Military

Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
AOL Corp

Woman detained for telling Russia whereabouts of husband's army unit - Ukraine

KYIV (Reuters) - A 31-year-old woman from eastern Ukraine has been detained on accusations of sending the locations of her soldier husband's unit and other army assets to Russian military intelligence, Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) said on Friday. The unnamed woman from Dnipropetrovsk region passed on information about the...
MILITARY
AOL Corp

US ambassador to Russia leaving post as Ukraine war drags on

US ambassador to Russia John Joseph Sullivan, centre, walks to the coffin of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev inside the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions during a farewell ceremony in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at the age of 91, will be buried at Moscow's Novodevichy cemetery next to his wife, Raisa, following a farewell ceremony at the Pillar Hall of the House of the Unions, an iconic mansion near the Kremlin that has served as the venue for state funerals since Soviet times. (Alexander Nemenov/Pool Photo via AP)
FOREIGN POLICY
State
Connecticut State
Daily Mail

Watch your back, Vlad! From Ivan the Terrible - who boiled rivals alive - to Putin, Russia’s rulers have governed with absolute power - But a powerful history warns the national tradition is assassination of its leaders

By Orlando Figes (Bloomsbury £25, 368pp) The year was 1917, the last of the 300-year-old Romanov dynasty had just been deposed, the red flags of the Bolshevik revolution were hanging from buildings in Moscow and St Petersburg. The people had thrown off their shackles. Nothing would ever be the same in Russia. Or would it?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Law & Crime

Judge Reminds Donald Trump’s Attorneys of Missed Deadline for Claims Involving Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein in Hillary Clinton RICO Lawsuit

A federal judge on Friday reminded Donald Trump’s lawyers that they missed an important filing deadline regarding government efforts to dismiss itself as a substitute defendant for Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in RICO civil lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and a number of the ex-president’s perceived political foes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Matthew Schmidt
Daily Mail

Trump calls Biden an 'enemy of the state' and says 'I may just have to do it again' in presidential run hint, at rally just two days after President accused him of 'destroying American democracy'

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Biden and the Democratic party at a rally on Saturday for Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and hinted at a possible presidential run in 2024. 'As you know this week, Joe Biden came to Philadelphia Pennsylvania to give the most vicious, hateful and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AOL Corp

Trump criticizes FBI at first rally after Mar-a-Lago search

Correction: An earlier version of this file incorrectly listed an attendee at Trump’s rally. Former President Donald Trump held a rally on Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, Penn. in support of Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, where he slammed the FBI in his first public speech after the agency’s search of his Mar-a-Lago home.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
AOL Corp

White House defends Biden’s fiery Philadelphia speech, says it was not political

WASHINGTON — After President Biden delivered a combative speech Thursday in Philadelphia on the threat the nation faces from what he called “MAGA Republicans,” the White House defended his message — and the unsparing tones with which it was delivered — as a necessary reminder that former President Donald Trump and his supporters are imperiling American democracy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AOL Corp

Afghan mosque blast kills 18, including pro-Taliban cleric

HERAT, Afghanistan (AP) — An explosion tore through a crowded mosque in western Afghanistan on Friday, killing at least 18 people. including a prominent cleric close to the Taliban, Taliban officials and a local medic said. At least 23 people were hurt. The explosion in the city of Herat...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

Online death threats against Biden after speech

President Biden’s fiery speech in Philadelphia denouncing former President Donald Trump and what he described as “extreme MAGA ideology” has sparked online calls for violence, including death threats against the president, according to documents obtained by Yahoo News. Biden’s remarks also prompted immediate concerns from senior counterterrorism...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

