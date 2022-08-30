Caldwell police execute ‘high-risk’ search warrant, arrest two

The Caldwell Police Department and the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team recovered a “large amount of narcotics,” as well as assault weapons and ammunition in a “high-risk search warrant” Tuesday morning, the police department said.

According to a news release from Caldwell Police, the search warrant was conducted at 5 a.m. and police recovered narcotics, U.S. currency and a large cache of assault weapons, handguns and ammunition.”

Twenty-three firearms were recovered during the search, Caldwell Police said.

The news release stated that the residence “was believed to be occupied by members and affiliates of a Mexican drug cartel who have been known to plague the area for several years.”

Jose Angel Carlon-Sepulveda and Maya Susana Perez were taken into custody during the incident, Caldwell police said. They will be charged with felony narcotics and firearms offenses, according to the news release.

Caldwell police said that flash bang devices and tear gas were utilized during the search.