Legendary coach Dallas Grider remembered as football season begins
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When the Bakersfield College Renegades open their season on Saturday, they’ll take the field under a shadow. That shadow belongs to Dallas Grider — large in stature and in legacy — the longtime Bakersfield College coach who passed away in May. “The Grider name is synonymous with BC football,” Renegade broadcaster […]
Fresno, Hanford break heat records as triple-digit temperatures scorch Valley
The worst of the heat is expected to settle in over the Labor Day holiday weekend, but parts of the Valley are already seeing record-breaking temperatures.
Extreme heat causing events to shut down in the Valley
CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The heat wave is causing many events to be canceled around the Central Valley. The popular ApCal Rock ‘N Ranch announced Wednesday through their social media that their event for this Saturday has been canceled due to the extreme heat. The post goes on to say that all tickets and […]
Gas at Valley Circle K stations to be 40 cents cheaper for 3 hours
40 CENTS OFF GAS? If you're looking for a way to get some cheaper gas in the Central Valley today, Circle K has you covered.
Child, 12, struck by vehicle in northeast Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A child, 12, was struck by a vehicle in northeast Bakersfield on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. According to CHP, the child was struck by a white GMC Yukon near Water and North King streets. A 17 news photographer at the scene […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
The Weston Column: A 'flood' of memories -- remembering Aug. '84
Working on a story about water drainage in Ridgecrest brought back a flood of memories. Who else remembers the day in August 1984 when it just rained way too much?. Long story short, it rained and then it rained some more. It rained so much we had the now-notorious China Lake flood, the "great flood of '84."
City of Bakersfield says it can’t do much for dying turtles at dry lakes
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lakes in Bakersfield are disappearing due to the California mega drought. Bakersfield teamed up with an environmentalist group to help wildlife even though by that time many of the animals already died. Truxtun Lake has disappeared and the Park at River Walk lakes are right behind it. Now not only will […]
Fire crews put out brush fire near 24th St. bridge
Bakersfield city and Kern County fire crews put out a brush fire early Thursday morning that was burning on an island in the middle of the Kern River near the 24th Street bridge.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Police Department log for Aug. 31
Occurred at City Of Ridgecrest on W California Av. . . Disposition: Information Received. Occurred at W Reeves Av/N Wayne St. rp stating someone tried breaking into rps car, then tried to spray paint it, then they started chasing her / rp would not provide further information, then hung up the phone. . Disposition: Necessary Action Taken.
Power outage affecting over 3,500 PG&E customers in East Bakersfield
PG&E is reporting a power outage in East Bakersfield affecting neighborhoods in the area between College Avenue and Edison Highway. That outage is impacting more than 3,500 customers at this time.
Bakersfield Now
CHP: I-5 driver caught speeding to 'keep up' with Central Valley temperatures
BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — CHP Buttonwillow asks drivers to not speed to "keep up with the Central Valley weather," in a social media post Tuesday. A driver was caught speeding at 105 miles per hour by a CHP officer at the northbound Interstate 5 near Old River Road, according to an official.
Family, friends gather to remember Bakersfield man killed in DUI crash
The California Highway Patrol says the 20-year-old was a passenger in a car that rolled over on the northbound I-5 near Lebec on Saturday night. He died at the scene from his injuries.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Local woman celebrates 100th birthday with grand party
Twila Dawn (Wolcott) Sampson joined the centenarian club when she celebrated her 100th birthday Thursday morning as a resident of Bella Sera Skilled Nursing Facility. Family members, friends, other residents and staff members paid tribute to Sampson by singing her the traditional "Happy Birthday" song during a grand party. Asked...
thesungazette.com
Tulare’s only westside grocer to close in October
TULARE – A Tulare supermarket will close in October, leaving 68 people without a job and Tulare’s westside without a grocery store, at least temporarily. Locally-owned Palace Food Depot announced the closure and layoffs to the state earlier this summer and were listed on the most recent Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) list from the Employment Development Department. According to the report, which spans July 1 through Aug. 24, 2022, Palace Food Depot will lay off 68 employees and close its doors on Oct. 1, 2022.
1 confirmed dead in Shafter plane crash
SHAFTER, Calif., (KGET) — One man is dead after crashing his racing plane outside Minter Field Airport shortly after take off in Shafter on Friday morning. Kern County Fire Department Battalion Chief, Jeff Tape, confirmed the refurbished WWII Russian fighter plane, Yakovlev Yak-11, experienced engine failure shortly after take off half a mile Northwest of […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Excessive heat warning issued through Tuesday
Starting today through Tuesday of next week, Kern County is expecting extreme heat that is likely to strain the grid with increased energy demands, especially over the holiday weekend. An excessive heat warning was issued Wednesday morning for the Indian Wells Valley. In what’s likely to be the most extensive...
San Luis Obispo man killed in motorcycle accident in Fresno
A 58-year-old San Luis Obispo man was killed in a motorcycle accident along Highway 41 in Fresno on Friday afternoon. The post San Luis Obispo man killed in motorcycle accident in Fresno appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Loyal parishioner volunteers to fix San Clemente statue
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Catholic church in East Bakersfield that’s seen tens of thousands of dollars in property damage is getting needed repairs. The decision to fix or replace the statue was made by the Diocese of Fresno and the diocese decided to do both. “We did get the update to keep looking to […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Hanford woman killed in wrong-way head-on crash: CHP
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. ( ) – A head-on crash claimed the life of a Hanford woman early Saturday morning, and sent two others to the hospital. Hanford-area CHP officers responded to a two-car crash at 14th and Iona avenues, just after 4:30 a.m. They determined that a Chevy Silverado...
Official: Man killed in plane crash near Shafter's Minter Field
The Kern County Fire Department said a man piloting a vintage World War II aircraft was killed Friday in a plane crash near Minter Field in Shafter.
