “MAGA Republicans,” the White House defended his message — and the unsparing tones with which it was delivered — as a necessary reminder that former President Donald Trump and his supporters are imperiling American democracy.
AOL Corp
Afghan mosque blast kills 18, including pro-Taliban cleric
HERAT, Afghanistan (AP) — An explosion tore through a crowded mosque in western Afghanistan on Friday, killing at least 18 people. including a prominent cleric close to the Taliban, Taliban officials and a local medic said. At least 23 people were hurt. The explosion in the city of Herat...
AOL Corp
Online death threats against Biden after speech
President Biden’s fiery speech in Philadelphia denouncing former President Donald Trump and what he described as “extreme MAGA ideology” has sparked online calls for violence, including death threats against the president, according to documents obtained by Yahoo News. Biden’s remarks also prompted immediate concerns from senior counterterrorism...
Comments / 0