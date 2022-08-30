Round-up: Go Vikings!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By By Miles Layton Editor
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
A round-up of all things Vinton County…

First, I was having breakfast the other morning at the McDonalds in McArthur when I noticed that the cash registers say in green digital letters – Go Vikings!

To McDonalds’ owner/operator Brad Munn I say – nice touch!

Governor Mike Dewine visited that same McDonalds last week. He drank coffee and listened to local officials discuss the challenges of serving a rural area – the least populated county in the state at around 12,800 souls.

Having been an editor/reporter serving very rural areas for many years, I can say with certainty that it can be hard some days doing more with less. That said, there are benefits to living in the country where Walton Family values still prevail. Places where people still go to church every Sunday, attend football games and root for the home team, help their neighbors and know their neighbors on a first name basis.

Other day during Gov. Dewine’s visit to McDonalds, I met Pastor Jerry Griffith Jr. of Cornelius Chapel. File this under how you never know whom you’re going to meet in small town America. Impressive people live in small towns. Griffith is an author whose columns have appeared in the newspaper for many years – see page A4.

Griffith graduated from Ohio University and studied Bible and missions at Free Will Baptist Bible College. Once upon a time, he worked in juvenile correctional facilities and in community services and served as interim pastor in Texas, Ohio and the Republic of Panama.

Griffith has written two books – Hope for Today and Faith for Today. Books look to be good reading.

In other news, despite some recent headlines, there’s is a lot of good news in our area that we can be proud of.

Vinton County’s boys’ cross country team won the Wellston Golden Rocket Invitational last Saturday. And this Saturday, perhaps as many as 17 teams will test their racers and pacers against the Vikings.

Vinton County Dog Pound told me that Cash, a pointer-mix with blue eyes, was recently adopted by a nice couple.

And in Jackson County, General Mills is investing $100 million to expand its operations in Wellston. Expansion will create 30 new jobs and bring the plant’s total employment to over a 1,000 full-time employees.

Speaking of Jackson, the annual Apple Festival is around the corner too – Sept. 20-24. Community events like the Apple Festival and May’s Wild Turkey Festival in McArthur offer ample opportunities to promote the best about our area, whether it is crowning a new pageant queen or participating in a parade.

Last note, street sweeping will be performed in the downtown district of Wellston this Thursday, Sept. 1. In order to facilitate this endeavor, parking downtown will be PROHIBITED until 9 a.m. on Thursday, or until finished. Crews will begin work at 5 a.m. that day, so please have your vehicles moved by Wednesday evening. All violators will be towed. The City would like to thank you for your advanced participation in order for us to prepare for the upcoming OHillCo Festival.

Vinton-Jackson Courier Editor Miles Layton may be reached at mlayton@vintonjacksoncourier.com

