Trona, CA

KGET

Legendary coach Dallas Grider remembered as football season begins

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When the Bakersfield College Renegades open their season on Saturday, they’ll take the field under a shadow. That shadow belongs to Dallas Grider — large in stature and in legacy — the longtime Bakersfield College coach who passed away in May. “The Grider name is synonymous with BC football,” Renegade broadcaster […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Extreme heat causing events to shut down in the Valley

CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The heat wave is causing many events to be canceled around the Central Valley. The popular ApCal Rock ‘N Ranch announced Wednesday through their social media that their event for this Saturday has been canceled due to the extreme heat. The post goes on to say that all tickets and […]
HANFORD, CA
City
Alpaugh, CA
Local
California Football
Local
California Sports
City
Trona, CA
KGET

Child, 12, struck by vehicle in northeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A child, 12, was struck by a vehicle in northeast Bakersfield on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. According to CHP, the child was struck by a white GMC Yukon near Water and North King streets. A 17 news photographer at the scene […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

The Weston Column: A 'flood' of memories -- remembering Aug. '84

Working on a story about water drainage in Ridgecrest brought back a flood of memories. Who else remembers the day in August 1984 when it just rained way too much?. Long story short, it rained and then it rained some more. It rained so much we had the now-notorious China Lake flood, the "great flood of '84."
RIDGECREST, CA
Person
Jonathan Schmid
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Ridgecrest Police Department log for Aug. 31

Occurred at City Of Ridgecrest on W California Av. . . Disposition: Information Received. Occurred at W Reeves Av/N Wayne St. rp stating someone tried breaking into rps car, then tried to spray paint it, then they started chasing her / rp would not provide further information, then hung up the phone. . Disposition: Necessary Action Taken.
RIDGECREST, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Local woman celebrates 100th birthday with grand party

Twila Dawn (Wolcott) Sampson joined the centenarian club when she celebrated her 100th birthday Thursday morning as a resident of Bella Sera Skilled Nursing Facility. Family members, friends, other residents and staff members paid tribute to Sampson by singing her the traditional "Happy Birthday" song during a grand party. Asked...
RIDGECREST, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare’s only westside grocer to close in October

TULARE – A Tulare supermarket will close in October, leaving 68 people without a job and Tulare’s westside without a grocery store, at least temporarily. Locally-owned Palace Food Depot announced the closure and layoffs to the state earlier this summer and were listed on the most recent Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) list from the Employment Development Department. According to the report, which spans July 1 through Aug. 24, 2022, Palace Food Depot will lay off 68 employees and close its doors on Oct. 1, 2022.
KGET

1 confirmed dead in Shafter plane crash

SHAFTER, Calif., (KGET) — One man is dead after crashing his racing plane outside Minter Field Airport shortly after take off in Shafter on Friday morning. Kern County Fire Department Battalion Chief, Jeff Tape, confirmed the refurbished WWII Russian fighter plane, Yakovlev Yak-11, experienced engine failure shortly after take off half a mile Northwest of […]
SHAFTER, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Excessive heat warning issued through Tuesday

Starting today through Tuesday of next week, Kern County is expecting extreme heat that is likely to strain the grid with increased energy demands, especially over the holiday weekend. An excessive heat warning was issued Wednesday morning for the Indian Wells Valley. In what’s likely to be the most extensive...
KERN COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KGET

Loyal parishioner volunteers to fix San Clemente statue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Catholic church in East Bakersfield that’s seen tens of thousands of dollars in property damage is getting needed repairs. The decision to fix or replace the statue was made by the Diocese of Fresno and the diocese decided to do both. “We did get the update to keep looking to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Hanford woman killed in wrong-way head-on crash: CHP

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. ( ) – A head-on crash claimed the life of a Hanford woman early Saturday morning, and sent two others to the hospital. Hanford-area CHP officers responded to a two-car crash at 14th and Iona avenues, just after 4:30 a.m. They determined that a Chevy Silverado...

